How Cheap Can You Get a 6.52-inch Smartphone? DOOGEE’s X95 is only $60

 by Dr. Ian Cutress on April 23, 2020 8:45 AM EST
5 Comments | Add A Comment
5 Comments + Add A
Comment

Even in 2020, I would have never have guessed you could build a 6-inch or above large display smartphone for anything less than $100. We have seen a number of devices around the low 5-inch mark, such as the Alcatel models, that skirt around $100-$120, but to both offer a bigger screen at half that price? DOOGEE has gone a bit crazy. The new X95 is listed as only $60, but affords a 6.52-inch full teardrop display with an impressive 90% screen-to-body ratio and 600 nits brightness.

Now, for $60, the rest of the device has to be bargain basement, surely? The display actually only has a resolution of 1200x540, which means 202 pixels-per-inch. There’s the quad-core Mediatek A53 MT6737 SoC inside, running at 1.3 GHz, and only 2 GB of DRAM. There will be two models, of 16 GB or 32 GB storage, but the X95 does support a microSD card up to 128 GB. The battery is a sizeable 4350 mAh with 10W fast charging over microUSB, and it offers Android 10 along with 4G connectivity on bands 1/3/7/8/10.

For cameras, there are three on the back: a 13MP main camera, a 2MP portrait camera, and a 2x optical zoom camera. Together these offer a bokeh effect for portraits. The front facing camera is a 5MP unit, which also enables face unlocking which DOOGEE states can be achieved in ~0.2 seconds. We’re not going to be winning any awards for camera quality here (it is unlikely DOOGEE has any AI accelerated camera features), but for $60 there is actually more than I expected.

The case uses a ‘glass-like’ plastic material, and the X95 will come in a range of bright colors including black, green, and blue.

Doogee officially lists the price at launch as $60/£50 for the 2+32 GB model, however the links provided to its own store show that this price for the 2+16 GB model, reduced from $100, and for AliExpress it is $70 for 2+16, while at Gearbest it is $100 for the same 2+16 model. I’ve reached out to the PR team to qualify where the 2+32 models are, and how much they will cost. Orders from the Doogee store also have a limited time $5 coupon and ‘free’ N95 mask. I guess that’s one way to entice orders, given the current global situation.

Despite all the low-end components here, a $60 device might be perfect for an older family member who just needs something in case of emergencies.

  • Valantar - Thursday, April 23, 2020 - link

    "the X95 will come in a range of bright colors including black" - that made me snigger.

    On a more serious note, I'm very impressed by this price even if the phone is likely to be nigh on unusable with those specs - 2GB of RAM for Android in 2020 simply isn't enough - you'll likely see active apps close randomly as the system struggles to keep some memory available. I wonder what the BoM cost of one of these is, and if they're initially selling them at a loss or if they are actually managing to make these for less than $60.     Reply

  • StormyParis - Thursday, April 23, 2020 - link

    16GB storage is an even bigger issue. My sister tried to make do with one... you can't. Reply

  • Teckk - Thursday, April 23, 2020 - link

    A single camera setup with 3 GB/64GB would've made it perfect for the price, maybe raise it by 5$ or so? Reply

  • StormyParis - Thursday, April 23, 2020 - link

    I've tried for years to go as low as possible but still not buy crap for tablets and phones.
    For phones, Xiaomi (and now, Realme) is where it's at. For just $20 more than this one, you can get a Redmi A-series, which, while still under-specced (the sweetspot is the Redmi Note / Realme 6), will work as advertised w/ solid HW, OS and SW, a couple OS updates, and no surprise hidden defect/design failure. No NFC though.
    For tablets, Xiaomi's are quite "expensive". Amazon Fire 8 or 10 (not 7) + Google Play is where it's at, unless you can't bear the idiotic iOS-like non-replaceable Launcher. I've had either design or durability issues with stuff from Teclast, Chuwi and Cube.     Reply

  • drexnx - Thursday, April 23, 2020 - link

    the name sounds like an accurate description of the user experience with those internals Reply
