New Comet Lake Mobile CPU Spotted in Intel Documents: Core i7-10810U

 by Anton Shilov on March 13, 2020 11:35 AM EST
Intel today published a new Product Change Notification today stating that it has started using an additional Assembly, Test, and Finish site to build its mobile Comet Lake CPUs. In the process, it accidentally disclosed model number of an unannounced processor, the Core i7-10810U. The new chip belongs to the Comet Lake-U family, so it was designed primarily for notebooks.

As the name suggests, the Core i7-10810U would be Intel’s new flagship Comet Lake product sitting right above the Core i7-10710U, which was introduced last summer. In this instance, the new CPU uses the A0 core stepping, which we know from previous disclosures that so it does not support LPDDR4X memory. As we reported back in January, only Comet Lake chips with the K1 core stepping support LPDDR4. Unfortunately, we have no idea about other specifications of the processor, but we asked Intel for additional information on the matter.

Intel from time to time refreshes its client CPUs in Spring in a bid to let PC makers to introduce improved lineup of products, so from this point of view an addition of the Core i7-10810U to the family is not surprising. 

Intel Comet Lake-U SKUs
AnandTech Cores
 		 Base GHz 1C Turbo
GHz		 AC Turbo
GHz		 L3
Cache		 TDP
PL1		 IGP
UHD		 IGP
MHz		 DDR4 LPDDR3 Cost
i7-10810U ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ?
i7-10710U 6C/12T 1.1 4.7 3.9 12 MB 15W 620 1150 2666 2933 $443
i7-10510U 4C/8T 1.8 4.9 4.3 8 MB 15W 620 1150 2666 2933 $409
i5-10210U 4C/8T 1.6 4.2 3.9 6 MB 15W 620 1100 2666 2933 $297
i3-10110U 2C/4T 2.1 4.1 3.7 4 MB 15W 620 1000 2666 2933 $281
Pentium 6405U 2C/4T 2.4 - - 2 MB 15W 610? 950 2400 ? $161
Celeron 5205U 2C/2C 1.9 - - 2 MB 15W 610? 900 2400 ? $107

Back to the main topic of Intel’s PCN 117468-00 announcement. Starting from April 13, Intel’s OEM customers should be ready to get Core i7-10810U, Core i7-10710U, Core i5-10210U, Core i3-10110U, and Celeron Processor 5205U processors that were assembled in Vietnam. Previously, Intel only used its Assembly, Test, and Finish site in China to build its Comet Lake-U processors, so an additional site may improve availability. Given the local environment surrounding COVID-19, this is also likely Intel hedging its bets with its facilities, in the case that one isn't running.

Source: Intel

  • yeeeeman - Friday, March 13, 2020 - link

    Let me guess, 5Ghz+ boost frequency? Reply

  • yeeeeman - Friday, March 13, 2020 - link

    There is just too little Intel can do with their 14nm parts to counteract Renoir 4000 series. At least on the 15W TDP, they have nothing like the 4800U, that is 8 cores and 16 threads. Reply

  • PeachNCream - Friday, March 13, 2020 - link

    11.3GHz, but only for a couple of microseconds. After that it reverts to its base clock of 233MHz until you power cycle the system. Reply

  • Valantar - Friday, March 13, 2020 - link

    For a full three seconds, then catastrophic thermal runaway, then a melted hole in the laptop where the CPU used to sit.

    On a more serious note, I'd guess 4.9. 5+ sounds too high even for short-term single-core turbo on a 6c 15W SKU. I'd guess this is the high-end i7 of this generation like the i7-8650U and 8655U to the "mainstream" 8550U and 8555U in the KBL-R and WL generations, where the former two were nearly only seen in business notebooks (likely due to vPRO support).     Reply

  • Drkrieger01 - Friday, March 13, 2020 - link

    I'd be very curious to see the PL2 rating on these CPU's. I imagine they're 15W at something like 1.8-2.2GHz, but at an all core turbo north of 4GHz they probably pull about 130W or more. Reply

  • smilingcrow - Friday, March 13, 2020 - link

    4GHz with 6 core is around 65W even on desktop chips so you'd have to push it to get to 130+ watts.
    That's desktop territory but interesting to see what AMD manage at 7nm/15W.     Reply

  • yeeeeman - Friday, March 13, 2020 - link

    If the chassis is cold after a long idle period or if shortly after power on, I think it could sustain high frequencies as it already does. But yeah, after a short while it will fall like a rock. This are the limitation of 14nm...and that is why AMD can do what it does so easily, thanks to TSMC magic. Reply

  • yeeeeman - Friday, March 13, 2020 - link

    You will see in a future notebookcheck review of 4800U that it can sustain its turbo quite well. It scores the same as 9880H, which is freaking amazing for a 15W CPU. Reply

  • yeeeeman - Friday, March 13, 2020 - link

    Links to the review: https://www.reddit.com/r/Amd/comments/fhq98i/renoi... Reply
