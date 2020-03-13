ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
PC Components
Smartphones & tablets
Systems
ENTERPRISE & IT
GUIDES
DEALS

AMD Drop's Ryzen 3000 Pricing By Up to $50: Official Price Drop Until 31st March

 by Anton Shilov on March 13, 2020 12:00 PM EST
9 Comments | Add A Comment
9 Comments + Add A
Comment

AMD has started a new promotion and will sell its latest 3rd Generation Ryzen desktop processors with a noticeable discount for a few weeks. The campaign is effective worldwide, though in some countries reductions will be more significant, whereas in other regions they will be not. In addition, some buyers will get Xbox Game Pass with their new CPUs.

Starting this week and through March 31, AMD will reduce SEPs (standard e-tail prices) of select Ryzen 3000-series desktop processors by $25 - $50. As a result, the mid-range six-core Ryzen 5 3600 will cost $174, whereas the high-end 12-core Ryzen 9 3900X will be priced at $449. In addition, some buyers will also get a three-months Xbox Game Pass while supplies last. Note that the promotion is run by AMD itself, yet it may vary from retailer to retailer and from region to region. The list of offerings looks as follows.

AMD Ryzen 3000 March 2020 Promotion
  Old SEP New
SEP		 Discount Amazon.com Price at Press Time
Ryzen 9 3900X $499 $449 $50 $419
Ryzen 7 3800X $399 $359 $40 $340
Ryzen 7 3700X $329 $304 $25 $290
Ryzen 5 3600X $249 $224 $25 $200
Ryzen 5 3600 $199 $174 $25 $175

It should be noted that retailers are also running their own promotional pricing on top of AMD's new SEPs, which means we're seeing items like the 3900X, which should be at its new SEP of $449, even lower at $419.

Without any doubts, all discounts are always welcome by the end user, so AMD deserves a kudos. Meanwhile, the said AMD processors have cost lower than their new SEPs for weeks in the USA, so customers in the States will only be able enjoy the free subscription.

AMD is known for running limited time promotions and sell its products at discounts. To that end, it is hard to say whether this particular campaign is needed to boost the company’s retail sales in the final weeks of the quarter, or potentially that AMD might believe demand for PC hardware in the coming weeks will increase as people will turn to digital entertainment due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus, so AMD wants to offer more attractive prices to win the market. In any case, enjoy while it lasts.

Related Reading

Source: AMD

PRINT THIS ARTICLE
POST A COMMENT

9 Comments

View All Comments

  • azfacea - Friday, March 13, 2020 - link

    shut up and take my money Reply

  • Mr Perfect - Friday, March 13, 2020 - link

    This pricing would be exciting if they weren't just clearing inventory ahead of the 4000 series launch. Reply

  • FreckledTrout - Friday, March 13, 2020 - link

    What? If that is what they are doing then its very exciting because that means Zen3 is very early. Reply

  • quiksilvr - Friday, March 13, 2020 - link

    Their naming is getting really confusing. I get it is 4th gen hence the 4000 but why not just make up some BS and call Zen3 Zen4 so the numbers line up? Reply

  • FreckledTrout - Friday, March 13, 2020 - link

    Because the Zen mnemonic is for there own internal naming. Like IceLake, WiskyLake etc from Intel. If you want to follow CPU's then keep up :) If not the retail names area easy track. Reply

  • sing_electric - Friday, March 13, 2020 - link

    What's REALLY confusing is that the generations for mobile parts don't line up with desktop parts: A 3000 series desktop CPU is Zen2, but a 3000 series laptop CPU is Zen+.

    Intel's basically doing the reverse: On say, the 10xxx series, desktop are all still 14nm, but SOME mobile parts are 10nm.... and some aren't. No way to tell unless you're pretty familiar or Google it.     Reply

  • anactoraaron - Friday, March 13, 2020 - link

    Prices are even cheaper at Microcenter. Just got a 3600 for 159. Reply

  • ballsystemlord - Friday, March 13, 2020 - link

    Is AMD also going to discount the X570 chipset so that the MBs don't cost a fortune? Reply

  • sing_electric - Friday, March 13, 2020 - link

    Funny you mention that: It LOOKS like the B550m motherboards are finally coming. (And you can obviously use a 400-series mobo as long as it's been updated.) Reply
Copyright © 2020. All rights reserved.
BENCH
TOPICS
FOLLOW
ABOUT

Log in

Don't have an account? Sign up now