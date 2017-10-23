ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 TP401 Convertible Launched: $549 with Core m3

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 TP401 Convertible Launched: $549 with Core m3by Anton Shilov on October 23, 2017 11:00 AM EST
ASUS has started to sell its new entry-level convertible laptop, based on an Intel 7th generation Core m3 processor (Kaby Lake-Y) SoC. Convertable in this case means the rotation of the hinge, allowing the notebook to 'convert' into a tablet. The combination of a relatively affordable price point ($549) with a very energy-efficient Core-based processor has a potential to make the VivoBook Flip 14 TP401 popular among customers with budget constraints seeking for a hybrid mobile PC.
Convertibles are believed to be a growing category, on the otherwise declining PC market, because many people want to use their devices both as laptops and as tablets. Historically, large computer suppliers positioned convertibles as higher-end machines worth a premium and charged accordingly. Last year Intel proposed to use its low-cost/low-power Atom platform for convertibles to make them cheaper but without compromising battery life. Since then, a number of companies have introduced appropriate products to address the entry-level segment of the market. At the same time, PC makers are trying to lower costs of convertibles based on Intel’s high-performance Core microarchitecture to address the mainstream segment and traditional customers who buy $500 - $700 PCs. Earlier this year Acer introduced its Switch 3 detachable machine based on a Kaby Lake Celeron SoCs, and that device started at $399. Now, ASUS has started to sell its VivoBook Flip 14 TP401 that features a higher-performance SoC, but serves the same purpose: introduces Intel’s high-performance microarchitecture to an inexpensive convertible laptop.
The ASUS VivoBook Flip TP401 is 14” hybrid notebook based on Intel’s Core m3-7Y30 SoC with up to 4.5 W TDP. The model in question (TP401CA-DHM6T) is equipped with 4 GB of LPDDR3 memory as well as a 128 GB eMMC storage solution. For connectivity, the convertible uses an 802.11ac Wi-Fi + BT 4.1 wireless module, has one USB 3.0 Type-C port, one Micro USB 2.0 port, a micro-HDMI display output, a 3.5mm TRRS audio jack, an SDXC card reader and so on.
Unlike many entry-level systems, the ASUS VivoBook Flip TP401 comes in an enclosure made of an aluminum alloy that gives a feel of a premium product. This premium feeling is somewhat spoiled by the screen resolution (1366×768 pixels) that seems to be low by modern standards, but it does have wide viewing angles suggesting this is a reasonable panel (i.e. not TN). The 360° multi-gear hinges are made of stainless steel and can handle 20,000 open-and-close cycles, according to the manufacturer. The hinges support notebook mode, tablet mode, 'tent' mode, and an 'entertainment' mode.
As for physical dimensions and weight, the VivoBook Flip TP401 is 15.4 mm thick and weighs around 1.5 kilograms, which is slightly thicker and heavier when compared to higher-end laptops, but is good enough considering the price of this convertible and its screen size. For some reason, ASUS does not specify for how long the unit can work on one battery charge, but only says that the TP401CA-DHM6T comes with a 39 Wh accumulator and "lasts for a day".
|ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 TP401 Convertible
|TP401CA-DHM6T
|Display
|Resolution
|1366×768
|Panel
|14"
178° viewing angles
|SoC
|Intel Core m3-7Y30
2C/4T
1.0 GHz base
2.6 GHz turbo
4 MB LLC
4.5W
Intel HD 615
|RAM
|4 GB LPDDR3
|Storage
|128 GB eMMC
|Camera
|VGA webcam
|Wireless
|802.11ac Wi-Fi
Bluetooth 4.1
|I/O ports
|1 × USB 3.0 Type-C
1 × Micro-USB 2.0
1 × SDXC Card reader
1 × micro HDMI
|Audio
|2 × Speakers w/ ASUS SonicMaster
1 × TRRS 3.5-mm jack for headset
|Dimensions
|Width
|327.4 mm / 12.89"
|Depth
|226.5 mm / 8.92"
|Height
|15.4 mm / 0.61"
|Weight
|~1.5 Kg / 3.3 lbs
|Battery
|39 Wh
|OS
|Windows 10 Home
|Finish
|Light Gray
The ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 TP401CA-DHM6T is available immediately for $549 directly from ASUS as well as from retailers like Amazon.
Related Reading
Source: ASUS
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
7 Comments
View All Comments
damianrobertjones - Monday, October 23, 2017 - linkBy now, machines such as this, should really be £260 as entry level models. 4Gb ram? 1366x768? eMMC? Come on it's not even close to being worth $549.
Just because a range of machines are priced at x, or y, doesn't mean that they're worth it. Reply
Konservenknilch - Monday, October 23, 2017 - linkI'm not a pixel snob, but 1366×768 on a 14" screen? That's quite lame, even considering the price. Reply
BrokenCrayons - Monday, October 23, 2017 - linkUnlike others, I see no problems with the screen's lower resolution. The iGPU has less work to do and the screen's backlight doesn't need as much power so there's some battery life benefits to be enjoyed. Yeah, you're going to have to live with a screen door effect, but on a 14 inch screen, many of us would have to resort to scaling in order to see things so the additional resolution is basically wasted. As for eMMC, I doubt it'll make a seat-of-the-pants difference for most workloads and 128GB is adequate (better by far than the few 32GB eMMC systems in budget notebooks). 4GB is a bit lean on RAM. It'd probably be okay for the present day, but I wouldn't expect to be happy with it a year or two from now. $499 would be a better price for it. Reply
webdoctors - Monday, October 23, 2017 - linkIts annoying for VNC though for a window with a higher res or if you're programming you want to see more lines of text. 1080p or higher is great there.
I don't buy the less iGPU work, you're just displaying 2D text and basic overlapping windows, that stuff is all ASICs and very well optimized. 720p is a deal breaker. Reply
CoreyWat - Monday, October 23, 2017 - linkWhy is 720p still a thing, I could see on a $349 laptop but not a $549 one. Smh Reply
Drumsticks - Monday, October 23, 2017 - linkThe price still seems a little high for it, but I can live with a 768p *IPS* panel in 2017 at reasonable sizes. It'll keep battery life down, and as long as the viewing angles and contrast are good, it's manageable.
If anybody releases a 768p *TN* laptop in 2017 though, the entire stock of laptops need to be tossed into the fire. Reply
ianmills - Monday, October 23, 2017 - linkWho would use pen input on a 768p SCREEN? such a waste Reply