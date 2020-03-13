New Comet Lake Mobile CPU Spotted in Intel Documents: Core i7-10810U

Intel today published a new Product Change Notification today stating that it has started using an additional Assembly, Test, and Finish site to build its mobile Comet Lake CPUs. In the process, it accidentally disclosed model number of an unannounced processor, the Core i7-10810U. The new chip belongs to the Comet Lake-U family, so it was designed primarily for notebooks.

As the name suggests, the Core i7-10810U would be Intel’s new flagship Comet Lake product sitting right above the Core i7-10710U, which was introduced last summer. In this instance, the new CPU uses the A0 core stepping, which we know from previous disclosures that so it does not support LPDDR4X memory. As we reported back in January, only Comet Lake chips with the K1 core stepping support LPDDR4. Unfortunately, we have no idea about other specifications of the processor, but we asked Intel for additional information on the matter.

Intel from time to time refreshes its client CPUs in Spring in a bid to let PC makers to introduce improved lineup of products, so from this point of view an addition of the Core i7-10810U to the family is not surprising.

Intel Comet Lake-U SKUs AnandTech Cores

Base GHz 1C Turbo

GHz AC Turbo

GHz L3

Cache TDP

PL1 IGP

UHD IGP

MHz DDR4 LPDDR3 Cost i7-10810U ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? i7-10710U 6C/12T 1.1 4.7 3.9 12 MB 15W 620 1150 2666 2933 $443 i7-10510U 4C/8T 1.8 4.9 4.3 8 MB 15W 620 1150 2666 2933 $409 i5-10210U 4C/8T 1.6 4.2 3.9 6 MB 15W 620 1100 2666 2933 $297 i3-10110U 2C/4T 2.1 4.1 3.7 4 MB 15W 620 1000 2666 2933 $281 Pentium 6405U 2C/4T 2.4 - - 2 MB 15W 610? 950 2400 ? $161 Celeron 5205U 2C/2C 1.9 - - 2 MB 15W 610? 900 2400 ? $107

Back to the main topic of Intel’s PCN 117468-00 announcement. Starting from April 13, Intel’s OEM customers should be ready to get Core i7-10810U, Core i7-10710U, Core i5-10210U, Core i3-10110U, and Celeron Processor 5205U processors that were assembled in Vietnam. Previously, Intel only used its Assembly, Test, and Finish site in China to build its Comet Lake-U processors, so an additional site may improve availability. Given the local environment surrounding COVID-19, this is also likely Intel hedging its bets with its facilities, in the case that one isn't running.

