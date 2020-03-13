New Comet Lake Mobile CPU Spotted in Intel Documents: Core i7-10810U

New Comet Lake Mobile CPU Spotted in Intel Documents: Core i7-10810Uby Anton Shilov on March 13, 2020 11:35 AM EST
Intel today published a new Product Change Notification today stating that it has started using an additional Assembly, Test, and Finish site to build its mobile Comet Lake CPUs. In the process, it accidentally disclosed model number of an unannounced processor, the Core i7-10810U. The new chip belongs to the Comet Lake-U family, so it was designed primarily for notebooks.
As the name suggests, the Core i7-10810U would be Intel’s new flagship Comet Lake product sitting right above the Core i7-10710U, which was introduced last summer. In this instance, the new CPU uses the A0 core stepping, which we know from previous disclosures that so it does not support LPDDR4X memory. As we reported back in January, only Comet Lake chips with the K1 core stepping support LPDDR4. Unfortunately, we have no idea about other specifications of the processor, but we asked Intel for additional information on the matter.
Intel from time to time refreshes its client CPUs in Spring in a bid to let PC makers to introduce improved lineup of products, so from this point of view an addition of the Core i7-10810U to the family is not surprising.
|Intel Comet Lake-U SKUs
|AnandTech
|Cores
|Base GHz
|1C Turbo
GHz
|AC Turbo
GHz
|L3
Cache
|TDP
PL1
|IGP
UHD
|IGP
MHz
|DDR4
|LPDDR3
|Cost
|i7-10810U
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|?
|i7-10710U
|6C/12T
|1.1
|4.7
|3.9
|12 MB
|15W
|620
|1150
|2666
|2933
|$443
|i7-10510U
|4C/8T
|1.8
|4.9
|4.3
|8 MB
|15W
|620
|1150
|2666
|2933
|$409
|i5-10210U
|4C/8T
|1.6
|4.2
|3.9
|6 MB
|15W
|620
|1100
|2666
|2933
|$297
|i3-10110U
|2C/4T
|2.1
|4.1
|3.7
|4 MB
|15W
|620
|1000
|2666
|2933
|$281
|Pentium 6405U
|2C/4T
|2.4
|-
|-
|2 MB
|15W
|610?
|950
|2400
|?
|$161
|Celeron 5205U
|2C/2C
|1.9
|-
|-
|2 MB
|15W
|610?
|900
|2400
|?
|$107
Back to the main topic of Intel’s PCN 117468-00 announcement. Starting from April 13, Intel’s OEM customers should be ready to get Core i7-10810U, Core i7-10710U, Core i5-10210U, Core i3-10110U, and Celeron Processor 5205U processors that were assembled in Vietnam. Previously, Intel only used its Assembly, Test, and Finish site in China to build its Comet Lake-U processors, so an additional site may improve availability. Given the local environment surrounding COVID-19, this is also likely Intel hedging its bets with its facilities, in the case that one isn't running.
yeeeeman - Friday, March 13, 2020 - linkLet me guess, 5Ghz+ boost frequency? Reply
yeeeeman - Friday, March 13, 2020 - linkThere is just too little Intel can do with their 14nm parts to counteract Renoir 4000 series. At least on the 15W TDP, they have nothing like the 4800U, that is 8 cores and 16 threads. Reply
PeachNCream - Friday, March 13, 2020 - link11.3GHz, but only for a couple of microseconds. After that it reverts to its base clock of 233MHz until you power cycle the system. Reply
Valantar - Friday, March 13, 2020 - linkFor a full three seconds, then catastrophic thermal runaway, then a melted hole in the laptop where the CPU used to sit.
On a more serious note, I'd guess 4.9. 5+ sounds too high even for short-term single-core turbo on a 6c 15W SKU. I'd guess this is the high-end i7 of this generation like the i7-8650U and 8655U to the "mainstream" 8550U and 8555U in the KBL-R and WL generations, where the former two were nearly only seen in business notebooks (likely due to vPRO support). Reply
Drkrieger01 - Friday, March 13, 2020 - linkI'd be very curious to see the PL2 rating on these CPU's. I imagine they're 15W at something like 1.8-2.2GHz, but at an all core turbo north of 4GHz they probably pull about 130W or more. Reply
smilingcrow - Friday, March 13, 2020 - link4GHz with 6 core is around 65W even on desktop chips so you'd have to push it to get to 130+ watts.
That's desktop territory but interesting to see what AMD manage at 7nm/15W. Reply
yeeeeman - Friday, March 13, 2020 - linkIf the chassis is cold after a long idle period or if shortly after power on, I think it could sustain high frequencies as it already does. But yeah, after a short while it will fall like a rock. This are the limitation of 14nm...and that is why AMD can do what it does so easily, thanks to TSMC magic. Reply
yeeeeman - Friday, March 13, 2020 - linkYou will see in a future notebookcheck review of 4800U that it can sustain its turbo quite well. It scores the same as 9880H, which is freaking amazing for a 15W CPU. Reply
yeeeeman - Friday, March 13, 2020 - linkLinks to the review: https://www.reddit.com/r/Amd/comments/fhq98i/renoi... Reply