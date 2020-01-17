CES 2020: ZOTAC Reveals VR Go 3.0: NVIDIA GeForce RTX Inside

CES 2020: ZOTAC Reveals VR Go 3.0: NVIDIA GeForce RTX Insideby Anton Shilov on January 17, 2020 10:00 AM EST
ZOTAC this month announced plans to release its 3rd generation VR Go wearable PC for virtual reality gaming. The new system will feature higher performance for a better VR experience, as well as an updated backpack.
ZOTAC's VR Go 3.0 will inherit the chassis and (presumably) batteries from the VR Go 2.0 that has been on the market for over a year. The key improvement of the new model over the VR Go 2.0 will be updating the GPU to NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2070. The CPU side is also getting an upgrade with Intel's latest Core i7 processor, though the manufacturer does not disclose which one (Comet Lake-H perhaps?).
The new VR Go 3.0 will come with a new backpack that utilizes a sweatproof material for easier maintenance. And, just like its predecessors, the upcoming VR Go wil be able to work both as a desktop and as a wearable PC. Though surprisingly enough, even with the switch to a current-generation GeForce RTX GPU, Zotac isn't integrated a USB-C-based VR Link port (or USB-C port of any kind, for that matter), so any kind of display will still need to be hooked up via HDMI or DisplayPort.
VR gaming is an interesting market in general. There are only three makers of popular VR headsets and there are equally few PC makers that that offer wearable PCs for VR gaming. Which has meant that the market for VR PCs has operated on a relatively slow cadence, especially as it's generally years between PC VR headset releases.
Source: ZOTAC
ingwe - Friday, January 17, 2020 - linkI am really curious how many of these are sold. I guess enough to justify the cost (or at least they expect it to at some point justify it). Just doesn't look very comfortable/fun to me. I realize I am not the target audience though. Reply
alphasquadron - Friday, January 17, 2020 - linkYeah I'm really interested in who buys this. I can't imaging wearing a computer on my back to play VR. But then again I can't imagine putting Christmas lights in and around my computer and those seem to sell like hotcakes so who knows. Reply
coburn_c - Friday, January 17, 2020 - linkNot having a tether would be more comfortable, but it's also the only thing that keeps me from wandering into a wall. Reply