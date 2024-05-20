Lenovo Unveils Yoga Slim 7x 14 Gen 14 and ThinkPad T14 Gen 6 Notebooks Powered By Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite

Lenovo Unveils Yoga Slim 7x 14 Gen 14 and ThinkPad T14 Gen 6 Notebooks Powered By Qualcomm Snapdragon X Eliteby Gavin Bonshor on May 20, 2024 2:00 PM EST
While we've been expecting the availability of the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor to be around the middle of this year, Lenovo has announced two new 'AI-powered' notebooks for the Windows on Arm platform. Announced is the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Gen 14 and the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 both feature Qualcomm's latest 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processor, ushering in a new era for Microsoft's Windows on Arm platform. Lenovo aims to target content creators and business professionals with these new models.
Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite processor looks set to try to change the adoption of the Windows-on-Arm devices, with a critical focus on providing AI capability on device, which promises up to 45 TOPs of performance solely from the Hexagon NPU. Powered by the Oryon CPU cores, the Snapdragon X Elite is designed to deliver exceptional performance and efficiency, achieving up to 3.8GHz in all-core turbo in intensive workloads. The processor also includes the latest Hexagon NPU, offering 45 TOPS of performance for INT8 tasks, making it well-suited for handling complex AI tasks on devices such as Generative AI.
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Gen 14 Notebook for Windows on Arm
Starting with the slimmer of the two models, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is primarily tailored for creators. It is designed to be thin, lightweight, and portable and has a 70 Wh battery, making it ideal for creators on the go. The device is powered by the latest Snapdragon X Elite processor, featuring Qualcomm's integrated Hegaxon NPU designed to power GenAI-based text-to-image capabilities, sophisticated photo and video editing tools, and intelligent text creation and editing feedback.
The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Gen 14 is just 12.9 mm thick.
For connectivity, it only uses Type-C, with three USB 4 Type-C ports for the fastest 40 Gbps-capable devices. It also has a single audio jack with an HDMI 2.1 video output. Built into the top bezel is a 1080 webcam with four microphones, and it also supports IP MIPI with an integrated privacy shutter. Additional features include Dolby Atmos audio, while it also comes with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity incorporated within the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor. It weighs just 1.28 kg, with a slim 12.9 mm profile, making the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x perfectly light for users on the go.
The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 notebook
On the other hand, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s is optimized primarily for business users. It is designed to deliver optimal performance and efficiency with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite 12-core processor. As with the Yoga Slim 7x, the ThinkPad T14s uses the integrated Qualcomm Adreno GPU for graphics capabilities, and it powers the 14" display, which can come in 1920 x 1200 IPS or 2.8K with an OLED panel. The on-device Hexagon NPU primarily handles AI inferencing tasks on chips and ensures seamless integration with Microsoft 365 applications. This model is designed to provide robust device management, enhanced collaborations on the go, and integrated chip-to-cloud security for professional environments.
|Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 & Yoga Slim 7x 14 Gen 9 Specifications
(Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Models)
|AnandTech
|ThinkPad T14s Gen 6
|Yoga Slim 7x 14 Gen 9
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite
Windows on Arm
12C / 12 T
Up to 3.8 GHz All-Core
4.2 GHz 2T Boost
Dynamic undisclosed TDP
|Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite
Windows on Arm
12C / 12 T
Up to 3.4 GHz All-Core
4.0 GHz 2T Boost
Dynamic undisclosed TDP
|Memory
|Up to 64 GB LPRRD5X-8533
2 x 32 GB
|Up to 32 GB LPRRD5X-8448
2 x 16 GB
|GPU
|Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Adreno Graphics
|NPU
|Qualcomm Hexagon NPU (45 TOPS)
|Display
|14" IPS, 1920 x 1200, sRGB, 400 nits
14" IPS, 1920 x 1200, NTSC, 400 nits
14" OLED, 2.8k, HDR5x, 400 nits
|14.5" OLED, 2944 x 1840, 90Hz, Touch
|Storage
|Up to 1 TB PCIe 4.0 x4
|Up to 1 TB PCIe 4.0 x4
|Networking
|Wi-Fi 7
Bluetooth 5.3
|Wi-Fi 7
Bluetooth 5.3
|Audio
|Dual Speakers, Dolby Audio
|Dolby Atmos
|Battery
|58 Wh (No battery runtime claimed)
|70 Wh (No battery runtime claimed)
|Connectivity
|2 x USB 3.2 G2 Type-A
2 x USB 4 Type-C
Audio Jack
HDMI 2.1 Output
|3 x USB 4 Type-C, PD 3.1, DP 1.4
|Dimensions
|313.6 x 219.4 x 16.9 mm (12.34 x 8.64 x 0.67 inches)
|325 x 225.15 x 12.9 mm (12.8 x 8.86 x 0.51 inches)
|Weight
|1.24 kg / 2.72 lb
|1.28 kg / 2.82 lb
|Camera
|1080p, IR MIPI /w Privacy Shutter
|1080p, IR MIPI /w Privacy Shutter
|Color
|Eclipse Black
|Cosmic Blue
|Pricing
|Starting From $1699
|Starting From $1199
On the connectivity front, it has dual USB 3.2 G2 Type-A ports and two USB 4 Type-C ports for the fastest 40 Gbps-capable devices. It also has a single audio jack with an HDMI 2.1 video output. Built into the top bezel is a 1080 webcam with dual microphones, and it also supports IP MIPI with an integrated privacy shutter. Additional features include a fingerprint reader within the power button and dTPM. Lenovo uses the integrated Wi-Fi 7 within the Snapdragon X Elite for wireless connectivity, providing Bluetooth 5.3 support.
