Samsung Unveils Galaxy A51 & Galaxy A71 Mid-Range Smartphones: 6.5/6.7-Inches With 4-Module Cameras

While Samsung draws most of its smartphone reputation from its high-end phones, the bulk of the phones that the company sells are are not the $700+ Galaxy S series, but rather the cheaper phones that fill out the lower parts of its product stack. To that end, Samsung has unveiled its new mid-range Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 smartphones, which are designed to strike a better balance between features and the handset's cost.

As their model numbers suggest, Samsung’s Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 smartphones are designed for different price points, yet they have many similarities. Both handsets come in a plastic body, which depending on the model houses either a massive 6.5-inch (A51) or a 6.7-inch (A71) Infinity-O Super AMOLED. Both models get similar panels, each sporting a 2400:1080 resolution as well as an ultrawide 20:9 aspect ratio. The display in turn is protected with Corning's Gorilla Glass 3, which although not the latest and greatest there, is not particularly surprising (nor a bad choice) since, unlike the S-series, these smartphones are not water-tight.

Meanwhile, with cameras being one of the big selling points for flagship phones this past year, Samsung has tried to bring as much of this down to their mid-range phones as possible. Both smartphones feature a quad-module rear camera setup, consisting of a 48 MP or a 64 MP main module, a 12 MP ultrawide module, a 5 MP depth sensor, and a 5 MP dedicated macro module. As always, we'll have to see how well these camera modules actually work once the phones are shipping, but it's a surprisingly aggressive number of modules to ship a cheaper phone with. Finally, rounding out the camera collection for both phones is a 32 MP punch-hole selfie camera.

As for internal hardware, the Galaxy A51 is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC, which offers 4 Cortex-A73 cores plus 4 Cortex-A53 cores. This is paired with paired with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of NAND flash storage. Meanwhile the Galaxy A71 is based on the Snapdragon 730 – a 2x Cortex-A76 plus 6x Cortex-A55 SoC – accompanied by 6 GB or 8 GB of memory, as well as 128 GB of NAND. The new smartphones obviously support 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, navigation, a USB 2.0 Type-C port, an under-screen fingerprint reader, and integrate a 4,000 or 4,500 mAh battery respectively.

Samsung's Galaxy A51 & Galaxy A71 Smartphones

Brief Specifications Galaxy A51 Galaxy A71 Display SAMOLED

6.5"

2400x1080

20:9

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 SAMOLED

6.7"

2400x1080

20:9

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 SoC Samsung Exynos 9611



4 x Arm Cortex-A73 @ 2.3 GHz

4 x Arm Cortex-A53 @ 1.7 GHz

Arm Mali-G72 MP3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730



2 x Kryo 470 Gold (CA76)

@ 2.2 GHz

6 x Kryo 470 Silver (CA55)

@ 1.8 GHz

Adreno 618 RAM 6 GB 6 GB or 8 GB Storage 128 GB of NAND flash

microSD 128 GB of NAND flash

microSD Local Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac Wi-Fi Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0 Data/Charging USB 2.0 Type-C Audio 3.5-mm jack

stereo speakers

active noice cancellation NFC depending on the market 4G/LTE Yes Navigation A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Rear Camera Main 48 MP, f/2.0, 1/2", 0.8µm

PDAF 64 MP, f/1.8, 1/1.7", 0.8µm, 26 mm

PDAF Ultrawide 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm Depth 5 MP, f/2.2 Macro 5 MP, f/2.4 Main Lense Assembly ? ? Front Camera 32 MP, 1.28", f/2.2, 0.8µm Battery Capacity 4000 mAh

15 W fast charging 4500 mAh

25 W fast charging Expected Life ? ? SIM Size Nano SIM, single or dual Sensors accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Biometric Security Fingerprint Under display Facial Recognition - - Dimensions Height 158.5 mm | 6.24 inches 163.6 mm | 6.44 inches Width 73.6 mm | 2.90 inches 76 mm | 2.99 inches Thickness 7.9 mm | 0.31 inches 7.7 mm | 0.3 inches Weight 172 grams 179 grams Colors Prism, Crush Black, White, Blue, Pink Protection Drop ? ? Splashes - - OS Google Android 9.0 with One UI Launch Countries Vietnam, Poland Poland Price ~€310 ?

So far, Samsung has introduced its Galaxy A51 and Galaxy 71 in Poland and Vietnam and while other markets have not yet been announced, it's only a matter of time (and presumably after the new year). The A51 will be available in Vietnam in late December, so expect the A71 to hit the market a bit after that.

Related Reading:

Sources: Samsung Poland, Samsung Vietnam, GSMArena, GSMArena, Liliputing