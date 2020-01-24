Intel Q4 FY 2019 Results: Record Quarter, Record Year

Today Intel announced their earnings for the fourth quarter of their 2019 fiscal year. In terms of revenue, Intel had their highest ever Q4 revenue, coming in at $20.2 billion, and the full 2019 fiscal year, which was $72 billion. On a year-over-year basis, the results were up 8% and 2% respectively. Intel’s margins did slip a bit though, falling 1.4% to 58.8% of revenue. Operating income for the quarter was $6.8 billion, up 9% from last year, and net income was up 33% to $6.9 billion. This resulted in earnings-per-share of $1.58, up 40% from a year ago.

Intel Q4 2019 Financial Results (GAAP) Q4'2019 Q3'2019 Q4'2018 Revenue $20.2B $19.2B $18.7B Operating Income $6.8B $6.4B $6.2B Net Income $6.9B $6.0B $5.2B Gross Margin 58.8% 58.9% 60.2% Client Computing Group Revenue $10.0B +3% +2% Data Center Group Revenue $7.2B +12% +19% Internet of Things Revenue $1.16B +16% +16% Mobileye Revenue $229M +14% +20% Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group $1.2B -7.7% +10% Programmable Solutions Group $505M flat -17%

Intel’s Client Computing Group, or CCG, had revenues of $10.0 billion for the quarter, up 2% from a year ago. Intel attributes the growth to modem sales and desktop platform volume. Intel is of course moving out of the 5G modem business, but will maintain its other connectivity offerings in the CCG such as their Wi-Fi products. Notebook platform volumes were down 1% in this quarter, with average selling prices staying flat, but desktop platform volumes were up 7%, but average selling prices fell 4%. Intel has said that they are expecting their chip shortage to be over by the end of this fiscal year.

Intel’s Data Center Group had revenue of $7.2 billion, up 19% from a year ago. Data Center sold 12% more unit volume this quarter than Q4 2018, and also added in 5% more average selling price per unit, so Intel’s DCG group is still very healthy.

Internet of Things, which include Mobileye, achieved revenue of $1.16 billion, up from $999 million a year ago. IoT was up 13%, accounting for $920 million of that revenue, and Mobileye was up 31% to $240 million.

Non-volatile Storage had revenue of $1.2 billion for the quarter, up 10% from a year ago which Intel is attributing to both NAND and Optane bit growth.

Programable Storage was the one area where Intel had a revenue drop, falling 17% year-over-year to $505 million, with no explanation given, but clearly FPGAs were in shorter demand.

Looking ahead to Q1 2020, Intel is expecting approximately $19.0 billion in revenue for the quarter, with earnings-per-share of $1.23.

Source: Intel Investor Relations