How Cheap Can You Get a 6.52-inch Smartphone? DOOGEE’s X95 is only $60

How Cheap Can You Get a 6.52-inch Smartphone? DOOGEE’s X95 is only $60by Dr. Ian Cutress on April 23, 2020 8:45 AM EST
Even in 2020, I would have never have guessed you could build a 6-inch or above large display smartphone for anything less than $100. We have seen a number of devices around the low 5-inch mark, such as the Alcatel models, that skirt around $100-$120, but to both offer a bigger screen at half that price? DOOGEE has gone a bit crazy. The new X95 is listed as only $60, but affords a 6.52-inch full teardrop display with an impressive 90% screen-to-body ratio and 600 nits brightness.
Now, for $60, the rest of the device has to be bargain basement, surely? The display actually only has a resolution of 1200x540, which means 202 pixels-per-inch. There’s the quad-core Mediatek A53 MT6737 SoC inside, running at 1.3 GHz, and only 2 GB of DRAM. There will be two models, of 16 GB or 32 GB storage, but the X95 does support a microSD card up to 128 GB. The battery is a sizeable 4350 mAh with 10W fast charging over microUSB, and it offers Android 10 along with 4G connectivity on bands 1/3/7/8/10.
For cameras, there are three on the back: a 13MP main camera, a 2MP portrait camera, and a 2x optical zoom camera. Together these offer a bokeh effect for portraits. The front facing camera is a 5MP unit, which also enables face unlocking which DOOGEE states can be achieved in ~0.2 seconds. We’re not going to be winning any awards for camera quality here (it is unlikely DOOGEE has any AI accelerated camera features), but for $60 there is actually more than I expected.
The case uses a ‘glass-like’ plastic material, and the X95 will come in a range of bright colors including black, green, and blue.
Doogee officially lists the price at launch as $60/£50 for the 2+32 GB model, however the links provided to its own store show that this price for the 2+16 GB model, reduced from $100, and for AliExpress it is $70 for 2+16, while at Gearbest it is $100 for the same 2+16 model. I’ve reached out to the PR team to qualify where the 2+32 models are, and how much they will cost. Orders from the Doogee store also have a limited time $5 coupon and ‘free’ N95 mask. I guess that’s one way to entice orders, given the current global situation.
Despite all the low-end components here, a $60 device might be perfect for an older family member who just needs something in case of emergencies.
Valantar - Thursday, April 23, 2020 - link"the X95 will come in a range of bright colors including black" - that made me snigger.
On a more serious note, I'm very impressed by this price even if the phone is likely to be nigh on unusable with those specs - 2GB of RAM for Android in 2020 simply isn't enough - you'll likely see active apps close randomly as the system struggles to keep some memory available. I wonder what the BoM cost of one of these is, and if they're initially selling them at a loss or if they are actually managing to make these for less than $60. Reply
StormyParis - Thursday, April 23, 2020 - link16GB storage is an even bigger issue. My sister tried to make do with one... you can't. Reply
Teckk - Thursday, April 23, 2020 - linkA single camera setup with 3 GB/64GB would've made it perfect for the price, maybe raise it by 5$ or so? Reply
StormyParis - Thursday, April 23, 2020 - linkI've tried for years to go as low as possible but still not buy crap for tablets and phones.
For phones, Xiaomi (and now, Realme) is where it's at. For just $20 more than this one, you can get a Redmi A-series, which, while still under-specced (the sweetspot is the Redmi Note / Realme 6), will work as advertised w/ solid HW, OS and SW, a couple OS updates, and no surprise hidden defect/design failure. No NFC though.
For tablets, Xiaomi's are quite "expensive". Amazon Fire 8 or 10 (not 7) + Google Play is where it's at, unless you can't bear the idiotic iOS-like non-replaceable Launcher. I've had either design or durability issues with stuff from Teclast, Chuwi and Cube. Reply
drexnx - Thursday, April 23, 2020 - linkthe name sounds like an accurate description of the user experience with those internals Reply