CES 2021: ASUS ROG Unveils Updated Zephyrus G14 for 2021

During CES 2021's all-digital trade show, ASUS has unveiled its updated ROG Zephyrus G14 model for 2021. The new Zephyrus G14 uses AMD's latest 5000 series mobile processor, with its ANiME Matrix LED display built into the lid.

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA401), according to ASUS, is the world's most powerful 14-inch laptop, with AMD's next-generation Ryzen 5000 mobile processor and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX mobile graphics. It is available with a choice of two 14-inch displays, including a 2K 120 Hz DCIP-3 or 1080p 144 Hz adaptive sync panel. Designed for gamers on the go, it has a thickness of 17.9 mm, with a total weight of 1.6 KG.



ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 in Moonlight White

Available in either Eclipse Gray or Moonlight White, the ROG Zephyrus G14 also includes an ANiME virtual panel integrated into the lid. This includes a new virtual pet that users can interact with. Some of the more technical specifications include up to 32 GB of DDR4-3200 memory, up to 1 TB of fast NVMe storage, and ASUS's 90 Wh battery with Type-C charging capabilities at 100 W.



ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 ANiME panel on the lid in Eclipse Gray

Connectivity options include one USB 3.2 G2 Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 and power delivery function, with a further USB 3.2 G2 Type-C, two USB 3.2 G1 Type-A ports, and one HDMI 2.0b video output. ASUS also includes a Wi-Fi 6 interface for wireless and Bluetooth connectivity.

At this time, ASUS hasn't provided us with any pricing information.

