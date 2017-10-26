HP Announces ENVY x360 15 With Ryzen Mobile

As part of the launch for the new Ryzen Mobile platform from AMD, HP is today announcing a refresh of their HP ENVY x360 15-inch laptop which features the AMD Ryzen 5 2500U processor. This refresh is based off their existing AMD FX series x360. The HP ENVY x360 has been a popular platform for HP, offering a fully convertible laptop with a 360° hinge, offering traditional laptop weight balance, along with stand, tent, and tablet modes to increase the versatility.

HP ENVY x360 Ryzen Mobile CPU AMD Ryzen 5 2500U

Quad-core, Eight-thread,

2.0GHz to 3.6GHz GPU AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics

8 Radeon RX Vega CUs

Up to 1100 MHz Display 15.6" 1920x1080 IPS with Touch Memory Up to 8 GB DDR4 (2 DIMMs) Storage Up to 512 GB SSD or 1 TB HDD Wireless Intel 802.11ac w/Bluetooth 4.2 I/O 1 USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 with DP 1.2 and Power

2 USB 3.0

1 HDMI

Headset Jack Power 65W AC Adapter

55.8 Wh Battery Dimensions 14.16"x9.8"x0.77" Weight 4.75 lbs Starting Price $699 Availability November 2017

But the star of the show is going to be the Ryzen Mobile processor. HP is offering the Ryzen 5 2500U option, which is four cores, eight threads, and a 2.0 GHz base frequency with 3.6 GHz boost frequency. As with Intel’s CPUs, it has a 15-Watt nominal TDP. HP has paired it with up to 8 GB of DDR4 RAM in dual-channel mode.

The GPU side is where we expect Ryzen Mobile to have an edge, thanks to the Radeon Vega graphics core. In the Ryzen 5 2500U, this means eight Radeon RX Vega CUs, with a boost frequency of up to 1100 MHz. It’ll be exciting to see what this integrated graphics core will be able to achieve with just a 15-Watt TDP.

The CPU change is clearly the big change. The rest of the laptop is similar to the existing HP ENVY x360 15-inch model. It offers up to a 512 GB SSD, or 1 TB SATA HDD, and features Intel 802.11ac wireless. The display is a 15.6-inch IPS 1920x1080 panel, featuring thin side bezels and edge-to-edge glass. The laptop features an IR webcam for Windows Hello support, and offers a full-size backlit keyboard with a number pad as well. The laptop weighs in at 4.75 lbs.

For connectivity and more, the HP ENVY x360 offers USB-C with DisplayPort and power capabilities, and HP lists the laptop as able to drive two UHD displays. HP’s partnership with Bang & Olufsen continues as well, handling the audio duties. It also features a stylus for Windows Ink.

The Ryzen Mobile powered HP ENVY x360 starts at $699, with availability in November.

Source: HP