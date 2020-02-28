AMD Posts Radeon Software 20.2.2 Drivers: Focusing on Bug Fixes and Stability

Finding themselves under some fire as of late for driver quality, AMD has released their second Radeon driver update for February. Focused on improving driver stability, today's release, 20.2.2, incorporates a number of quality-of-life fixes for the drivers, including resolving system hangs and Chrome issues.

As this is essentially a bugfix driver, there are no new features to speak of. Instead, AMD’s focus, according to their release notes, is all about cataloging and fixing various driver bugs. Along with immediate stability issues, the drivers also make note of fixing issues with The Witcher 3, Metro Exodus, AMD's software overlay, and Battlefield V.

As always, AMD’s latest drivers can be found on their driver download page.