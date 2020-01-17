Dynabook Presents ‘Hyper-Light’ 13.3-Inch Portégé X30L-G Laptop with 6-Core CPU

Dynabook has introduced its redesigned ‘hyper-light’ 13.3-Inch Portégé X30L-G, which has been updated to be lighter and more powerful than its predecessor. The new systems pack Intel’s 10th Generation Core processors with up to six cores (Comet Lake-U) as well as all the traditional and latest connectivity technologies, all while weighing less than a kilogram.

To make the 2020 Portégé X30L-G lighter than its predecessors, Dynabook had to redesign it both inside and outside (for the first time in years). The laptop still comes in a familiar Onyx Blue magnesium alloy chassis and features a 13.3-inch display (up to Full-HD, IGZO, 470 nits brightness), albeit with slightly thinner bezels as well as a different hinge. The new internal and external architecture enabled Dynabook to reduce the weight of the Portégé X30L-G to 870 grams (~1.90 pounds), which is very low for a 13.3-inch machine. Despite the light weight of the laptop, its chassis is ‘engineered to meet’ MIL-STD-810G testing methodology standards for drop, temperature, humidity and dustproof, which should ensure that the notebook is rugged enough.

The new Dynabook Portégé X30L-G is based on Intel’s 10th Generation "Comet Lake" Core processors with built-in UHD Graphics, which enabled the company to optimize its internal structure and ultimately make the system lighter. The system supports up to 24 GB of DDR4 memory using onboard DRAM and an SO-DIMM slot, while storage is provided via an M.2 SSD, with Dynabook using both PCIe and SATA drives depending on the SKU.

As far as connectivity is concerned, the new notebook is equipped with a Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5 wireless module, a GbE port (which returns to a Portégé X30 after a couple of generations without it), one USB 3.0 Type-C connector, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a microSD card reader, an HDMI output, and a 3.5-mm combo audio jack. While the return of a GbE port is a rather remarkable event, the laptop no longer has a 4G/LTE option, or at least it is not mentioned in the press release and on the product page.

Other features of the Portégé X30L-G notebook include a backlit keyboard (but it is unclear whether it is also spill resistant), a microphone array, and DTS-badged speakers. Meanwhile, the laptop no longer has a trackpoint, which will be missed by loyal Toshiba Portégé customers that have been accustomed to it.

Business are corporate customers are the target audience of Dynabook’s Portégé series notebooks, so the new X30L-G features SecurePad with Synaptics Natural ID fingerprint sensor, a webcam with IR sensors (for Windows Hello facial recognition), Intel Authenticate technology as well as a discrete Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0).

Dynabook's Portege X30L-G General Specifications Display Diagonal 13.3-inch Resolution, Brightness, Features 1366×768, 220 nits, anti-glare

1920×1080, 470 nits, IGZO, anti-glare

1920×1080, 300 nits, 10-point multi-touch CPU Core i3-10110U - 2C/4T, 2.1 - 4.1 GHz, 4 MB

Core i5-10210U- 4C/8T, 1.6 - 4.2 GHz, 6 MB

Core i7-10510U - 4C/8T, 1.8 - 4.9 GHz, 8 MB

Core i7-10710U - 6C/12T, 1.1 - 4.7 GHz, 12 MB Graphics UHD Graphics RAM up to 8 GB DDR4 onboard

up to 24 GB DDR4 w/ SODIMM slot Storage M.2 SATA SSD up to 512 GB

M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD up to 512 GB

M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD up to 1 TB with Intel Optane Technology Wi-Fi Intel AX200 Wi-Fi 6 controller Bluetooth Bluetooth 5 GbE Intel i219-series GbE controller USB 3.2 Gen 1 2 × Type-A

1 × Type-C TB3 - Card Reader MicroSD Fingerprint Sensor Yes Other I/O Webcam with RGB + IR sensors, microphone, HDMI, stereo speakers, audio jack Security Trusted Platform Module (dTPM) 2.0

Intel Authenticate Battery 42 Wh Dimensions Width 308.8 mm | 12.16 inches Depth 211.6 mm | 8.33 inches Thickness 17.9 mm | 0.7 inches Weight Starting at 870 grams (1.9 lbs) Price $1,599.99

Dynabook will start sales of its Portégé X30L-G already next month both directly and through its retail partners like Amazon. Select models will come with a three-year limited warranty, whereas Featured and Built-to-Order machines will get a four-year limited warranty. Entry level configuration of the Portégé X30L-G will be priced at $1,599.99.

