CES 2020: Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, with AMD 4000 APU inside, Coming March

One of the big questions through late 2019 was whether AMD would be releasing its newest Zen 2-based mobile processors by the end of the year. At the time this embargo lifts is AMD’s press conference at the annual CES trade show, and we should know more. But in advance of that announcement, Lenovo provided us a pre-briefing where it gave us details about its new Yoga Slim 7 laptop, featuring one of the new processors. The release date for this unit is listed as March, which matches the other devices showcased by other OEMs with the same processors.

Lenovo’s Yoga Slim range prides itself on offering full-sized mobile devices in a ‘thinner-than-you-expect’ form factor for the price. The Yoga Slim 7 being discussed today at CES with AMD’s Ryzen 4000 inside is a 14-inch display device featuring a 1920x1080 IPS display, offering up to 16 GB of LPDDR4X memory, up to a 1 TB NVMe SSD, two USB 3.2 ports, one multi-mode Type-C port, 802.11ac WiFi, and an IR camera, all for 14.9 mm thickness (0.58 inches).

Prices will start at $699, although that doesn’t state which processor/memory/storage configuration that would be. The battery comes in at 60.7 Wh, which Lenovo is stating should be good for 14 hours, which would be a sizeable uplift in mobile battery efficiency from AMD.

There will also be an Intel version with similar specifications, with only the Ice Lake Core i7-1065G7 CPU as an option, but otherwise similar specifications (an optional NVIDIA MX GPU) and similar battery life estimates. The difference is that one starts at $1210, and will be in the market from April 2020.

We will hopefully get some hands on with the devices at CES, so stay tuned for more information.