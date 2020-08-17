Hot Chips 2020 Live Blog: Alibaba Xuantie-910 RISC-V CPU (3:00pm PT)by Dr. Ian Cutress on August 17, 2020 6:00 PM EST
- Posted in
- CPUs
- Live Blog
- RISC-V
- Alibaba
- Hot Chips 32
- Xuantie-910
AnandTech Live Blog: The newest updates are at the top. This page will auto-update, there's no need to manually refresh your browser.
06:11PM EDT - Hybrid branch predictor
06:11PM EDT - Each single core is 3-decode 8-issue OoO
06:11PM EDT - Each core supports 32-64 KB L1 D and 32-64 KB L1 I
06:11PM EDT - HMP cluster
06:11PM EDT - 4 cores per cluster in 910
06:10PM EDT - 903, 907,908 coming
06:10PM EDT - Xuantie-902 (M0+ like) with hardware TEE up to Xuantie-910
06:10PM EDT - Similar in performance to Arm 73
06:09PM EDT - AI Vector Engine
06:09PM EDT - Xuantie goal is to contribute to the oepn source community
06:09PM EDT - RISC-V Mainline platform in Linux, fully supported in AlibabaOS
06:08PM EDT - Extensibility and modularity allows for customization for the domain specific workloads
06:08PM EDT - RISC-V is very attractive for the IoT era
06:07PM EDT - T-Head semiconductor - a young Alibaba organization specializing in circuit design specialising next gen compute for various areas with a strong commitment to Open Source
06:06PM EDT - Xuantie refers to a heavy sword from Chinese folklore made of Iron
06:06PM EDT - Innovating Cloud and Edge Computing by RISC-V
06:05PM EDT - Xuantie-910 of Alibaba
06:04PM EDT - This is the first talk on edge computing
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
0 Comments
View All Comments