MSI Shows Off New White Creator Peripherals Range

During CES 2020 at the MSI booth, the company unveiled its latest range of peripherals for professionals. The MSI CK40 keyboard, the CM30 mouse, and CH40 wireless earbuds are designed with content creators and professionals in mind, with subtle white aesthetics and use Bluetooth to connect to desktop and notebooks wirelessly. At least, that's what it says in the description.

The MSI CK40 keyboard comes with a white aluminium frame, and allows users to connect wirelessly with through 2.4 G, via Bluetooth, or with the included cable. The CK40 uses quiet and low profile scissor switches which MSI says are designed with comfort in mind and should have the added benefit of a stain repellant coating.



The MSI CK40 wireless keyboard at CES 2020

The MSI CM30 mouse is similar in that it features an all-white design with MSI's Creator silver dragon in the center. The CM30 uses the popular Kailh silent switches which are rated at 5 million clicks and can connect to a system via 2.4 G, or Bluetooth. It features what MSI calls an ergonomic design which is described as being designed for constant use. The sensor of choice for the CM30 is the Pixart PMW3325 optical sensor.

The most interesting feature of the new MSI CH40 wireless earbuds is that it uses Bluetooth 5.0 to mirror the audio across two sets of CH40 earbuds simultaneously.



The MSI CM30 wireless mouse at CES 2020

The MSI CK40 keyboard is set to release with an MSRP of $80, with the CM30 mouse expected to launch at $70. MSI's CH40 wireless earbuds are expected to retail for $80, with the full-range expected to launch sometime in Q1. One notable point across the CK40, CM30, and CH40 are that they all work with Windows 10, 8, 7, as well as Apples macOS and iOS.