Sony Announces PS5 Pricing: $499 For Regular Console, $399 For Digital Edition

At Sony’s PlayStation 5 Showcase this afternoon, the final (and much awaited) pieces of the puzzle with regards to the console’s launch have dropped: pricing and a release date.

Sony’s next-generation console will launch on Thursday, November 12th. The full version of the console, which includes a Blu-ray disc drive, will launch at $499. Meanwhile the “Digital Edition” of the console, which foregoes optical storage entirely, will release for a surprising $399, a full $100 cheaper despite only giving up a disc drive.

This will put Sony’s launch 2 days after Microsoft’s own Xbox Series X/S launch, which is taking place on Tuesday, November 10th. The $499 price tag for the two companies’ respective flagship consoles will put them in direct competition, while the PS5 Digital Edition/Xbox Series S divide should prove far more interesting – if not a bit frustrating for consumers trying to make the best choice. The discless PS5 is every bit as powerful as its disc-capable sibling – making it a spoiler of sorts at $399 – whereas the Xbox Series S gets a significantly weaker GPU than the Xbox Series X. However at $299 the slimmed down console is cheaper still, and still gets to run next-gen games.

Next-Gen Console Specs PlayStation 5 PlayStation 5

Digital Edition Xbox Series S Xbox Series X CPU 8 Core AMD Zen 2

@ 3.5 GHz w/SMT 8 Core AMD Zen 2

@ 3.6 GHz

@ 3.4 GHz w/SMT 8 Core AMD Zen 2

@ 3.8 GHz

@ 3.6 GHz /wSMT GPU 36 CU AMD RDNA2

@ 2.23GHz 20 CU AMD RDNA2

@ 1.565 GHz 52 CU AMD RDNA2

@ 1.825 GHz GPU Throughput (FP32) 10.28 TFLOPS 4 TFLOPS 12.15 TFLOPS Memory 16GB GDDR6

@ 14Gbps 10GB GDDR6

@ 14Gbps 16GB GDDR6

@ 14Gbps Memory Throughput 16GB@448GB/sec

(256-bit) 8GB@224GB/sec

(128-bit)

2GB@56GB/sec

(32-bit) 10GB@560GB/sec

(320-bit)

6GB@336GB/sec

(192-bit) Storage 825GB PCIe4 x4 SSD 512GB PCIe 4 x2 SSD 1TB PCIe 4 x2 SSD Storage Throughput 5.5GB/sec 2.4GB/sec Storage Expansion NVMe Slot

PCIe4 x4 Xbox Storage Expansion Card (1TB) Disc Drive 4K UHD Blu-Ray No No 4K UHD Blu-Ray Manufacturing Process TSMC 7nm TSMC 7nm TSMC 7nm TSMC 7nm Launch Date 2020/11/12 2020/11/10 Launch Price $499 $399 $299 $499

Or if you’re in the mood for a PC (a platform we’re particularly partial towards), over the next couple of months we will be seeing new hardware launches there as well, including NVIDIA’s $500 GeForce RTX 3070, and AMD’s new RDNA2-based Radeon RX 6000 video cards. So there is no shortage of gaming hardware to be had this fall – at least if you have the cash.