The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x 14 Gen 9 and ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 can support up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 x4 storage, while memory capability depends on the model. The Yoga 7x 14 Gen 9, a slimmer model, is limited to 32 GB of LPDDR5X-8448 memory in a dual-channel configuration. At the same time, the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 can accommodate up to 64 GB of slightly faster LPDDR5X-8533 memory.
Additionally, Lenovo offers deployment services through its Lenovo TruScale platform to support the efficient management of next-generation AI PC devices such as these models. These services include customizable security features, tailored deployment processes, enhanced control over the deployment process, and services designed to align with specific business objectives.
Both the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x and the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 will be available starting June 2024, with the Yoga Slim 7x starting at $1,199 and the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 priced starting at $1,699.
Terry_Craig - Monday, May 20, 2024 - linkIt seems the right price for us to completely ignore the existence of your product, Qualcomm. Reply
goatfajitas - Monday, May 20, 2024 - linkLenovo deals mostly with enterprise sales channels and always releases at what appear to be extremely high prices to retail consumers. They then steeply discount to their resellers who in turn sell cheap. Most laptops they releast like a T14s starts at $2500 or more so the fact that these are $1200 and $1700 means that when the supply channels have inventory it will be available for a good deal cheaper than a standard Intel or AMD laptop based laptop.
I dont like that practice, but that is how it works. I do really like Lenovo Laptops. Reply
dysonlu - Monday, May 20, 2024 - link"it will be available for a good deal cheaper than a standard Intel or AMD laptop based laptop"
Better but "a good deal cheaper". Do you really believe the industry will undercut its own existing market? Reply
meacupla - Monday, May 20, 2024 - linkIMO, these prices are "test the waters" pricing.
Currently, the cheapest offering is a Microsoft Surface Laptop with X Plus, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD at US$999, but it's coming out at a later date than the X Elite version.
Intel Lunar Lake is Q3 and AMD Strix Point is H2, so a price war could be looming. Reply
Drivebyguy - Monday, May 20, 2024 - linkI think you're right about "test the waters" pricing, or perhaps you could also say "stimulate the market." Previous ARM mobile systems on Windows have not been perceived as premium items, and haven't sold well; here we have what may well be no-compromise Windows systems with unprecedented battery life, AI, etc. but you still have to convince people to come and get it. Price VERY competitively (but not bargain basement) and you will get people who will experiment. Reply
Drivebyguy - Monday, May 20, 2024 - link"Do you really believe the industry will undercut its own existing market?"
It's about the margins. Qualcomm is charging surprisingly low prices for these chips, on top of everything else they bring to the table. Lenovo and others can probably afford to undercut their x86-based systems. Reply
meacupla - Monday, May 20, 2024 - linkThe cheapest ones are $1099.
Acer Swift 14 looks like the best bang for the buck. Reply
BushLin - Monday, May 20, 2024 - linkHey Gavin, nice preview but what happened to the i9-14900KS updates?
"Gavin Bonshor - Friday, May 10, 2024 - link
Don't worry; I will be testing Intel Default settings, too. I'm testing over the weekend and adding them in..." Reply