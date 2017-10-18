NVIDIA Brings Back Destiny 2 Bundle Again for GTX 1080 & 1080 Ti Cards

For what is the 3rd time this year, NVIDIA is offering the “New Legends Will Rise” Destiny 2 bundle for GeForce GTX 1080 and 1080 Ti graphics cards, systems, and laptops. From today until November 29th (or while supplies last), qualified purchases will come with a digital copy of Destiny 2 via Blizzard Desktop App, officially launching on October 24th for PC. As a reminder, eligible systems may include NVIDIA’s own GeForce GTX Battlebox PCs.

The massively multiplayer online sci-fi first-person shooter, a concept Bungie previously described as a “shared world shooter”, supports High Dynamic Range (HDR) and SLI. Having collaborated with Activision and Bungie on the game's graphics, NVIDIA has detailed the PC graphics options for Destiny 2 in a blog post, with the removal of MSAA the only difference from the Beta. In addition, GTX 1060 performance testing at 1080p was done for each graphical option. At a glance, Destiny 2 seems to be considered as a genuine improvement over the original, not to mention the PC availability.

The game codes may only be redeemed until December 31st. Fortunately, this comes just after at the end of the Middle-earth: Shadow of War bundle for GTX 1080 and 1080 Ti cards. Otherwise, no other bundles are active this time.

NVIDIA Current Game Bundles

(10/18/17) Video Card

(incl. systems and laptops) Bundle GeForce GTX 1080Ti/1080 Destiny 2 Bundle GeForce GTX 1070 None GeForce GTX 1060/1050Ti/1050 None

On the bundle page, NVIDIA has listed an Amazon link for a list of qualifying cards.

The bundle landing page has links to all eligible retailers. Codes must be redeemed through GeForce Experience (3.2.2 or higher), utilizing driver 373.06 or higher. Game must be redeemed via GeForce Experience on a desktop or notebook PC with the qualifying graphics card installed. Once the code is redeemed in GeForce Experience, the game must be redeemed in the Blizzard Desktop App in seven days. A Blizzard account is required to redeem and play the game. Be sure to verify the participation of any vendors purchased from as NVIDIA will not give codes for purchases made from non-participating sellers.