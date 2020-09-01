The NVIDIA GeForce Special Event 2020 Live Blog (Starts at 9:00 PT/16:00 UTC)

AnandTech Live Blog: The newest updates are at the top. This page will auto-update, there's no need to manually refresh your browser.

12:16PM EDT - It still relies on deep learning, but they've also implemented what's essentially a class-leading temporal anti-aliasing implementation

12:15PM EDT - DLSS 1.0 was a bit of a dud. However NVIDIA has seen a lot more success with DLSS 2.0

12:15PM EDT - Jensen is quickly recapping DLSS and how it works

12:15PM EDT - And of course, NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS)

12:14PM EDT - 3D video reconstruction, cloth animation, ray tracing smoothing, and more

12:14PM EDT - Now on to some quick demos of NVIDIA's deep learning research projects

12:13PM EDT - Jensen is basically taking a victory lap here on RT, and using it as a chance to recap the tech in order to talk about what's next

12:12PM EDT - And recapping NVIDIA's RTX stack of technology

12:12PM EDT - Now on to the subject of ray tracing

12:11PM EDT - Now rolling a quick video made using the tech with Mount & Blade 2

12:11PM EDT - Beta in October

12:11PM EDT - Body tracking, special effects, and more

12:10PM EDT - A mixer application for helping to create machinima videos

12:10PM EDT - Another new software tool: NVIDIA Omniverse Machinima

12:09PM EDT - NVIDIA of course is far from the first company to offer tools like these, but it's very consistent with their GeForce Experience strategy about trying to be a one-stop shop for all video effects

12:09PM EDT - This of course is all "AI-powered", utilizing NVIDIA's tensor cores

12:08PM EDT - Now one of NVIDIA's employees is demonstrating the software

12:07PM EDT - Coming to all RTX cards this month

12:07PM EDT - A software suite for broadcasting, with background replacement/effects, noise removal, and auto-framing features

12:06PM EDT - Another new piece of software: NVIDIA Broadcast

12:06PM EDT - Meanwhile NVIDIA's partners are prepping some 360Hz gaming displays with G-Sync compatibility

12:06PM EDT - It's coming in NVIDIA's drivers this month

12:06PM EDT - The tech is designed to reduce system latency/input lag by upwards of 50%

12:05PM EDT - New esports technology: NVIDIA Reflex

12:05PM EDT - (Hey Tim, how about that Unreal Tournament game you were working on?)

12:04PM EDT - Now rolling a promo video

12:04PM EDT - The incredibly popular Fortnite is getting an RTX upgrade. Ray tracing, ambient occlusion, and DLSS 2.0 support

12:04PM EDT - We're apparently getting "4 gifts" today

12:03PM EDT - GeForce PC Gaming: Gaming, Live Streaming, Content Creation, and Esports

12:02PM EDT - "We're going to talk about computer graphics, and the work we're doing to push the boundaries"

12:02PM EDT - And we are once again in Jensen Huang's kitchen, which has become his podium for this year

12:01PM EDT - And here we go

12:01PM EDT - So it'll be interesting to see what NVIDIA hasn't told its board partners - and thus what hasn't already been leaked

12:00PM EDT - So we've got a very good idea of what's in store: the GeForce RTX 30 series, starting with the GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080, and RTX 3070

12:00PM EDT - As for the matter at hand, NVIDIA and its partners have not fared very well as far as leaking goes

11:59AM EDT - Still, we're told it should be an interesting show

11:59AM EDT - NVIDIA normally treats GeForce launch events as parties, which isn't going to do in the age of social distancing

11:58AM EDT - Like pretty much everything else, this year's event has been altered a bit due to COVID

11:55AM EDT - With much anticipation and more than a few leaks, today is NVIDIA's 2020 GeForce Special event. We're expecting the announcement of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 series of cards, based on their Ampere architecture, and with it a generational improvement in performance