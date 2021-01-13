CES 2021: ASUS ROG Unveils Updated Zephyrus G14 for 2021

CES 2021: ASUS ROG Unveils Updated Zephyrus G14 for 2021by Gavin Bonshor on January 13, 2021 11:00 AM EST
During CES 2021's all-digital trade show, ASUS has unveiled its updated ROG Zephyrus G14 model for 2021. The new Zephyrus G14 uses AMD's latest 5000 series mobile processor, with its ANiME Matrix LED display built into the lid.
The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA401), according to ASUS, is the world's most powerful 14-inch laptop, with AMD's next-generation Ryzen 5000 mobile processor and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX mobile graphics. It is available with a choice of two 14-inch displays, including a 2K 120 Hz DCIP-3 or 1080p 144 Hz adaptive sync panel. Designed for gamers on the go, it has a thickness of 17.9 mm, with a total weight of 1.6 KG.
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 in Moonlight White
Available in either Eclipse Gray or Moonlight White, the ROG Zephyrus G14 also includes an ANiME virtual panel integrated into the lid. This includes a new virtual pet that users can interact with. Some of the more technical specifications include up to 32 GB of DDR4-3200 memory, up to 1 TB of fast NVMe storage, and ASUS's 90 Wh battery with Type-C charging capabilities at 100 W.
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 ANiME panel on the lid in Eclipse Gray
Connectivity options include one USB 3.2 G2 Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 and power delivery function, with a further USB 3.2 G2 Type-C, two USB 3.2 G1 Type-A ports, and one HDMI 2.0b video output. ASUS also includes a Wi-Fi 6 interface for wireless and Bluetooth connectivity.
At this time, ASUS hasn't provided us with any pricing information.
Interested in more of the latest industry news? Check out our CES 2021 trade show landing page!
brucethemoose - Wednesday, January 13, 2021 - linkI have the 2060/4900hs version of this, and its utterly fantastic, especially for $1200.
Other than the missing webcam. Which is a *bizarre* omission for 2020/2021.
DCI P3 would be nice. I'm not feeling much buyer's remorse over the 3060 or Cezzane though. Reply
Irata - Wednesday, January 13, 2021 - linkCurious if the GPU options will top out with the 60 series GPU again. Reply