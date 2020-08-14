Intel Alder Lake: Confirmed x86 Hybrid with Golden Cove and Gracemont for 2021

Intel Alder Lake: Confirmed x86 Hybrid with Golden Cove and Gracemont for 2021by Dr. Ian Cutress on August 14, 2020 1:05 PM EST
- Posted in
- CPUs
- Intel
- Alder Lake
- Hybrid
- Intel Arch Day 2020
Following leaks is often a game of cat and mouse – what is actually legitimate and what might not be. Traditionally AnandTech shies away from leaks for that very reason, and we prefer to have multiple sources that are saying the same thing, rather than addressing every potential rumor on the blogosphere. Nonetheless, hints towards a new product from Intel, Alder Lake, have been cropping up over the past few months, including getting a small mention in Intel’s Q2 2020 earnings. The leaks have suggested that it would offer a mixed Hybrid x86 environment similar to Intel’s current Lakefield product that uses high-performance cores paired with high-efficiency cores. As part of Intel’s Architecture Day 2020, the company officially announced Alder Lake as a hybrid x86 product on its roadmaps.
In the roadmap and as part of the discussions, Intel’s Raja Koduri confirms that Alder Lake will be a combination of the Golden Cove high performance computing core and the Gracemont high efficiency core, and the goal of this chip is to offer a ‘Performance Hybrid’ option into the portfolio. Raja explained to the audience that the company has learned a lot due to building Lakefield, its current hybrid x86 chip for thin and light notebooks, and while Lakefield was focused on battery life, Alder Lake will focus instead on performance.
Alder Lake will involve Intel’s next generation hardware scheduler, which we are told will be able to leverage all cores for performance and make it seamless to any software package. Intel claims that Alder Lake will be Intel’s best (ever? 2021?) performance-per-watt processor.
If leaks are to be believed, then Alder Lake looks set to offer an 8+8 design, although that has not been confirmed. Intel did not go into detail if Alder Lake will involve any next generation packaging, such as Foveros (which Lakefield does) – but in the Q2 2020 financial disclosures, it was said to be positioned for mobile and desktops. We expect Intel to discuss Golden Cove and Gracemont at some point next year, and then Alder Lake as an extension to those – we have already seen Intel documents regarding new instructions for each of these cores. My prediction is to come back this time next year, where we should have more to talk about.
Related Reading
- Intel Updates ISA Manual: New Instructions for Alder Lake, also BF16 for Sapphire Rapids
- Intel Roadmap Update: Alder Lake In H2’21, Ice Lake-SP Late This Year
- Intel’s 11th Gen Core Tiger Lake SoC Detailed: SuperFin, Willow Cove and Xe-LP
- The Intel Xe-LP GPU Architecture Deep Dive: Building Up The Next Generation
- The Intel Lakefield Deep Dive: Everything To Know About the First x86 Hybrid CPU
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
8 Comments
View All Comments
Alistair - Friday, August 14, 2020 - linkI don't even have that big of a problem with Intel chips. But they aren't even available, it is all empty marketing.
Give me a 4 core Tiger Lake chip, unlocked, with Xe graphics, on my desktop. Thanks. Not for sale? Then it is meaningless. Reply
Flunk - Friday, August 14, 2020 - linkGood luck, they're still planning get ANOTHER Sky Lake refresh for desktop (Rocket Lake). Reply
tipoo - Friday, August 14, 2020 - linkHmm, does the hardware scheduler alleviate concerns over Windows not handling this well? Reply
eddman - Friday, August 14, 2020 - linkNo 12 and 16 big core configs? Is this the only replacement for rocket lake, or they will have a non-hybrid line too?
IINM Alder lake will be based on the golden cove arch, which allegedly is going to have a much higher IPC compared to skylake arch.
If so, does this mean intel is planning to counter AMD's core count with their big-little setup? I don't know what to think of this. Reply
eddman - Friday, August 14, 2020 - linkCan we have an edit button already please? I re-wrote the comment a few times. At first I wanted to write "IINM Alder lake is going to have a much higher IPC". Reply
JayNor - Friday, August 14, 2020 - link"but in the Q2 2020 financial disclosures, it was said to be positioned for mobile and desktops."
Yes, I believe the Alder Lake use for mobile was mentioned somewhere in the architecture day presentations also. It makes a lot of sense to me, assuming the small core performance is a cut above hyper-thread performance.
I'd also be surprised if there isn't a Lakefield successor. Reply
brucethemoose - Friday, August 14, 2020 - linkI wonder if they'll start using Gracemont in big socket Xeons. Cloud providers would *love* to stuff 4 cores in the place of one big one in many scenarios, even if each core is a little (30%?) slower. Reply
Ian Cutress - Friday, August 14, 2020 - linkOne of the issues with Hybrid right now is that you have to limit the support instructions to the lowest common denominator. So in a server, if you start adding Atom cores, you'll lose all the AVX512 stuff, which is just a waste of silicon. You can't just add different cores for free, it's always a bit of give and take.
You could, technically, allow a hypervisor to build VMs of only one core type. But then you're just putting two different class of VMs onto the same CPU. Beyond that you can run into troubles regarding shared cache for one type of core, or how the LLC works, etc. Reply