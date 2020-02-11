Samsung's Unpacked 2020 Event: Galaxy S20 And More - Live Blog (11am PT)by Andrei Frumusanu on February 11, 2020 11:30 AM EST
Today Samsung is hosting the 2020's first Unpacked launch event in San Francisco. We're expecting the brand new Galaxy S20 series, a new foldable phone, and maybe a few other surprise products. While we won't be at the event this year, we'll be live blogging the event and giving you live commentary on the newest products right as Samsung unveils them.
The launch event is scheduled for 11am PT / 2pm ET / 8pm CET.
