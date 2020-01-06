AMD Keynote Presentation Press Event at CES 2020: The AnandTech Live Blog

AnandTech Live Blog: The newest updates are at the top. This page will auto-update, there's no need to manually refresh your browser.

05:11PM EST - 8-core, 16 thread

05:10PM EST - Announcing 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen 4000 mobile processors

05:10PM EST - Zen 2, higher clock frequencies

05:10PM EST - 20% lower SoC power, 2x Perf per watt

05:10PM EST - Zen 2, 7nm, and power efficienct

05:10PM EST - In 2020, AMD will bring the best laptop processor ever built

05:09PM EST - Not a lot of improvement in the laptop form factor recently. You have to pack a lot of technology into a modern design

05:09PM EST - Best Laptop Experiences in 2020

05:09PM EST - Amazing technology for content creators today

05:09PM EST - One of the themes at CES this year is 8K

05:08PM EST - Higher perf CPU and GPU

05:08PM EST - At CES, the best is for the gamer and the creator

05:08PM EST - The theme for 2020 is all about the best, bringing the best to the market

05:08PM EST - Now for 2020

05:07PM EST - Bringing innovation to market

05:06PM EST - Over 20 products on 7nm across all markets

05:06PM EST - Google using EPYC in its datacenters

05:06PM EST - Custom GPU for Google Stadia

05:06PM EST - Twitter using EPYC, 25% TCO reduction

05:05PM EST - THe best games on console powered by AMD

05:05PM EST - lots of co-engineering

05:05PM EST - AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Edition

05:05PM EST - Surface Laptop 3

05:05PM EST - Radeon Pro Vega II

05:05PM EST - Now video of partners

05:04PM EST - Microsoft, Sony, Apple, Google, Hyperscalers, OEMs

05:04PM EST - Plenty of partners

05:03PM EST - Second Gen EPYC doubled the perf from gen to gen

05:02PM EST - Recapping 2019

05:02PM EST - Making the right bets, 3-5 years in advance

05:02PM EST - About great technology

05:02PM EST - All about pproducts, partners, and distruption

05:02PM EST - bringing high perf compute to every market

05:02PM EST - AMD is all about high performance computing

05:02PM EST - AMD is excited for the 2020 tech

05:02PM EST - Talking about 2020

05:01PM EST - Dr. LIsa Su to the stage

05:00PM EST - Intro video time

05:00PM EST - Here we go

04:56PM EST - We've already seen Lenovo kind of pre-announce AMD's Ryzen 4000 APUs, so hopefully we get all the info

04:50PM EST - We expect the hall to be filled, as in people lining the sides

04:49PM EST - This is one of the official keynotes for CES, so they only last 45 minutes

04:48PM EST - We're seated front and center, the event should start in 10 minutes

04:46PM EST - We're here ready to Live Blog the annual CES keynote from AMD. We expect to see Lisa Su, Frank Azor, and others take to the stage to discuss what's happening for AMD in the first half of 2020.