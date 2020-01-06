AMD Keynote Presentation Press Event at CES 2020: The AnandTech Live Blog

AMD Keynote Presentation Press Event at CES 2020: The AnandTech Live Blogby Dr. Ian Cutress & Gavin Bonshor on January 6, 2020 4:30 PM EST
05:11PM EST - 8-core, 16 thread
05:10PM EST - Announcing 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen 4000 mobile processors
05:10PM EST - Zen 2, higher clock frequencies
05:10PM EST - 20% lower SoC power, 2x Perf per watt
05:10PM EST - Zen 2, 7nm, and power efficienct
05:10PM EST - In 2020, AMD will bring the best laptop processor ever built
05:09PM EST - Not a lot of improvement in the laptop form factor recently. You have to pack a lot of technology into a modern design
05:09PM EST - Best Laptop Experiences in 2020
05:09PM EST - Amazing technology for content creators today
05:09PM EST - One of the themes at CES this year is 8K
05:08PM EST - Higher perf CPU and GPU
05:08PM EST - At CES, the best is for the gamer and the creator
05:08PM EST - The theme for 2020 is all about the best, bringing the best to the market
05:08PM EST - Now for 2020
05:07PM EST - Bringing innovation to market
05:06PM EST - Over 20 products on 7nm across all markets
05:06PM EST - Google using EPYC in its datacenters
05:06PM EST - Custom GPU for Google Stadia
05:06PM EST - Twitter using EPYC, 25% TCO reduction
05:05PM EST - THe best games on console powered by AMD
05:05PM EST - lots of co-engineering
05:05PM EST - AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Edition
05:05PM EST - Surface Laptop 3
05:05PM EST - Radeon Pro Vega II
05:05PM EST - Now video of partners
05:04PM EST - Microsoft, Sony, Apple, Google, Hyperscalers, OEMs
05:04PM EST - Plenty of partners
05:03PM EST - Second Gen EPYC doubled the perf from gen to gen
05:02PM EST - Recapping 2019
05:02PM EST - Making the right bets, 3-5 years in advance
05:02PM EST - About great technology
05:02PM EST - All about pproducts, partners, and distruption
05:02PM EST - bringing high perf compute to every market
05:02PM EST - AMD is all about high performance computing
05:02PM EST - AMD is excited for the 2020 tech
05:02PM EST - Talking about 2020
05:01PM EST - Dr. LIsa Su to the stage
05:00PM EST - Intro video time
05:00PM EST - Here we go
04:56PM EST - We've already seen Lenovo kind of pre-announce AMD's Ryzen 4000 APUs, so hopefully we get all the info
04:50PM EST - We expect the hall to be filled, as in people lining the sides
04:49PM EST - This is one of the official keynotes for CES, so they only last 45 minutes
04:48PM EST - We're seated front and center, the event should start in 10 minutes
04:46PM EST - We're here ready to Live Blog the annual CES keynote from AMD. We expect to see Lisa Su, Frank Azor, and others take to the stage to discuss what's happening for AMD in the first half of 2020.
ksec - Monday, January 6, 2020 - linkFirst ! Haven't been this sort of excitement with anything in PC / Server Industry for a long time. Hopefully some juicy Zen 3 info. Reply
thelonelynoble - Monday, January 6, 2020 - linkI'm hoping they announce a good reason for me to regret buying a 3000 series chip 2 weeks ago. Reply