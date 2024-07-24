ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
AMD Delays Ryzen 9000 Launch 1 to 2 Weeks Due to Chip Quality Issues

 by Ryan Smith on July 24, 2024 6:00 PM EST
AMD sends word this afternoon that the company is delaying the launch of their Ryzen 9000 series desktop processors. The first Zen 5 architecture-based desktop chips were slated to launch next week, on July 31st. But citing quality issues that are significant enough that AMD is even pulling back stock already sent to distributors, AMD is delaying the launch by one to two weeks. The Ryzen 9000 launch will now be a staggered launch, with the Ryzen 5 9600X and Ryzen 7 9700X launching on August 8th, while the Ryzen 9 9900X and flagship Ryzen 9 9950X will launch a week after that, on August 15th.

The exceptional announcement, officially coming from AMD’s SVP and GM of Computing and Graphics, Jack Huynh, is short and to the point. Ahead of the launch, AMD found that “the initial production units that were shipped to our channel partners did not meet our full quality expectations.” And, as a result, the company has needed to delay the launch in order to rectify the issue.

Meanwhile, because AMD had already distributed chips to their channel partners – distributors who then filter down to retailers and system builders – this is technically a recall as well, as AMD needs to pull back the first batch of chips and replace them with known good units. That AMD has to essentially take a do-over on initial chip distribution is ultimately what’s driving this delay; it takes the better part of a month to properly seed retailers for a desktop CPU launch with even modest chip volumes, so AMD has to push the launch out to give their supply chain time to catch up.

For the moment, there are no further details on what the quality issue with the first batch of chips is, how many are affected, or what any kind of fix may entail. Whatever the issue is, AMD is simply taking back all stock and replacing it with what they’re calling “fresh units.”

AMD Ryzen 9000 Series Processors
Zen 5 Microarchitecture (Granite Ridge)
AnandTech Cores /
Threads		 Base
Freq		 Turbo
Freq		 L2
Cache		 L3
Cache		 Memory Support TDP Launch Date
Ryzen 9 9950X 16C/32T 4.3GHz 5.7GHz 16 MB 64 MB DDR5-5600 170W 08/15
Ryzen 9 9900X 12C/24T 4.4GHz 5.6GHz 12 MB 64 MB 120W
Ryzen 7 9700X 8C/16T 3.8GHz 5.5GHz 8 MB 32 MB 65W 08/08
Ryzen 5 9600X 6C/12T 3.9GHz 5.4GHz 6 MB 32 MB 65W

Importantly, however, this announcement is only for the Ryzen 9000 desktop processors, and not the Ryzen AI 300 mobile processors (Strix Point), which are still slated to launch next week. A mobile chip recall would be a much bigger issue (they’re in finished devices that would need significant labor to rework), but also, both the new desktop and mobile Ryzen processors are being made on the same TSMC N4 process node, and have significant overlap due to their shared use of the Zen 5 architecture. To be sure, mobile and desktop are very different dies, but it does strongly imply that whatever the issue is, it’s not a design flaw or a fabrication flaw in the silicon itself.

That AMD is able to re-stage the launch of the desktop Ryzen 9000 chips so quickly – on the order of a few weeks – further points to an issue much farther down the line. If indeed the issue isn’t at the silicon level, then that leaves packaging and testing as the next most likely culprit. Whether that means AMD’s packaging partners had some kind of issue assembling the multi-die chips, or if AMD found some other issue that warrants further checks remains to be seen. But it will definitely be interesting to eventually find out the backstory here. In particular I’m curious if AMD is being forced to throw out the first batch of Ryzen 9000 desktop chips entirely, or if they just need to send them through an additional round of QA to pull bad chips.

It’s also interesting here that AMD’s new launch schedule has essentially split the Ryzen 9000 stack in two. The company’s higher-end chips, which incorporate two CCDs, are delayed an additional week over the lower-end units with their single CCD. By their very nature, multi-CCD chips require more time to validate (there’s a whole additional die to test), but they also require more CCDs to assemble. So it’s a toss-up right now whether the additional week for the high-end chips is due to a supply bottleneck, or a chip testing bottleneck.

The silver lining to all of this, at least, is that AMD found the issue before any of the faulty chips made their ways into the hands of consumers. Though the need to re-stage the launch still throws a rather large wrench into marketing efforts of AMD and their partners, a post-launch recall would have been far more disastrous on multiple levels, not to mention that it would have given the company a significant black eye. Something that arch-rival Intel is getting to experience for themselves this week.

In any case, this will certainly go down as one of the more interesting AMD desktop chip launches – and the chips haven’t actually made it out the door yet. We’ll have more on the subject as further details are released. And look forward to chip reviews soon – just not on July 31st as originally planned.

We appreciate the excitement around Ryzen 9000 series processors. During final checks, we found the initial production units that were shipped to our channel partners did not meet our full quality expectations. Out of an abundance of caution and to maintain the highest quality experiences for every Ryzen user, we are working with our channel partners to replace the initial production units with fresh units. As a result, there will be a short delay in retail availability. The Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 5 9600X processors will now go on sale on August 8th, and the Ryzen 9 9950X and Ryzen 9 9900X processors will go on-sale on August 15th. Apologies for the delay. We pride ourselves in providing a high quality experience for every Ryzen user, and we look forward to our fans having a great experience with the new Ryzen 9000 series.
-AMD SVP and GM of Computing and Graphics, Jack Huynh
9 Comments

  • heffeque - Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - link

    Definitely best to delay a week or two than tell consumers... "Hey, we sold you bad chips, hihi. We'll slow them down so they don't break further, hihi." Reply

  • Golgatha777 - Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - link

    Hmm, this delay should make the benchmarks more favorable versus Intel since microcode changes will slow Intel down a bit on their highest end parts. It's a good bit of marketing too since it would put the spotlight on quality and only cause a two week delay in shipment for the highest core count parts. Reply

  • meacupla - Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - link

    My wild guess is they used the wrong TIM between the CPU and IHS Reply

  • Dizoja86 - Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - link

    That definitely fits the definition of a wild guess. Reply

  • boozed - Wednesday, July 24, 2024 - link

    But is that because of AMD chip quality issues or Intel chip quality issues? Reply

  • Khanan - Thursday, July 25, 2024 - link

    AMD doing what Intel can't. Reply

  • GeoffreyA - Thursday, July 25, 2024 - link

    Intel, watch and learn.

    I wonder where exactly the problem is and, if a silicon one, whether this is something we will see more often as the limits of the physics are neared.     Reply

  • Iketh - Thursday, July 25, 2024 - link

    welp looks like I'm not gonna be an early adopter Reply

  • kkilobyte - Thursday, July 25, 2024 - link

    This is going to give the extra time needed for reviewers to re-review the Intel CPUs with the new settings.

    Unfortunately for Intel, it means they'll be shown in a less favourable light. How sad!     Reply
