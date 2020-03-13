AMD Drop's Ryzen 3000 Pricing By Up to $50: Official Price Drop Until 31st March

AMD has started a new promotion and will sell its latest 3rd Generation Ryzen desktop processors with a noticeable discount for a few weeks. The campaign is effective worldwide, though in some countries reductions will be more significant, whereas in other regions they will be not. In addition, some buyers will get Xbox Game Pass with their new CPUs.

Starting this week and through March 31, AMD will reduce SEPs (standard e-tail prices) of select Ryzen 3000-series desktop processors by $25 - $50. As a result, the mid-range six-core Ryzen 5 3600 will cost $174, whereas the high-end 12-core Ryzen 9 3900X will be priced at $449. In addition, some buyers will also get a three-months Xbox Game Pass while supplies last. Note that the promotion is run by AMD itself, yet it may vary from retailer to retailer and from region to region. The list of offerings looks as follows.

AMD Ryzen 3000 March 2020 Promotion Old SEP New

SEP Discount Amazon.com Price at Press Time Ryzen 9 3900X $499 $449 $50 $419 Ryzen 7 3800X $399 $359 $40 $340 Ryzen 7 3700X $329 $304 $25 $290 Ryzen 5 3600X $249 $224 $25 $200 Ryzen 5 3600 $199 $174 $25 $175

It should be noted that retailers are also running their own promotional pricing on top of AMD's new SEPs, which means we're seeing items like the 3900X, which should be at its new SEP of $449, even lower at $419.

Without any doubts, all discounts are always welcome by the end user, so AMD deserves a kudos. Meanwhile, the said AMD processors have cost lower than their new SEPs for weeks in the USA, so customers in the States will only be able enjoy the free subscription.

AMD is known for running limited time promotions and sell its products at discounts. To that end, it is hard to say whether this particular campaign is needed to boost the company’s retail sales in the final weeks of the quarter, or potentially that AMD might believe demand for PC hardware in the coming weeks will increase as people will turn to digital entertainment due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus, so AMD wants to offer more attractive prices to win the market. In any case, enjoy while it lasts.

