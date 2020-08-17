Hot Chips 2020 Live Blog: Alibaba Xuantie-910 RISC-V CPU (3:00pm PT)

AnandTech Live Blog: The newest updates are at the top. This page will auto-update, there's no need to manually refresh your browser.

06:11PM EDT - Hybrid branch predictor

06:11PM EDT - Each single core is 3-decode 8-issue OoO

06:11PM EDT - Each core supports 32-64 KB L1 D and 32-64 KB L1 I

06:11PM EDT - HMP cluster

06:11PM EDT - 4 cores per cluster in 910

06:10PM EDT - 903, 907,908 coming

06:10PM EDT - Xuantie-902 (M0+ like) with hardware TEE up to Xuantie-910

06:10PM EDT - Similar in performance to Arm 73

06:09PM EDT - AI Vector Engine

06:09PM EDT - Xuantie goal is to contribute to the oepn source community

06:09PM EDT - RISC-V Mainline platform in Linux, fully supported in AlibabaOS

06:08PM EDT - Extensibility and modularity allows for customization for the domain specific workloads

06:08PM EDT - RISC-V is very attractive for the IoT era

06:07PM EDT - T-Head semiconductor - a young Alibaba organization specializing in circuit design specialising next gen compute for various areas with a strong commitment to Open Source

06:06PM EDT - Xuantie refers to a heavy sword from Chinese folklore made of Iron

06:06PM EDT - Innovating Cloud and Edge Computing by RISC-V

06:05PM EDT - Xuantie-910 of Alibaba

06:04PM EDT - This is the first talk on edge computing