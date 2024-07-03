Noctua Launches New Flagship Cooler: NH-D15 G2 with LGA1851 CPUs Support

On Tuesday, Noctua introduced its second-generation NH-D15 cooler, which offers refined performance and formally supports Intel's next-generation Arrow Lake-S processors in LGA1851 packaging. Alongside its NH-D15 G2 CPU cooler, Noctua also introduced its NF-A14x25r G2 140mm fans.

The Noctua NH-D15 G2 is an enhanced version of the popular NH-D15 cooler with eight heat pipes, two asymmetrical fin-stack and two speed-offset 140-mm PWM fans (to avoid acoustic interaction phenomena such as periodic humming or intermittent vibrations). According to the manufacturer, these key components are tailored to work efficiently together to deliver superior quiet cooling performance, rivalling many all-in-one water cooling systems and pushing the boundaries of air cooling efficiency.

Noctua offers the NH-D15 G2 in three versions to address the specific requirements of modern CPUs. The regular version is versatile and can be used for AMD's AM5 processors and Intel's LGA1700 CPUs with included mounting accessories. The HBC (High Base Convexity) variant is tailored for LGA1700 processors, especially those subjected to full ILM pressure or those that have deformed over time, ensuring excellent contact quality despite the concave shape of the CPU. Finally, the LBC (Low Base Convexity) version is tailored for flat rectangular CPUs, providing optimal contact on AMD's AM5 and other similar processors.

While there are three versions of NH-D15 G2 aimed at different processors, they are all said to be compatible with a wide range of motherboards and other hardware. The new coolers' offset construction ensures clearance for the top PCIe x16 slot on most current motherboards. Additionally, they feature the upgraded Torx-based SecuFirm2+ multi-socket mounting system and come with Noctua's NT-H2 thermal compound.

For those looking to upgrade existing coolers like the NH-D15, NH-D15S, or NH-U14S series, Noctua is also releasing the NF-A14x25r G2 fans separately. These round-frame fans are fine-tuned in single and dual fan packages to minimize noise levels while offering decent cooling performance.

Finally, Noctua is also prepping a square-frame version of the NF-A14x25 G2 fan for release in September. This variant targets water-cooling radiators and case-cooling applications and promises to extend the versatility of Noctua's cooling solutions further.

All versions of Noctua's NH-D15 G2 coolers cost $149.90/€149.90. One NF-A14x25 G2 fan costs $39.90/€39.90, whereas a package of two fans costs $79.80/€79.80. The cooler is backed with a six-year warranty.