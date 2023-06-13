AMD: EPYC "Genoa-X" CPUs With 1.1GB of L3 Cache Now Available

AMD: EPYC "Genoa-X" CPUs With 1.1GB of L3 Cache Now Availableby Ryan Smith on June 13, 2023 2:31 PM EST
Alongside today’s EPYC 97x4 “Bergamo” announcement, AMD’s other big CPU announcement of the morning is that their large cache capacity “Genoa-X” EPYC processors are shipping now. First revealed by AMD back in June of last year, Genoa-X is AMD’s now obligatory V-cache equipped EPYC server CPU, augmenting the L3 cache capacity of AMD’s core complex dies by stacking a 64MB L3 V-cache die on top of each CCD. With this additional cache, a fully-equipped Genoa-X CPU can offer up to 1152MB of total L3 cache.
Genoa-X is the successor to AMD’s first-generation V-cache part, Milan-X. Like its predecessor, AMD is using cache die stacking to add further L3 cache to otherwise regular Genoa Zen 4 CCDs, giving AMD a novel way to produce a high-cache chip design without having to actually lay out an fab a complete separate die. In this case, with 12 CCDs on a Genoa/Genoa-X chip, this allows AMD to add 768MB of additional L3 cache to the chip.
Like its predecessor, these high-cache SKUs are aimed at a niche market segment of workloads that benefit specifically from the additional cache, which AMD terms their “technical computing” market. To make full use of the additional cache, a workload needs to be cache capacity limited – that is to say, it needs to significantly benefit from having more data available on-chip via the larger L3 cache. This typically only a subset of server/workstation workloads, such as fluid dynamics, databases, and electronic design automation, which is why these high cache chips serve a narrower portion of the market. But, as we saw with Milan-X, in the right situation the performance benefits can be significant.
|AMD EPYC 9084X Genoa-X Processors
|AnandTech
|Core/
Thread
|Base
Freq
|1T
Freq
|L3
Cache
|PCIe
|Memory
|TDP
(W)
|Price
(1KU)
|9684X
|96
|192
|2550
|3700
|1152MB
|128 x 5.0
|12 x DDR5-4800
|400
|$14,756
|9384X
|32
|64
|3100
|3900
|768MB
|128 x 5.0
|12 x DDR5-4800
|320
|$5,529
|9184X
|16
|32
|3550
|4200
|768MB
|128 x 5.0
|12 x DDR5-4800
|320
|$4,928
As these are otherwise stock Genoa chips, Genoa-X chips use the same SP5 socket as Genoa and Bergamo. AMD hasn’t disclosed the TDPs, but based on Milan-X, we’re expecting a similar range of TDPs. The additional cache and its placement on top of the CCD means that V-cache equipped CCDs are a bit more power hungry, and the cache die does pose some additional challenges with regards to cooling. So there are some trade-offs involved in performance gains from the extra cache versus performance losses from staying within the SP5 platform’s TDP ranges.
As with Bergamo, we expect to have a bit more on Genoa-X soon. So stay tuned!
