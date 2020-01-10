CES 2020: Lian Li Unveils The O11D Mini: A Versatile 38 Liter ATX Chassis

During CES 2020, renowned chassis manufacturer Lian Li unveiled its latest chassis, the O11D Mini. Remodelling the popular O11 Dynamic into a more compact shell, Lian Li has made the new O11D Mini very space-efficient for an ATX case, with a total volume of just 38 liters.

The Lian Li O11D Mini can fit ATX, Micro ATX, and Mini-ITX motherboards, and offers plenty of support for water-cooled systems. Depending on the form factor of the motherboard installed, the O11D Mini can house up to three 280 mm radiators with a mini-ITX motherboard installed, a 280 mm and 240 mm radiator with a micro-ATX motherboard, and two 240 mm radiators with an ATX sized board. Bundled with the O11D is three motherboard trays, one for each of the supported form factors.

Devised from the same DNA as the Lian Li O11 Dynamic, which also allows users to order customized water-cooled mid-plates for better cooling support with style, the O11D Mini retains a similar design, but with a much smaller desktop footprint. At the rear is four PCI blanking plates with an all-black aluminum design, while the internal structure is made of steel. The case also includes a tempered glass side panel, as well as a glass front panel.

While there is no other information available at present on exact dimensions or the maximum supported graphics card length, the Lian Li O11D Mini is on display at CES 2020. Lian has said the price is expected to be below $100 and will hit retail shelves in May of this year.