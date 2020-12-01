Qualcomm Tech Summit 2020: Day One LiveBlog (10:00 ET, 15:00 UTC)by Dr. Ian Cutress on December 1, 2020 9:45 AM EST
- Posted in
- Smartphones
- Snapdragon
- Qualcomm
- Qualcomm Summit 2020
AnandTech Live Blog: The newest updates are at the top. This page will auto-update, there's no need to manually refresh your browser.
10:23AM EST - enabled by faster speed and greater capacity
10:22AM EST - XR, Music, Gaming, Sports, and more
10:22AM EST - Exciting portfolio powered by Snapdragon
10:22AM EST - March 2020, first commercial 5G in Japan
10:22AM EST - NTT docomo video time
10:21AM EST - 130 operators investing in 5G
10:21AM EST - Now back to Cristiano
10:21AM EST - (slow 5G to outside the house, fast 5G inside the house)
10:21AM EST - enterprise to every home
10:21AM EST - bringing 5G indoors
10:21AM EST - Also connected enterprise
10:20AM EST - scale will begin in 2021
10:20AM EST - (and at the home)
10:20AM EST - get 5 HQ streams to your phone while you're in the stadium with the band
10:19AM EST - slicing allows for services purpose built for the task at hand
10:19AM EST - working with partners in 5G labs
10:19AM EST - all these amazing things, some of which we probably can't imagine right now
10:19AM EST - coupled with other advances in compute, ML, AI, massive IoT, big data
10:18AM EST - 5G is the general purpose technology that will power the 4th industrial revolution
10:18AM EST - Aligned with the vision of the future
10:18AM EST - Digital transformation of many enterprises
10:18AM EST - #1 driver of future digital economy
10:18AM EST - 5G enables cloud connectivity all the time
10:17AM EST - (everyone needs more fiber)
10:17AM EST - Wireless Fiber/Fibre with 5G
10:17AM EST - Continued deployment of the best networks, built with Qualcomm
10:17AM EST - New products and services
10:16AM EST - 10CC will help get us there
10:16AM EST - On the road to 10 Gbps
10:16AM EST - 5 Gbps in the labs
10:16AM EST - 4 Gbps on already deployed network
10:16AM EST - instrumenting the 5G network differently to 4G for the benefit of users
10:16AM EST - network slicing
10:16AM EST - Stand Alone Core
10:15AM EST - Next-gen of Snapdragon moves the capabilities forward
10:15AM EST - Partnership needs to be deep and open
10:15AM EST - Devices and networks have to be in sync
10:15AM EST - What QC does is critical to Verizon
10:15AM EST - What does Snapdragon bring to Verizon customers?
10:14AM EST - This is Verizon Ultra Wide Band (UWB)
10:14AM EST - strategy built on trust, innovation, and the best networks
10:14AM EST - DSS earlier this year
10:14AM EST - 6 airports
10:13AM EST - 24 sports and similar venues with NFL today
10:13AM EST - Chose to up CapEx based on COVID to continue to build required networks
10:13AM EST - 60 US cities with mmWave by end of 2020
10:13AM EST - Launched first 5G network in April 2019
10:12AM EST - Lot of action at Verizon
10:12AM EST - Verizon to the call
10:11AM EST - Carrier aggregation allows double the data rate
10:11AM EST - Gives carriers worldwide plenty of carrier options
10:11AM EST - Combine fragmented spectrum
10:10AM EST - Sub-6 carrier aggregation
10:10AM EST - DSS to bring nationwide coverage (Dynamic Spectrum Sharing)
10:09AM EST - 5G speeds in UK are 6x faster than LTE
10:09AM EST - 450-550m 5G smartphones in 2021, 750m in 2022
10:09AM EST - In first 18 months of 5G, 95+ operators have commercial services
10:08AM EST - Over 700 5G designs laucnhed or in development with Snapdragon
10:08AM EST - Qualcomm has been the leader
10:08AM EST - From 2G to 5G
10:08AM EST - Snapdragon and 5G are premium connectivity
10:07AM EST - Qualcomm is synonymous with premium
10:07AM EST - Never gets success with only minor upgrades
10:07AM EST - Unrivalled global ecosystem
10:07AM EST - Every smartphone has groundbreaking technology
10:06AM EST - $66billlion invested
10:06AM EST - built on decades of R&D
10:06AM EST - powerful innovation engines
10:06AM EST - Consistently delivering performance
10:05AM EST - Premium smartphone benchmarks for over a decade
10:05AM EST - Evolution of premium announced today
10:05AM EST - Even with uncertainty
10:05AM EST - Relentless focus on innovation required
10:05AM EST - Improving billions of users
10:05AM EST - Premium always filters down
10:04AM EST - 5G provides the platform
10:04AM EST - Many services are yet to be invented
10:04AM EST - 50% of users have 5G as a key phone choice
10:04AM EST - Meets latency and reliability demands
10:04AM EST - 5G is essential to allow the full potential
10:04AM EST - 4G enabled uploading video to the cloud, 5G allows users to edit videos there
10:03AM EST - Virtual unlimited cloud processing fuelling future services
10:03AM EST - All about connected experiences
10:03AM EST - image sharing and content consumption redefining our lives
10:03AM EST - cloud services
10:03AM EST - Enabling services better than those they replaced
10:03AM EST - The smartphone is mankinds largest technology platform
10:02AM EST - Innovation in the premium tier to allow mobile phones to replace other devices
10:02AM EST - Listening to consumers but also ready to push beyond the imaginations
10:02AM EST - Premium is about re-defining experiences
10:02AM EST - Premium devices and for users
10:02AM EST - Focus on all things Snapdragon
10:02AM EST - Technology that pushes the boundaries
10:01AM EST - President Cristiano with the green screen
10:01AM EST - Beat AI and multiplayer
10:01AM EST - 8K video
10:01AM EST - Snapdragon for photos and AI
10:00AM EST - Here we go
09:59AM EST - We're expecting to hear a number of collaborations with Qualcomm and carriers on 5G mmWave and Sub-6
09:58AM EST - Despite a year of COVID, we've seen 5G devices permeate down the price brackets
09:58AM EST - Two minutes to go time
09:53AM EST - The annual Qualcomm Tech Summit is upon us, and today is the first day of announcements. Cristiano Amon is expected to go into Qualcomm's successes this year as well as look forward to Qualcomm's upcoming roadmap. Starts soon, so follow with AnandTech!
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
0 Comments
View All Comments