Charles Chiang, President and CEO of MSI, Passes Away at 56

It is on a sad note that we are learning that MSI’s President and CEO, Charles Chiang, has passed away. Charles took the role of CEO a little over a year ago in January 2019, having headed up the massive success of MSI’s Desktop Platform Business Division and the growth in the companies Gaming branding and laser focus these past few years.

Charles had been part of MSI’s life for over 20 years; I have had the pleasure of meeting with him quite frequently in my trips to Taiwan and Computex, as well as an extensive HQ tour when MSI’s gaming brand was first starting – we discussed the upcoming emergence of virtual reality and how MSI wanted to create the world’s first VR-ready notebook. Charles always had time to listen to my industry ramblings, and was always keen to showcase how he perceived the industry with his decades of insight. He will be missed.

Going for Gaming: An Interview with MSI VP Charles Chiang on Gaming and Strategy

The following statement was given to Tom’s Hardware from MSI:

"Earlier today, MSI GM and CEO Charles Chiang passed away. Having been a part of the company for more than 20 years, he made outstanding contributions and was admired by his colleagues. Mr. Chiang was a respected leader in the MSI family, and helped pave the way for the brand’s success. We are all deeply saddened by the news, and are mourning the loss of Mr. Chiang. He will be deeply missed by the entire team."

Our condolences go out to his family and to MSI.