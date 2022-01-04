Intel Keynote and SVP Greg Bryant at CES 2022: Live Blog (10am PT, 1800 UTC)by Dr. Ian Cutress on January 4, 2022 12:45 PM EST
01:12PM EST - *Unreal
01:11PM EST - Moving animations from Maya to Undreal
01:11PM EST - Now content production
01:10PM EST - designed to work on everything simultaneously without compromise
01:09PM EST - (No disclosure of Intel sponsorship it's worth noting)
01:08PM EST - 'I didn't know what I was missing'
01:08PM EST - Laptop demo time with a Twitch streamer
01:07PM EST - Performance leadership, expect to keep it through the year
01:06PM EST - Alder Lake Desktops
01:06PM EST - Shipping to OEM customers by end of quarter
01:06PM EST - 5.2 GHz all-core turbo
01:05PM EST - Above 5 GHz multi-core
01:05PM EST - 5.5 GHz single core turbo out of the box
01:05PM EST - 12th Gen KS CPU
01:05PM EST - Biggest breakthrough in Intel microarchitecture in a decade
01:04PM EST - Fastest enthusiast desktop ramp of all time
01:04PM EST - Launched 12th Gen Alder Lake in Q4 2021
01:04PM EST - Unlock potenital
01:04PM EST - PC is an essential tool
01:03PM EST - announcements every few minutes
01:03PM EST - PC, Graphics, Automotive
01:03PM EST - Here's what this presentation will have
01:03PM EST - Processing data, making results available everywhere with AI insights
01:02PM EST - Intel is harnessing them
01:02PM EST - All about the superpowers
01:02PM EST - Digitalization has accelerated
01:01PM EST - Greg Bryant on stage, no Gelsinger today
01:01PM EST - (part of an intro video)
01:01PM EST - Here's something to start with
01:00PM EST - Time is just running down to 0, so here we should be going
12:52PM EST - We're 8 minutes from the start time, stay tuned!
12:51PM EST - Today is a day for CES keynotes, and up next is Intel. Here we'll be getting SVP Greg Bryant to talk us through the next generation of hardware launches coming in 2022. We already know that Intel is launching graphics in Q1, but will this be the place to share more details?
