QNAP Launches Two Bay TS-251D NAS: Gemini Lake, HDMI, PCIe Expandability

QNAP Launches Two Bay TS-251D NAS: Gemini Lake, HDMI, PCIe Expandabilityby Anton Shilov on January 27, 2020 11:00 AM EST
QNAP has announced its new budget-friendly two-bay NAS aimed at home users and supporting hardware-accelerated media playback. The TS-251D can store up to 32 TB of data using today’s hard drives and can be further expanded with a PCIe card to add SSD caching or other options.
The QNAP TS-251D NAS is based on Intel’s dual-core Celeron J4005 processor with UHD 600 Graphics core and hardware decoding for multiple modern video codecs. The SoC is accompanied by 2 GB or 4 GB of DDR4 memory that can be expanded by the end user. The NAS has two bays that can support 2.5-inch or 3.5-inch HDDs or SSDs with a SATA 6 Gbps interface, though RAID modes are not supported. The unit has one GbE port, one HDMI 2.0 output, two USB 3.0 ports, three USB 2.0 connectors, and an IR sensor for an optional remote.
The key feature of the QNAP TS-251D is its PCIe 3.0 x4 slot that can be used to install one of the company’s expansion cards, including the following:
- The QNAP QXG: a 10GbE/5GbE network adapter.
- The QM2: a card with an M.2-2280 slot for an SSD and a 10 GbE interface.
- The QNAP QWA-AC2600: a Wi-Fi 5 card with an additional USB 3.1 Gen 2 port.
The QNAP TS-251D NAS runs the company’s QTS 4.4.1 operating system and supports a variety of client OSes, including Apple macOS 10.7 and later, Microsoft Windows 7 and later, Microsoft Windows Server 2003 and later, as well as Linux/Unix.
QNAP’s TS-251D NAS for home users will be available shortly. Prices were not touched upon.
Related Reading
- QNAP Unveils HS-453DX Silent NAS: Two HDDs, Quad-Core SoC, HDMI 2.0, 10 GbE
- QNAP Announces TS-332X Three-Bay NAS with 10 GbE
- Thecus Announces $130 and $200 Entry-Level NASes For Home Users
Source: QNAP
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
4 Comments
View All Comments
nicolaim - Monday, January 27, 2020 - linkWhat's the point of a NAS without RAID? Reply
sorten - Monday, January 27, 2020 - linkIf this is intended for media storage and streaming, then RAID wouldn't really be necessary. I think that's more important with DAS boxes that are being used to edit media.
I'm more curious about the need for HDMI. Reply
mukiex - Monday, January 27, 2020 - linkNo kidding. This looks more like a media player w/ a buncha local storage than a NAS. Reply
ksec - Monday, January 27, 2020 - link1. Why are there no RAID? Not even Software RAID?
2. Why does it use a Desktop Atom, Celeron J rather than Mobile / Tablet Celeron N? Cost?
3. QNAP QXG is going for $80 in Amazon.com
4. How would the WiFi expansion work? It connect to Router wirelessly?
Really wish someone make a similar box so I can install FreeNAS with ZFS on it. Reply