Got a Spare $10,000? Here’s Your Keyboard: ADATA’s 24K Gold Design

Got a Spare $10,000? Here’s Your Keyboard: ADATA’s 24K Gold Designby Dr. Ian Cutress on January 10, 2020 4:00 PM EST
- Posted in
- Keyboard
- ADATA
- Trade Shows
- Accessories
- CES 2020
- 24K
RGB has been the main ‘feature’ of the gaming PC market of late, with all the fancy lights adding to the ‘bling’ of a standard machine. But what if that bling was actual bling, and we started moving into precious metals being used for the most random accessories? Well ADATA has you covered with its 24-carat gold keyboard design.
ADATA told us that they initially received the request from someone with enough money, and they designed their aluminium Summoner keyboard to have 24K gold plating. After building it, they built a few more: six to be exact. The retail price of the unit, we were told, is $10k. Unfortunately ADATA isn’t sampling this one to press.
The gold on the keyboard is a plating, rather than making it solid gold. However, behind the gold is aluminium, which makes it heavier than a standard keyboard. The unit was actually quite cold to type on, given that all the keys are metallic. The keyboard isn’t plated at the bottom, in case anyone was wondering.
If you have money burning a hole in your pocket, then give your ADATA rep a call.
I forgot to ask if it comes with a warranty.
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
7 Comments
View All Comments
Valantar - Friday, January 10, 2020 - linkI guess someone will soon learn that extremely soft metals make for very fragile surfaces. I'm guessing aluminum will start showing through with relatively light use. Reply
jordanclock - Friday, January 10, 2020 - linkYou think whoever buys this would actually use it? Reply
JeffFlanagan - Friday, January 10, 2020 - linkI don't think I could make any assessment as to what someone would do with this, because spending 10K on a super-gaudy keyboard is the work of a mind that is entirely alien to me. Reply
GreyFox7 - Friday, January 10, 2020 - linkIF I had a spare 10K I sure as hell wouldn't spend it on a gold plated keyboard. I can think of many better ways to blow 10K.
Hehe, if you have to ask if it come with a warranty your can't afford it. 😉 Reply
Hulk - Friday, January 10, 2020 - linkNot a very attractive design. Reply
lilkwarrior - Friday, January 10, 2020 - linkI’d very much rather paint my entire apartment with vanta black paint, get a 24K Apple Watch, & invest in other eccentric things rather than this Reply
Samus - Friday, January 10, 2020 - linkDonald Trump would be proud! Reply