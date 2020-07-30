Memblaze Releases New PBlaze5 520 Series Low-Power Enterprise SSDs

Yesterday we saw Memblaze introducing a new series of low-power server-class NVMe SSDs that focus on providing excellent performance whilst maintaining lower power consumption levels, aiming at enterprises improving their storage energy efficiency. The new PBlaze5 C520, D520, C526 and D526 SSDs come in either 2.5” U.2 or HHHL form-factors in two capacity classes for each model.

Unlike its bigger brethren C900 series models which we had reviewed last year, the new 52X series units limit their performance characteristics by sticking to a PCIe 3.0 x4 interface, with all devices covered today peaking at a sequential read speed of 3.3GB/s.

The 520 models come with in either 1.92TB or 3.84TB variants, while the 526 models feature in 1.6TB or 3.2TB configurations. Random read IOPS come in at a flat 520K for all the models, whilst random write IOPS for the 520 series range from 68K on the 1.92TB unit to 70K on the 3.84TB unit. The D526 and C526 both measure in at 135K random write IOPS.

As opposed to the 900 series SKUs which either use 32- or 64-layer enterprise 3D TLC NAND, the new more energy efficient models use newer 96L chips.

The reason why’d you want to choose these lower power models is of course for deployments which require higher energy conservation or lower heat generating hardware. Compared to the 900 series, idle power consumption is reduced from 7W to down to 4W, whilst operating power reduces from 25W to 9W, with an advertised 12W peak consumption.

Memblaze PBlaze5 Series Specifications PBlaze5 D520 PBlaze5 C520 PBlaze5 D526 PBlaze5 C526 Form Factors 2.5" U.2 Drive HHHL AIC 2.5" U.2 Drive HHHL AIC Interface PCIe 3.0 x4 PCIe 3.0 x8 PCIe 3.0 x4 PCIe 3.0 x4 Capacities 1.92TB

3.84TB 1.6TB

3.2TB Controller ? Protocol NVMe 1.3 NAND 96L 3D Enterprise TLC NAND memory Sequential Read 3.3 GB/s 3.3 GB/s 3.3 GB/s 3.3 GB/s Sequential Write 1.7 GB/s 1.9 GB/s 1.7 GB/s 1.9 GB/s Random Read (4 KB) IOPS 520,000 520,000 520,000 520,000 Random Write (4 KB) IOPS 68,000

70,000 135,000 Latency Read 85 µs Latency Write 15 µs Power Idle 4 W Operating 9 W typical, 12W max Endurance 1 DWPD 3 DWPD Dual-Port Support Yes Encryption AES-256 Power Loss Protection Yes MTBF 2 million hours Additional Information Link

Pricing is not publicly listed for the new 500 series as it’s dependent on the customer order and the exact drive configuration required – the products are now available for enterprise customers.

