Xbox Series X Unboxed: Our First Look At Microsoft’s Next Gen Console

Xbox Series X Unboxed: Our First Look At Microsoft’s Next Gen Consoleby Brett Howse on October 28, 2020 9:00 AM EST
After over a year of official teases, naming, and plenty of performance details, Microsoft is on the cusp of launching their first proper new generation of the Xbox since the Xbox One launched in 2013. Set to be released on November 10, 2020. Microsoft is going all-out on their next-generation Xbox, and they have been gracious enough to send us one for review. Sadly, that review will have to wait until close to the 10th, but they are allowing some unboxing and photos today of the new hardware, which we thought we would share with you.
The new console is a somewhat radical departure from the previous generation, with Microsoft moving to a vertical tower design that's shaped, well, like a box. Dressed in a flat black finish, it should fit quite well in most TV setups, and hopefully blend into the background. Design is of course a subjective measure, but the Xbox team has stuck with an understated design. The console can be used either vertically or horizontally, but the asymmetrical Xbox logo on the power button will be pointed the wrong way if it is used on its side.
For the console's default standing position, the new Xbox features a round podium to keep it elevated, allowing more airflow into the device. And for horizontal use, there are four rubber feet on the one side. Unlike some previous gen Xbox models, there will be no accessories needed to change the orientation, which is nice to see.
The top of the Xbox Series X features a wide-open cooling grill, with some Xbox green highlighting that can be seen from the right angles. It looks pretty good. Cooling is also helped by some wide vents on the rear of the device. With 12 TF of performance, cooling was clearly one of the key design features, and there is plenty of room for airflow.
The console's dimensions are almost exactly a 1:2 ratio, with the short sides being 151 mm / 5.94 inches, and the long edge being 301 mm / 11.85 inches. Compared to the outgoing Xbox One X, it is much taller, as the former generation console was only 60 mm tall, but the square design means it takes up a very small footprint, despite having around 50% more volume than the Xbox One X. Though it does look a bit strange when laid out horizontally, since it is much shallower than you would expect a console to be.
With the new console comes a new revision of the Xbox controller. Comparatively, this updated controller has not changed much from the previous generation, and all of the previous-generation controllers will work with the new Xbox if you have a custom one you enjoy. The new design has some subtle changes, with more texture on the grips for better control, and an updated D-pad which now includes a full circle on the D-Pad which should improve usage. There is also a new share button in the center of the controller which lets you share game clips and screenshots more easily. The controller is still powered by two AA batteries, which are included, with Microsoft opting to keep selling the rechargeable kit as an optional accessory.
The console ships with a controller, batteries, a power cord, and a high-speed HDMI cable in the box. There is no power brick, as the power supply is internal, so the power cord is the same standard connector as shipped with the Xbox One S and One X. The rear of the unit also features a couple of USB ports for connecting storage and accessories, as well as an Ethernet jack, and the new Storage Expansion port for adding additional NVMe SSD storage without having to dig into the console itself. Somewhat sadly, but also likely to not be missed, there is no longer an HDMI input port, unlike the Xbox One range.
We will have a much deeper review coming up, so check back soon. If there is anything you’d like to see tested, let us know in the comments.
anat17 - Wednesday, October 28, 2020 - linkDo you guys also get a PS5 box? Reply
Ryan Smith - Wednesday, October 28, 2020 - linkUnfortunately not. I have one on order for myself, but assuming that it even arrives on time, for obvious reasons I won't even get it until launch day. Reply
Quantumz0d - Wednesday, October 28, 2020 - linkNo RTX 3080, 3090, 3070 reviews ? Why is this bullshit box being reviewed at AT ? DF shills for these stupid consoles to space. Just review the damn GPUs FFS and there has been a report of bug on HDMI 2.1 too, would have been much better if you guys cover that. This MSM garbage is plastered all over the internet. AT is not for this. Reply
Teckk - Wednesday, October 28, 2020 - linkWow, relax there. Go read Ryan's article on the RTX cards, he mentions that reviews are on the way. Also, this & P5, both fall under tech stuff and people want to see them reviewed too. Just because you're not interested in it doesn't mean no one else is. Reply
DigitalFreak - Wednesday, October 28, 2020 - linkSomeone piss in your Cheerios this morning? Reply
brucethemoose - Wednesday, October 28, 2020 - linkChilllll.
Besides, these consoles are very interesting from a technical perspective. And you'd be hard pressed to assemble a more powerful PC for the same price.
Personally, I'm interested in all the accelerators MS has managed to stuff into this thing than. Video, storage, compression(?), sound dsps, raytracing... theres an ASIC for everything. Reply
nathanddrews - Wednesday, October 28, 2020 - linkThe XSX is the one that I want, but the design is awful. On its side, its going to take up 4U, unlike the Xbone X that only takes up 2U. It sounds like they prefer it stand upright like the Mac Trash Can Pro, but what entertainment center/console has 12" high shelves? I think I'll wait for the revision hardware in 2021/22. Hopefully they'll make the next high-end model conform to a more standard form factor. Reply