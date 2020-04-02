Acer Gaming Laptop Updates: 10th Gen Intel Core And NVIDIA RTX Super

With the announcement of the latest Intel Core H-Series and NVIDIA’s RTX Super lineup, Acer is announcing a refresh today of a couple of their gaming laptop models. Both make the jump to the 10th generation Intel Core lineup of processors, and the Triton 500 also gets the new RTX Super GPUs.

Acer Predator Triton 500 Updates

We got a chance to review this laptop back in 2019, and it offered quite a bit of performance in a very small and light chassis, with some unique features as well. Today Acer is refreshing the lineup with even more performance with the latest CPUs from Intel, and GPUs up to the NVIDIA RTX 2080 Super Max-Q. But Acer has also added a few new features as well, including an optional 300 Hz IPS display, up from 144 Hz last year, and Wi-Fi 6 thanks to the Killer AX1650i. And as a bonus, the new model offers a per-key RGB backlit keyboard, stepping up from the zoned keyboard backlighting last year.

One of the key features of the Predator Triton 500 was its portable design, and luckily Acer hasn’t had to made the device any thicker or heavier. It still weighs just 4.63 lbs, and is only 0.7-inches thick which is the same dimensions as last year. But to help with cooling, Acer has tweaked the cooling with their Vortex Flow design, offering three fans, 4th generation AeroBlade 3D fans with serrated edges, and five heat pipes. Overall, Acer says they are getting 33% better thermal performance than the 2019 model.

The updated Triton 500 will be available in May starting at $2199.99 USD.

Acer Nitro 5 Updates

We’ve also reviewed the Acer Nitro 5 last year, although the AMD powered model, and the Nitro 5 is all the way at the other end of the spectrum compared to Acer’s Triton 500, but still offers great performance in a much less expensive design. For 2020, Acer is adding some nice upgrades which should help address some of the shortcomings of the previous model.

On the CPU side, Acer will offer up to a Core i7-10750H, which offers six cores, twelve threads, and up to 5 GHz of frequency. This coupled with the GeForce GTX 1650, 1650 Ti, and RTX 2060, should offer some great gaming performance in this price range. There are two M.2 PCIe slots, as well as a 1 TB HDD offering, and up to 32 GB of DDR4 which is user-replaceable.

One key shortcoming of the 2019 model was the display, but the 2020 model is shipping with two new display panels which will hopefully address the color gamut. What it does add is high-refresh, with both 120 Hz and 144 Hz IPS panels at 1920x1080 resolution, which Acer claim are 3 ms and 300 nit capable.

Acer has also tweaked the cooling, with a new dual-fan design. There are four heat vents, and overall the new cooling system offers a 25% improvement over the 2019 model, which is not insignificant.

The 2020 version also features the Intel AX201 WiFi 6 network card, and Killer E2600 Ethernet.

The best part of the Nitro 5 is its price, and for 2020 it continues to be one of the easiest ways into a gaming laptop. The new Nitro 5 will be available in May starting at $749.99.

Source: Acer