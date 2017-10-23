ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
PC Components
Smartphones & tablets
Systems
ENTERPRISE & IT
GUIDES

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 TP401 Convertible Launched: $549 with Core m3

 by Anton Shilov on October 23, 2017 11:00 AM EST
7 Comments | Add A Comment
7 Comments + Add A
Comment

ASUS has started to sell its new entry-level convertible laptop, based on an Intel 7th generation Core m3 processor (Kaby Lake-Y) SoC. Convertable in this case means the rotation of the hinge, allowing the notebook to 'convert' into a tablet. The combination of a relatively affordable price point ($549) with a very energy-efficient Core-based processor has a potential to make the VivoBook Flip 14 TP401 popular among customers with budget constraints seeking for a hybrid mobile PC.

Convertibles are believed to be a growing category, on the otherwise declining PC market, because many people want to use their devices both as laptops and as tablets. Historically, large computer suppliers positioned convertibles as higher-end machines worth a premium and charged accordingly. Last year Intel proposed to use its low-cost/low-power Atom platform for convertibles to make them cheaper but without compromising battery life. Since then, a number of companies have introduced appropriate products to address the entry-level segment of the market. At the same time, PC makers are trying to lower costs of convertibles based on Intel’s high-performance Core microarchitecture to address the mainstream segment and traditional customers who buy $500 - $700 PCs. Earlier this year Acer introduced its Switch 3 detachable machine based on a Kaby Lake Celeron SoCs, and that device started at $399. Now, ASUS has started to sell its VivoBook Flip 14 TP401 that features a higher-performance SoC, but serves the same purpose: introduces Intel’s high-performance microarchitecture to an inexpensive convertible laptop.

The ASUS VivoBook Flip TP401 is 14” hybrid notebook based on Intel’s Core m3-7Y30 SoC with up to 4.5 W TDP. The model in question (TP401CA-DHM6T) is equipped with 4 GB of LPDDR3 memory as well as a 128 GB eMMC storage solution. For connectivity, the convertible uses an 802.11ac Wi-Fi + BT 4.1 wireless module, has one USB 3.0 Type-C port, one Micro USB 2.0 port, a micro-HDMI display output, a 3.5mm TRRS audio jack, an SDXC card reader and so on.

Unlike many entry-level systems, the ASUS VivoBook Flip TP401 comes in an enclosure made of an aluminum alloy that gives a feel of a premium product. This premium feeling is somewhat spoiled by the screen resolution (1366×768 pixels) that seems to be low by modern standards, but it does have wide viewing angles suggesting this is a reasonable panel (i.e. not TN). The 360° multi-gear hinges are made of stainless steel and can handle 20,000 open-and-close cycles, according to the manufacturer. The hinges support notebook mode, tablet mode, 'tent' mode, and an 'entertainment' mode.

As for physical dimensions and weight, the VivoBook Flip TP401 is 15.4 mm thick and weighs around 1.5 kilograms, which is slightly thicker and heavier when compared to higher-end laptops, but is good enough considering the price of this convertible and its screen size. For some reason, ASUS does not specify for how long the unit can work on one battery charge, but only says that the TP401CA-DHM6T comes with a 39 Wh accumulator and "lasts for a day".

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 TP401 Convertible
  TP401CA-DHM6T
Display Resolution 1366×768
Panel 14"
178° viewing angles
SoC Intel Core m3-7Y30
2C/4T
1.0 GHz base
2.6 GHz turbo
4 MB LLC
4.5W
Intel HD 615
RAM 4 GB LPDDR3
Storage 128 GB eMMC
Camera VGA webcam
Wireless 802.11ac Wi-Fi
Bluetooth 4.1
I/O ports 1 × USB 3.0 Type-C
1 × Micro-USB 2.0
1 × SDXC Card reader
1 × micro HDMI
Audio 2 × Speakers w/ ASUS SonicMaster
1 × TRRS 3.5-mm jack for headset
Dimensions Width 327.4 mm / 12.89"
Depth 226.5 mm / 8.92"
Height 15.4 mm / 0.61"
Weight ~1.5 Kg / 3.3 lbs
Battery 39 Wh
OS Windows 10 Home
Finish Light Gray

The ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 TP401CA-DHM6T is available immediately for $549 directly from ASUS as well as from retailers like Amazon.

Buy ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 TP401 on Amazon.com

Related Reading

Source: ASUS

PRINT THIS ARTICLE
POST A COMMENT

7 Comments

View All Comments

  • damianrobertjones - Monday, October 23, 2017 - link

    By now, machines such as this, should really be £260 as entry level models. 4Gb ram? 1366x768? eMMC? Come on it's not even close to being worth $549.

    Just because a range of machines are priced at x, or y, doesn't mean that they're worth it.     Reply

  • Konservenknilch - Monday, October 23, 2017 - link

    I'm not a pixel snob, but 1366×768 on a 14" screen? That's quite lame, even considering the price. Reply

  • BrokenCrayons - Monday, October 23, 2017 - link

    Unlike others, I see no problems with the screen's lower resolution. The iGPU has less work to do and the screen's backlight doesn't need as much power so there's some battery life benefits to be enjoyed. Yeah, you're going to have to live with a screen door effect, but on a 14 inch screen, many of us would have to resort to scaling in order to see things so the additional resolution is basically wasted. As for eMMC, I doubt it'll make a seat-of-the-pants difference for most workloads and 128GB is adequate (better by far than the few 32GB eMMC systems in budget notebooks). 4GB is a bit lean on RAM. It'd probably be okay for the present day, but I wouldn't expect to be happy with it a year or two from now. $499 would be a better price for it. Reply

  • webdoctors - Monday, October 23, 2017 - link

    Its annoying for VNC though for a window with a higher res or if you're programming you want to see more lines of text. 1080p or higher is great there.

    I don't buy the less iGPU work, you're just displaying 2D text and basic overlapping windows, that stuff is all ASICs and very well optimized. 720p is a deal breaker.     Reply

  • CoreyWat - Monday, October 23, 2017 - link

    Why is 720p still a thing, I could see on a $349 laptop but not a $549 one. Smh Reply

  • Drumsticks - Monday, October 23, 2017 - link

    The price still seems a little high for it, but I can live with a 768p *IPS* panel in 2017 at reasonable sizes. It'll keep battery life down, and as long as the viewing angles and contrast are good, it's manageable.

    If anybody releases a 768p *TN* laptop in 2017 though, the entire stock of laptops need to be tossed into the fire.     Reply

  • ianmills - Monday, October 23, 2017 - link

    Who would use pen input on a 768p SCREEN? such a waste Reply
Copyright © 2017. All rights reserved.
BENCH
TOPICS
FOLLOW
ABOUT

Log in

Don't have an account? Sign up now