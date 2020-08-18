Hot Chips 2020 Live Blog: Microsoft Xbox Series X System Architecture (6:00pm PT)

AnandTech Live Blog: The newest updates are at the top. This page will auto-update, there's no need to manually refresh your browser.

09:14PM EDT - best trade off codec, so made in hardware

09:14PM EDT - >300x channels decode at once

09:14PM EDT - MOVAD - hyper real-time hardware audio decoder

09:14PM EDT - such as Project Acoustics to model 3D audio sources

09:13PM EDT - CFPU2 for audio convolution, FFT, reverb

09:13PM EDT - MS created Audio engines - 3 engines, CFPU2, MOVAD, LOGAN

09:13PM EDT - Trade off

09:13PM EDT - Significantly more expensive!

09:13PM EDT - Increased die cost on this APU over previous generation

09:12PM EDT - ALLM - Auto Low Latency Mode

09:11PM EDT - Operates on linear light values, not gamma light values

09:11PM EDT - IO hub supports PCIe 4.0 x8

09:11PM EDT - Display processing is kept off the shader engines

09:11PM EDT - >Says Zen2 server class, but L3 cache is mobile class?

09:10PM EDT - 16 GB of GDDR6 total

09:10PM EDT - AVX256 gives 972 GFLOP over CPU

09:09PM EDT - GPU 12 FLOPs

09:08PM EDT - 10 GDDR6 controllers

09:08PM EDT - 2 four core CPU clusters

09:08PM EDT - 15.3B transistors

09:08PM EDT - 360.4mm2 TSMC N7 enhanced

09:07PM EDT - HSP/Pluton RoT - security

09:07PM EDT - Acoustic acceleration

09:07PM EDT - 120 Hz support, VRR, Xbox Velocity Architecture for MSP Crypto/Decomp on NVMe SSD

09:07PM EDT - Hardware accelerators in blue

09:07PM EDT - 14 Gbps GDDR6, 320-bit = 560 GB/s

09:06PM EDT - DXR, VRS, Machine LEarning Acceleration

09:06PM EDT - 3.8 GHz Zen2 Server cores

09:05PM EDT - Azure Silicon Architecture Team

09:04PM EDT - Final talk of the day is Xbox Series X System Architecture!