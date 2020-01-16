The Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT Mechanical Keyboard, For Gamers and Streamers

With Corsair acquiring new brands at a steady pace, including Origin PC, Elgato, and more recently, Scuf, the future looks bright for Corsair's gaming division. A major part of the acquisition process is taking advantage of Corsair's collection of technologies to develop products they couldn't before, and the company's latest mechanical keyboard, the K95 RGB Platinum XT, is a prime example of that. The high-end keyboard integrates Elgato's Stream Deck software, which makes it ideal for gamers and streamers alike.

The Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT builds upon the popularity and success of the 2017 K95, offering individual per-key RGB backlighting with a choice of three Cherry MX switch types. These include Cherry MX Speed silver, brown, and blues, with each key certified to withstand up to 10 million key presses. This is a significant upgrade in Cherry's quality assurance, and the K95 RGB Platinum XT is the first mechanical keyboard to feature these newly tested switches. Each keycap is made from double-shot PBT, which is the premium keycap on the market at present, with a total of 111 keys, including a Numpad making this a full-size keyboard.

Integrated into the quality aluminium frame is a detachable PU leather wrist rest which Corsair says is to offer better ergonomics. Down the right-hand side is six macro keys which are designed to work with the bundled Elgato Stream Deck software. These work in a similar way to the buttons on the Elgato Stream Deck and can be customized to provide many different functions for streamers. Shipped in the accessories bundle is a set of blue keycaps for the macro keys, should users wish to alter the overall look of the keyboard.

The Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT has an MSRP of $200, and is available at all major retailers, including Corsair's own website.