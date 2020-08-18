Hot Chips 2020 Live Blog: Microsoft Xbox Series X System Architecture (6:00pm PT)by Dr. Ian Cutress on August 17, 2020 9:00 PM EST
09:14PM EDT - best trade off codec, so made in hardware
09:14PM EDT - >300x channels decode at once
09:14PM EDT - MOVAD - hyper real-time hardware audio decoder
09:14PM EDT - such as Project Acoustics to model 3D audio sources
09:13PM EDT - CFPU2 for audio convolution, FFT, reverb
09:13PM EDT - MS created Audio engines - 3 engines, CFPU2, MOVAD, LOGAN
09:13PM EDT - Trade off
09:13PM EDT - Significantly more expensive!
09:13PM EDT - Increased die cost on this APU over previous generation
09:12PM EDT - ALLM - Auto Low Latency Mode
09:11PM EDT - Operates on linear light values, not gamma light values
09:11PM EDT - IO hub supports PCIe 4.0 x8
09:11PM EDT - Display processing is kept off the shader engines
09:11PM EDT - >Says Zen2 server class, but L3 cache is mobile class?
09:10PM EDT - 16 GB of GDDR6 total
09:10PM EDT - AVX256 gives 972 GFLOP over CPU
09:09PM EDT - GPU 12 FLOPs
09:08PM EDT - 10 GDDR6 controllers
09:08PM EDT - 2 four core CPU clusters
09:08PM EDT - 15.3B transistors
09:08PM EDT - 360.4mm2 TSMC N7 enhanced
09:07PM EDT - HSP/Pluton RoT - security
09:07PM EDT - Acoustic acceleration
09:07PM EDT - 120 Hz support, VRR, Xbox Velocity Architecture for MSP Crypto/Decomp on NVMe SSD
09:07PM EDT - Hardware accelerators in blue
09:07PM EDT - 14 Gbps GDDR6, 320-bit = 560 GB/s
09:06PM EDT - DXR, VRS, Machine LEarning Acceleration
09:06PM EDT - 3.8 GHz Zen2 Server cores
09:05PM EDT - Azure Silicon Architecture Team
09:04PM EDT - Final talk of the day is Xbox Series X System Architecture!
