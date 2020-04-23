How Cheap Can You Get a 6.52-inch Smartphone? DOOGEE’s X95 is only $60

Even in 2020, I would have never have guessed you could build a 6-inch or above large display smartphone for anything less than $100. We have seen a number of devices around the low 5-inch mark, such as the Alcatel models, that skirt around $100-$120, but to both offer a bigger screen at half that price? DOOGEE has gone a bit crazy. The new X95 is listed as only $60, but affords a 6.52-inch full teardrop display with an impressive 90% screen-to-body ratio and 600 nits brightness.

Now, for $60, the rest of the device has to be bargain basement, surely? The display actually only has a resolution of 1200x540, which means 202 pixels-per-inch. There’s the quad-core Mediatek A53 MT6737 SoC inside, running at 1.3 GHz, and only 2 GB of DRAM. There will be two models, of 16 GB or 32 GB storage, but the X95 does support a microSD card up to 128 GB. The battery is a sizeable 4350 mAh with 10W fast charging over microUSB, and it offers Android 10 along with 4G connectivity on bands 1/3/7/8/10.

For cameras, there are three on the back: a 13MP main camera, a 2MP portrait camera, and a 2x optical zoom camera. Together these offer a bokeh effect for portraits. The front facing camera is a 5MP unit, which also enables face unlocking which DOOGEE states can be achieved in ~0.2 seconds. We’re not going to be winning any awards for camera quality here (it is unlikely DOOGEE has any AI accelerated camera features), but for $60 there is actually more than I expected.

The case uses a ‘glass-like’ plastic material, and the X95 will come in a range of bright colors including black, green, and blue.

Doogee officially lists the price at launch as $60/£50 for the 2+32 GB model, however the links provided to its own store show that this price for the 2+16 GB model, reduced from $100, and for AliExpress it is $70 for 2+16, while at Gearbest it is $100 for the same 2+16 model. I’ve reached out to the PR team to qualify where the 2+32 models are, and how much they will cost. Orders from the Doogee store also have a limited time $5 coupon and ‘free’ N95 mask. I guess that’s one way to entice orders, given the current global situation.

Despite all the low-end components here, a $60 device might be perfect for an older family member who just needs something in case of emergencies.

