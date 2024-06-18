DeepCool Adds Vapor Chamber to an Air Cooler: AIO-Like Performance at Air Cooler Reliability

DeepCool Adds Vapor Chamber to an Air Cooler: AIO-Like Performance at Air Cooler Reliabilityby Anton Shilov on June 18, 2024 8:00 AM EST
While the market for high-end CPU coolers has decidedly shifted towards closed-loop all-in-one liquid coolers over the last several years, air cooling remains alive and well. Even at the high-end, there are still further improvements and innovations being made, such as DeepCool's vapor chamber-based tower cooler, which was demonstrated at Computex.
Named the Assassin IV VC Vision, DeepCool's design is an advanced concept vehicle that equips a tower cooled with both a vapor chamber in the base as well as has an LCD pad on top for extra flourish. The vapor chamber is said to increase the cooling capacity by 20W, adding a bit more of an edge to an already very powerful tower cooler design.
While we expect this one to come to market eventually, don't be surprised if both vapor chamber and the screen to land on other products together or separately. For example, the massive DeepCool Assassin IV VC Vision has a more compact brother that has a screen and a vapor chamber.
The unit builds on top of the already monstrous DeepCool Assassin IV that comes with seven 0.6-mm heat pipes and can mount up to three 120/140mm fans, depending on installation (one is magnetically attached). With a weight of 1.575 kilograms – almost entirely copper and aluminum – this one is already good enough to cool down even the highest-performing CPUs.
DeepCool is currently trying to figure out recommended pricing for its Assassin IV VC Vision cooler, but the original Assassin IV costs $99.99, so expect the unit with a vapor chamber and a screen to build on top of that.
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
2 Comments
View All Comments
edzieba - Tuesday, June 18, 2024 - linkReminds me of the 2013 Cooler Master V8 GTS. A decade on, and vapor chambers still do not make much sense vs the much cheaper but just as thermally effective option of packing heatpipes side by side when you are not extremely volume constrained (which is why laptops use them). Reply
meacupla - Tuesday, June 18, 2024 - linkI hope to see a head-to-head between the DeepCool Assassin IV VC Vision and Noctua NH-D15 Gen2. Preferably with reference points to the normal Assassin IV, original D15, and a similarly priced 360mm/280mm CLC. Reply