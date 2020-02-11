ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
PC Components
Smartphones & tablets
Systems
ENTERPRISE & IT
GUIDES
DEALS

Samsung's Unpacked 2020 Event: Galaxy S20 And More - Live Blog (11am PT)

 by Andrei Frumusanu on February 11, 2020 11:30 AM EST
0 Comments | Add A Comment
0 Comments + Add A
Comment

Today Samsung is hosting the 2020's first Unpacked launch event in San Francisco. We're expecting the brand new Galaxy S20 series, a new foldable phone, and maybe a few other surprise products. While we won't be at the event this year, we'll be live blogging the event and giving you live commentary on the newest products right as Samsung unveils them. 

The launch event is scheduled for 11am PT / 2pm ET / 8pm CET.

Related Reading:

PRINT THIS ARTICLE
POST A COMMENT

0 Comments

View All Comments

Copyright © 2020. All rights reserved.
BENCH
TOPICS
FOLLOW
ABOUT

Log in

Don't have an account? Sign up now