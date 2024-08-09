Intel Publishes First Microcode Update for Raptor Lake Stability Issue, BIOSes Going Out Now

Intel Publishes First Microcode Update for Raptor Lake Stability Issue, BIOSes Going Out Nowby Ryan Smith on August 9, 2024 3:00 PM EST
Following Intel’s run of financial woes and Raptor Lake chip stability issues, the company could use some good news on a Friday. And this week they’re delivering just that, with the first version of the eagerly awaited microcode fix for desktop Raptor Lake processors – as well as the first detailed explanation of the underlying issue.
The new microcode release, version 0x129, is Intel’s first stab at addressing the elevated voltage issue that has seemingly been the cause of Raptor Lake processor degradation over the past year and a half. Intel has been investigating the issue all year, and after a slow start, in recent weeks has begun making more significant progress, identifying what they’re calling an “elevated operating voltage” issue in high-TDP desktop Raptor Lake (13th & 14th Generation Core) chips. Back in late July the company was targeting a mid-August release date for a microcode patch to fix (or rather, prevent) the degradation issue, and just ahead of that deadline, Intel has begun shipping the microcode to their motherboard partners.
Even with this new microcode, however, Intel is not done with the stability issue. Intel is still investigating whether it’s possible to improve the stability of already-degraded processors, and the overall tone of Intel’s announcement is very much that of a beta software fix – Intel won’t be submitting this specific microcode revision for distribution via operating system updates, for example. So even if this microcode is successful in stopping ongoing degradation, it seems that Intel hasn’t closed the book on the issue entirely, and that the company is presumably working towards a fix suitable for wider release.
Capping At 1.55v: Elevated Voltages Beget Elevated Voltages
So just what does the 0x129 microcode update do? In short, it caps the voltage of affected Raptor Lake desktop chips at a still-toasty (but in spec) 1.55v. As noted in Intel’s previous announcements, excessive voltages seem to be at the cause of the issue, so capping voltages at what Intel has determined is the proper limit should prevent future chip damage.
The company’s letter to the community also outlines, for the first time, just what is going on under the hood with degraded chips. Those chips that have already succumbed to the issue from repeated voltage spikes have deteriorated in such a way that the minimum voltage needed to operate the chip – Vmin – has increased beyond Intel’s original specifications. As a result, those chips are no longer getting enough voltage to operate.
Seasoned overclockers will no doubt find that this is a familiar story, as this is one of the ways that overclocked processors degrade over time. In those cases – as it appears to be with the Raptor Lake issue – more voltage is needed to keep a chip stable, particularly in workloads where the voltage to the chip is already sagging.
And while all signs point to this degradation being irreversible (and a lot of RMAs in Intel’s future), there is a ray of hope. If Intel’s analysis is correct that degraded Raptor Lake chips can still operate properly with a higher Vmin voltage, then there is the possibility of saving at least some of these chips, and bringing them back to stability.
This “Vmin shift,” as Intel is calling it, is the company’s next investigative target. According to the company’s letter, they are aiming to provide updates by the “end of August.”
In the meantime, Intel’s eager motherboard partners have already begun releasing BIOSes with the new microcode, with ASUS and MSI even jumping the gun and sending out BIOSes before Intel had a chance to properly announce the microcode. Both vendors are releasing these as beta BIOSes, reflecting the general early nature of the microcode fix itself. And while we expect most users will want to get this microcode in place ASAP to mitigate further damage on affected chips, it would be prudent to treat these beta BIOSes as just that.
Along those lines, as noted earlier, Intel is only distributing the 0x129 microcode via BIOS updates at this time. This microcode will not be coming to other systems via operating system updates. At this point we still expect distribution via OS updates to be the end game for this fix, but for now, Intel isn’t providing a timeline or other guidance for when that might happen. So for PC enthusiasts, at least, a BIOS update is the only way to get it for now.
Performance Impact: Generally Nil – But Not Always
Finally, Intel’s message also provides a bit of guidance on the performance impact of the new microcode, based on their internal testing. Previously the company has indicated that they expected no significant performance impact, and based on their expanded testing, by and large this remains the case. However, there are going to be some workloads that suffer from performance regressions as a result.
