MSI’s Optix MAG342CQR Ultra Curved Monitor: 34 Inch & 144Hz with a 1000R Curve

MSI’s Optix MAG342CQR Ultra Curved Monitor: 34 Inch & 144Hz with a 1000R Curveby Anton Shilov on January 23, 2020 2:00 PM EST
Having entered the market for gaming displays not so long ago, MSI is certainly not afraid of experimenting with various technologies in a bid to address niches that are not yet crowded with competitors. At CES, the company demonstrated its aggressively curved Optix MAG342CQR monitor that also boasts a 144 Hz variable refresh rate as well as quantum dot backlighting enhancements for accurate colors and a wider color gamut.
The MSI Optix MAG342CQR display uses a 34.5-inch Super PVA panel featuring a 3440x1440 resolution, a 21:9 aspect ratio, a 1 ms response time, and maximum refresh rate of 144 Hz. The key characteristic of this panel is its aggressive curvature of a 1000R radius, which MSI promotes as being the most optimal curvature, matching the curvature of the human eye.
The Optix MAG342CQR comes with a LED backlighting enhanced with quantum dots that improve color accuracy and ensures that the monitor can accurately display 1.07 billion colors. At the moment, MSI does not disclose which color gamuts will be supported by the display, but we are almost certainly talking about the sRGB and DCI-P3 spaces.
Traditionally for contemporary gaming displays, the MSI Optix MAG342CQR support VESA’s Adaptive-Sync variable refresh rate technology, so it is logical to expect the monitor to gain AMD’s FreeSync and NVIDIA’s G-Sync Compatible certifications by the time of its commercial launch later this year.
One of the interesting things to note about MSI’s Optix MAG342CQR is that it is based on a Super PVA panel made by Samsung Display, according to TFT Central. Samsung itself introduced its own lineup of ultra-curved displays featuring a 1000R curvature at CES, but its family does not include a 21:9 34-inch LCD just yet, so MSI currently has the world’s only 34-inch monitor with a 1000R curvature.
MSI plans to ship its Optix MAG342CQR sometimes in Q2 or Q3 this year, but does not have a firm launch date just yet.
Source: MSI, TFT Central
Tchamber - Thursday, January 23, 2020 - linkI don't get the banana taped to the screen, what purpose does it serve? Reply
Pix2Go - Thursday, January 23, 2020 - link"Art Basel Miami highlights the best new work from the world’s contemporary artists, many of whom toil away at their craft, painstakingly, hoping to create something new and innovative under the sun. But naturally all anyone can talk about is the guy who taped a $120,000 banana to the wall and the other guy who ate it." Reply
Tchamber - Thursday, January 23, 2020 - linkAhhh... I remember that, thanks for the reminder! Reply
CONIN - Thursday, January 23, 2020 - linkIt's a meme, there was this guy a few months ago who made "art" with a banana taped to a wall or something like that, afterwards, lots of brands did the same with their products mocking the aforementioned "artist". Reply
FreckledTrout - Thursday, January 23, 2020 - linkRed, Green, Banana. Reply
PeachNCream - Thursday, January 23, 2020 - linkIt matches the curvature of an eye.
So what? What if I move back or forward. Unless that curve is actively managed by measuring the distance between my eye and the screen, its a pretty meaningless selling point. Reply
stephenbrooks - Thursday, January 23, 2020 - linkI've mentioned it on here before, but 3D rasterisation is generally calculated to be "correct" for a flat screen (at least if you make the FOV of the screen equal to the projection FOV, which is generally not true, the screen FOV is usually smaller). This means a curved screen without changes to the graphics driver settings could actually produce some odd effects - it won't make it more "accurate" as far as I can tell.
Although it might make the distance of a wide screen from the eye constant and thus reduce eyestrain from refocussing or having the ends of the screen effectively slanting away from you. Reply