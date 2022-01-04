Intel Keynote and SVP Greg Bryant at CES 2022: Live Blog (10am PT, 1800 UTC)

AnandTech Live Blog: The newest updates are at the top. This page will auto-update, there's no need to manually refresh your browser.

01:12PM EST - *Unreal

01:11PM EST - Moving animations from Maya to Undreal

01:11PM EST - Now content production

01:10PM EST - designed to work on everything simultaneously without compromise

01:09PM EST - (No disclosure of Intel sponsorship it's worth noting)

01:08PM EST - 'I didn't know what I was missing'

01:08PM EST - Laptop demo time with a Twitch streamer

01:07PM EST - Performance leadership, expect to keep it through the year

01:06PM EST - Alder Lake Desktops

01:06PM EST - Shipping to OEM customers by end of quarter

01:06PM EST - 5.2 GHz all-core turbo

01:05PM EST - Above 5 GHz multi-core

01:05PM EST - 5.5 GHz single core turbo out of the box

01:05PM EST - 12th Gen KS CPU

01:05PM EST - Biggest breakthrough in Intel microarchitecture in a decade

01:04PM EST - Fastest enthusiast desktop ramp of all time

01:04PM EST - Launched 12th Gen Alder Lake in Q4 2021

01:04PM EST - Unlock potenital

01:04PM EST - PC is an essential tool

01:03PM EST - announcements every few minutes

01:03PM EST - PC, Graphics, Automotive

01:03PM EST - Here's what this presentation will have

01:03PM EST - Processing data, making results available everywhere with AI insights

01:02PM EST - Intel is harnessing them

01:02PM EST - All about the superpowers

01:02PM EST - Digitalization has accelerated

01:01PM EST - Greg Bryant on stage, no Gelsinger today

01:01PM EST - (part of an intro video)

01:01PM EST - Here's something to start with

01:00PM EST - Time is just running down to 0, so here we should be going

12:52PM EST - We're 8 minutes from the start time, stay tuned!

12:51PM EST - Today is a day for CES keynotes, and up next is Intel. Here we'll be getting SVP Greg Bryant to talk us through the next generation of hardware launches coming in 2022. We already know that Intel is launching graphics in Q1, but will this be the place to share more details?