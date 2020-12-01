Qualcomm Tech Summit 2020: Day One LiveBlog (10:00 ET, 15:00 UTC)

AnandTech Live Blog: The newest updates are at the top. This page will auto-update, there's no need to manually refresh your browser.

10:23AM EST - enabled by faster speed and greater capacity

10:22AM EST - XR, Music, Gaming, Sports, and more

10:22AM EST - Exciting portfolio powered by Snapdragon

10:22AM EST - March 2020, first commercial 5G in Japan

10:22AM EST - NTT docomo video time

10:21AM EST - 130 operators investing in 5G

10:21AM EST - Now back to Cristiano

10:21AM EST - (slow 5G to outside the house, fast 5G inside the house)

10:21AM EST - enterprise to every home

10:21AM EST - bringing 5G indoors

10:21AM EST - Also connected enterprise

10:20AM EST - scale will begin in 2021

10:20AM EST - (and at the home)

10:20AM EST - get 5 HQ streams to your phone while you're in the stadium with the band

10:19AM EST - slicing allows for services purpose built for the task at hand

10:19AM EST - working with partners in 5G labs

10:19AM EST - all these amazing things, some of which we probably can't imagine right now

10:19AM EST - coupled with other advances in compute, ML, AI, massive IoT, big data

10:18AM EST - 5G is the general purpose technology that will power the 4th industrial revolution

10:18AM EST - Aligned with the vision of the future

10:18AM EST - Digital transformation of many enterprises

10:18AM EST - #1 driver of future digital economy

10:18AM EST - 5G enables cloud connectivity all the time

10:17AM EST - (everyone needs more fiber)

10:17AM EST - Wireless Fiber/Fibre with 5G

10:17AM EST - Continued deployment of the best networks, built with Qualcomm

10:17AM EST - New products and services

10:16AM EST - 10CC will help get us there

10:16AM EST - On the road to 10 Gbps

10:16AM EST - 5 Gbps in the labs

10:16AM EST - 4 Gbps on already deployed network

10:16AM EST - instrumenting the 5G network differently to 4G for the benefit of users

10:16AM EST - network slicing

10:16AM EST - Stand Alone Core

10:15AM EST - Next-gen of Snapdragon moves the capabilities forward

10:15AM EST - Partnership needs to be deep and open

10:15AM EST - Devices and networks have to be in sync

10:15AM EST - What QC does is critical to Verizon

10:15AM EST - What does Snapdragon bring to Verizon customers?

10:14AM EST - This is Verizon Ultra Wide Band (UWB)

10:14AM EST - strategy built on trust, innovation, and the best networks

10:14AM EST - DSS earlier this year

10:14AM EST - 6 airports

10:13AM EST - 24 sports and similar venues with NFL today

10:13AM EST - Chose to up CapEx based on COVID to continue to build required networks

10:13AM EST - 60 US cities with mmWave by end of 2020

10:13AM EST - Launched first 5G network in April 2019

10:12AM EST - Lot of action at Verizon

10:12AM EST - Verizon to the call

10:11AM EST - Carrier aggregation allows double the data rate

10:11AM EST - Gives carriers worldwide plenty of carrier options

10:11AM EST - Combine fragmented spectrum

10:10AM EST - Sub-6 carrier aggregation

10:10AM EST - DSS to bring nationwide coverage (Dynamic Spectrum Sharing)

10:09AM EST - 5G speeds in UK are 6x faster than LTE

10:09AM EST - 450-550m 5G smartphones in 2021, 750m in 2022

10:09AM EST - In first 18 months of 5G, 95+ operators have commercial services

10:08AM EST - Over 700 5G designs laucnhed or in development with Snapdragon

10:08AM EST - Qualcomm has been the leader

10:08AM EST - From 2G to 5G

10:08AM EST - Snapdragon and 5G are premium connectivity

10:07AM EST - Qualcomm is synonymous with premium

10:07AM EST - Never gets success with only minor upgrades

10:07AM EST - Unrivalled global ecosystem

10:07AM EST - Every smartphone has groundbreaking technology

10:06AM EST - $66billlion invested

10:06AM EST - built on decades of R&D

10:06AM EST - powerful innovation engines

10:06AM EST - Consistently delivering performance

10:05AM EST - Premium smartphone benchmarks for over a decade

10:05AM EST - Evolution of premium announced today

10:05AM EST - Even with uncertainty

10:05AM EST - Relentless focus on innovation required

10:05AM EST - Improving billions of users

10:05AM EST - Premium always filters down

10:04AM EST - 5G provides the platform

10:04AM EST - Many services are yet to be invented

10:04AM EST - 50% of users have 5G as a key phone choice

10:04AM EST - Meets latency and reliability demands

10:04AM EST - 5G is essential to allow the full potential

10:04AM EST - 4G enabled uploading video to the cloud, 5G allows users to edit videos there

10:03AM EST - Virtual unlimited cloud processing fuelling future services

10:03AM EST - All about connected experiences

10:03AM EST - image sharing and content consumption redefining our lives

10:03AM EST - cloud services

10:03AM EST - Enabling services better than those they replaced

10:03AM EST - The smartphone is mankinds largest technology platform

10:02AM EST - Innovation in the premium tier to allow mobile phones to replace other devices

10:02AM EST - Listening to consumers but also ready to push beyond the imaginations

10:02AM EST - Premium is about re-defining experiences

10:02AM EST - Premium devices and for users

10:02AM EST - Focus on all things Snapdragon

10:02AM EST - Technology that pushes the boundaries

10:01AM EST - President Cristiano with the green screen

10:01AM EST - Beat AI and multiplayer

10:01AM EST - 8K video

10:01AM EST - Snapdragon for photos and AI

10:00AM EST - Here we go

09:59AM EST - We're expecting to hear a number of collaborations with Qualcomm and carriers on 5G mmWave and Sub-6

09:58AM EST - Despite a year of COVID, we've seen 5G devices permeate down the price brackets

09:58AM EST - Two minutes to go time

09:53AM EST - The annual Qualcomm Tech Summit is upon us, and today is the first day of announcements. Cristiano Amon is expected to go into Qualcomm's successes this year as well as look forward to Qualcomm's upcoming roadmap. Starts soon, so follow with AnandTech!