So far, Intel has found a couple of workloads where they are seeing regressions. This includes PugetBench GPU Effects Score and, on the gaming side of matters, Hitman 3: Dartmoor. Otherwise, virtually everything else Intel has tested, including common benchmarks like Cinebench, and major games, are not showing performance regressions. So the overall outcome of the fix is not quite a spotless recovery, but it’s also not leading to widespread performance losses, either.
As for AnandTech, we’ll be digging into this on our own benchmark suite as time allows. We have one more CPU launch coming up next week, so there’s no shortage of work to be done in the next few days. (Sorry, Gavin!)
Intel’s Full Statement
For all Intel Core 13th/14th Gen desktop processor users: This patch is being distributed via BIOS update and will not be available through operating system updates. Intel is working with its partners to ensure timely validation and rollout of the BIOS update for systems currently in service.
Instability Analysis Update – Microcode Background and Performance Implications
In addition to extended warranty coverage, Intel has released three mitigations related to the instability issue – commonly experienced as consistent application crashes and repeated hangs – to help stabilize customer systems with Intel Core 13th and 14th gen desktop processors:
- Intel default settings to avoid elevated power delivery impact to the processor (May 2024)
- Microcode 0x125 to fix the eTVB issue in i9 processors (June 2024)
- Microcode 0x129 to address elevated voltages (August 2024)
The latest microcode update (0x129) will limit voltage requests above 1.55V as a preventative mitigation for processors not experiencing instability symptoms. This latest microcode update will primarily improve operating conditions for K/KF/KS processors. Intel is also confirming, based on extensive validation, all future products will not be affected by this issue.
Intel is continuing to investigate mitigations for scenarios that can result in Vmin shift on potentially impacted Intel Core 13th and 14th Gen desktop processors. Intel will provide updates by end of August.
Intel’s internal testing – utilizing Intel Default Settings - indicates performance impact is within run-to-run variation (eg. 3DMark: Timespy, WebXPRT 4, Cinebench R24, Blender 4.2.0) with a few sub-tests showing moderate impacts (WebXPRT Online Homework; PugetBench GPU Effects Score). For gaming workloads tested, performance has also been within run-to-run variation (eg. Cyberpunk 2077, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Total War: Warhammer III – Mirrors of Madness) with one exception showing slightly more impact (Hitman 3: Dartmoor). However, system performance is dependent on configuration and several other factors.
For unlocked Intel Core 13th and 14th Gen desktop processors, this latest microcode update (0x129) will not prevent users from overclocking if they so choose. Users can disable the eTVB setting in their BIOS if they wish to push above the 1.55V threshold. As always, Intel recommends users proceed with caution when overclocking their desktop processors, as overclocking may void their warranty and/or affect system health. As a general best practice, Intel recommends customers with Intel Core 13th and 14th Gen desktop processors utilize the Intel Default Settings.
In light of the recently announced extended warranty program, Intel is reaffirming its confidence in its products and is committed to making sure all customers who have or are currently experiencing instability symptoms on their 13th and/or 14th Gen desktop processors are supported in the exchange process. Users experiencing consistent instability symptoms should reach out to their system manufacturer (OEM/System Integrator purchase), Intel Customer Support (boxed processor), or place of purchase (tray processor) further assistance.
-Intel Community Post
Samus - Friday, August 9, 2024 - linkThe problem is the majority of consumer PC's never receive a BIOS update. Windows Update has started rolling in firmware updates from tier-1 OEM's (specifically HP) but they are sometimes optional updates and not automatically installed. Reply
TLindgren - Friday, August 9, 2024 - linkIt seems very likely that it WILL be released as a Windows Update for ALL cpus like they've done with earlier critical microcode updates from both Intel and AMD - it's just that it's too early for that, and Intel's statement doesn't rule that out.
The reason for the delay is that microcode updates can be buggy too - both Intel and AMD has had to retract CPU microcode updates after they were sent to BIOS makers. It's RARE but not unknown. Once that happens it will get applied during boot on any up to date machine that doesn't already have updated BIOS.
My guess based on historical OS microcode update is that Intel will be submitting this for that kind of deployment on both Windows and mainstream Linux distributions one or two months from now. Reply
MarcusMo - Saturday, August 10, 2024 - linkNot RMA ing chips that you have physically damaged via unsuitable voltage and electromigration is not “a ray of hope”, its borderline fraudulent. Reply