Western Digital Rolls Out Updated Budget WD Blue SN5000 SSDs, Adds 4TB Model

Western Digital Rolls Out Updated Budget WD Blue SN5000 SSDs, Adds 4TB Modelby Anton Shilov on June 20, 2024 10:00 AM EST
Western Digital expanded its WD Blue NVMe family of budget SSDs this week with the introduction of the the WD Blue SN5000 series, an updated lineup of SSDs that, among other things, adds a 4 TB model. Being budget drives, the SN5000 series is not going to be a performance monster, but their combination of capacity, reliability, and relatively low price could make them popular both among casual buyers and among enthusiasts looking for relatively cheap bulk solid-state storage.
Western Digital's WD Blue SN500 NVMe drives come in an M.2-2280 form-factor and are based around an in-house WD controller (the company rarely discloses their codenames these days). WD's controller is a 4 channel, DRAMless design, which is what we typically see for budget and mainstream SSDs. Externally, the controller supports a PCIe 4.0 x4 connection, and per WD's specifications, even this budget drive should be fast enough to put the additional bandwidth of PCIe 4.0 to good use. All of the drives are single-sided, and are covered with a thin graphene heatspreader for heat dissipation.
More surprising here is WD's choice of NAND. According to the company, they are using a mix of different generations and different types of NAND, depending on the model. The 500GB/1TB/2TB models are using WD/Kioxia's older 112 layer BiCS 5 TLC NAND. Meanwhile the new 4TB capacity is being enabled with the company's newer BiCS 6 NAND – but the QLC variety. All drive capacities are being backed by the same controller, so there is a thread of commonality between them, but at a high level WD seems to be using the higher performance of BiCS 6 to offset the switch from TLC to QLC.
|WD Blue SN5000 SSD Specifications
|Capacity
|500 GB
|1 TB
|2 TB
|4 TB
|Controller
|WD In-House: 4 Channel, DRAMless
|NAND Flash
|WD BiCS 5 TLC
|WD BiCS 6 QLC
|Form-Factor, Interface
|Single-Sided M.2-2280, PCIe 4.0 x4, NVMe
|Sequential Read
|5000 MB/s
|5150 MB/s
|5150 MB/s
|5500 MB/s
|Sequential Write
|4000 MB/s
|4900 MB/s
|4850 MB/s
|5000 MB/s
|Random Read IOPS
|460K
|730K
|650K
|690K
|Random Write IOPS
|770K
|800K
|Peak Power
|6.3W?
|SLC Caching
|Yes
|TCG Pyrite Encryption
|2.01
|Warranty
|5 Years
|Write Endurance
|300 TBW
0.33 DWPD
|600 TBW
0.33 DWPD
|900 TBW
0.24 DWPD
|1200 TBW
0.16 DWPD
|MSRP
|$70
|$80
|$140
|$280
When it comes to performance, the WD Blue SN5000 series drives are rated for read speeds between 5000 MB/sec and 5500 MB/sec depending on the capacity, while write speeds range from 4000 MB/sec to 5000 MB/sec. As for random performance, we are looking at up to 690K 4K IOPS random read speeds as well as up to 900K 4K IOPS random write speeds for the highest capacity model, while the lower-end 500 GB model is rated for 460K/770K 4K random read/write IOPS.
Overall, even with the 4TB model using QLC NAND, WD is touting it at offering better performance than any of the lower capacity models. We're accustomed to seeing QLC drives come in behind TLC drives in this respect, so that newer generation of NAND is doing a lot of heavy lifting to put it ahead of the other models.
This goes for write endurance as well; the 4TB QLC model has the highest endurance rating, at 1200 TB written, followed by 900, 600, and 300 TBW for the lower capacity models respectively. Depending on the specific drive model, this works out to between 300 to 600 drive writes in total, or around 0.164 drive writes per day, which is typical for drives in this class.
Overall, the new drive family supplants WD's previous generation of Blue drives, last year's SN580 series. Comparatively, the SN5000 drives are rated to offer better sequential and random drive performance at every tier. And the the tiny 250GB drive has been dropped entirely, making room for the new high-capacity 4TB model at the high-end while the 500GB drive model is the new entry-level capacity.
While the WD Blue SN5000 NVMe family seems to be well positioned to be a low-cost drives meant to compete aggressively on the pricing, for now WD's launch prices are a bit ambitious. The $70 price tag for the 500 GB version is pretty typical, while the $280 recommended price for a 4TB model puts it in a weird spot between a number of other 4TB drives. The tad slower Crucial P3 Plus 4TB can be found for $217, while WD's own considerably faster WD_Black SN850X 4TB is only $30 more, at $310. Ultimately, given that Western Digital's Blue drives are meant to be inexpensive SSDs, we expect retail drive prices to catch up with market realities shortly.
Source: Western Digital
shabby - Thursday, June 20, 2024 - linkCrucial p3 4tb qlc was $216 on amazon, try harder wd. Reply
ballsystemlord - Thursday, June 20, 2024 - linkDon't sweat it. The prices will probably fall over time. Reply
kn00tcn - Thursday, June 20, 2024 - linkand? 'was' not 'is'? is that crucial's msrp or an amazon exclusive time limited sale? are other wd drives at msrp? i'm not going to bother checking camelcamelcamel for prices, it's still important to have multiple entities with global mass manufacturing capacity at the various performance tiers and price points Reply
kn00tcn - Thursday, June 20, 2024 - linkcalling it budget too often, it's fine to call it mainstream, the green series is budget (and/or low end)
>"WD seems to be using the higher performance of BiCS 6 to offset the switch from TLC to QLC"
is bics5 dense enough for 4tb single sided? Reply
Ryan Smith - Thursday, June 20, 2024 - link"is bics5 dense enough for 4tb single sided?"
No. Reply
NextGen_Gamer - Thursday, June 20, 2024 - linkThe overall spread is always so small in WD's lineup that 9/10 times I recommend their excellent WD_BLACK SN850X drive over others. Case in point: the 4TB SN5000 is $280 on Western Digital's site, while the SN850X is $310. That extra $40 gets you a HUGE increase in perf and latency: from 5.5GB/sec reads to 7.3GB/sec, 5.0GB/writes to 6.6GB/sec, 690K IOPS of random read up to 1200K IOPS. Reply
sjkpublic@gmail.com - Thursday, June 20, 2024 - linkAnd the TBW just keeps dropping... Reply
patel21 - Thursday, June 20, 2024 - linkCan it be possible that they are understating the actual TBW numbers for 2TB so that their 4TB TBW numbers look more apt. Reply
meacupla - Friday, June 21, 2024 - linkYeah, that 900TBW is oddly low. If the 1TB model is 600TBW, the 2TB model should be 1200TBW. Reply