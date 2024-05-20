Lenovo Unveils Yoga Slim 7x 14 Gen 14 and ThinkPad T14 Gen 6 Notebooks Powered By Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite

While we've been expecting the availability of the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor to be around the middle of this year, Lenovo has announced two new 'AI-powered' notebooks for the Windows on Arm platform. Announced is the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Gen 14 and the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 both feature Qualcomm's latest 12-core Snapdragon X Elite processor, ushering in a new era for Microsoft's Windows on Arm platform. Lenovo aims to target content creators and business professionals with these new models.

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite processor looks set to try to change the adoption of the Windows-on-Arm devices, with a critical focus on providing AI capability on device, which promises up to 45 TOPs of performance solely from the Hexagon NPU. Powered by the Oryon CPU cores, the Snapdragon X Elite is designed to deliver exceptional performance and efficiency, achieving up to 3.8GHz in all-core turbo in intensive workloads. The processor also includes the latest Hexagon NPU, offering 45 TOPS of performance for INT8 tasks, making it well-suited for handling complex AI tasks on devices such as Generative AI.



Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Gen 14 Notebook for Windows on Arm

Starting with the slimmer of the two models, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is primarily tailored for creators. It is designed to be thin, lightweight, and portable and has a 70 Wh battery, making it ideal for creators on the go. The device is powered by the latest Snapdragon X Elite processor, featuring Qualcomm's integrated Hegaxon NPU designed to power GenAI-based text-to-image capabilities, sophisticated photo and video editing tools, and intelligent text creation and editing feedback.



The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Gen 14 is just 12.9 mm thick.

For connectivity, it only uses Type-C, with three USB 4 Type-C ports for the fastest 40 Gbps-capable devices. It also has a single audio jack with an HDMI 2.1 video output. Built into the top bezel is a 1080 webcam with four microphones, and it also supports IP MIPI with an integrated privacy shutter. Additional features include Dolby Atmos audio, while it also comes with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity incorporated within the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor. It weighs just 1.28 kg, with a slim 12.9 mm profile, making the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x perfectly light for users on the go.



The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 notebook

On the other hand, the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s is optimized primarily for business users. It is designed to deliver optimal performance and efficiency with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite 12-core processor. As with the Yoga Slim 7x, the ThinkPad T14s uses the integrated Qualcomm Adreno GPU for graphics capabilities, and it powers the 14" display, which can come in 1920 x 1200 IPS or 2.8K with an OLED panel. The on-device Hexagon NPU primarily handles AI inferencing tasks on chips and ensures seamless integration with Microsoft 365 applications. This model is designed to provide robust device management, enhanced collaborations on the go, and integrated chip-to-cloud security for professional environments.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 & Yoga Slim 7x 14 Gen 9 Specifications

(Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Models) AnandTech ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 Yoga Slim 7x 14 Gen 9 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite

Windows on Arm

12C / 12 T

Up to 3.8 GHz All-Core

4.2 GHz 2T Boost

Dynamic undisclosed TDP Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite

Windows on Arm

12C / 12 T

Up to 3.4 GHz All-Core

4.0 GHz 2T Boost

Dynamic undisclosed TDP Memory Up to 64 GB LPRRD5X-8533

2 x 32 GB Up to 32 GB LPRRD5X-8448

2 x 16 GB GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Adreno Graphics NPU Qualcomm Hexagon NPU (45 TOPS) Display 14" IPS, 1920 x 1200, sRGB, 400 nits

14" IPS, 1920 x 1200, NTSC, 400 nits

14" OLED, 2.8k, HDR5x, 400 nits 14.5" OLED, 2944 x 1840, 90Hz, Touch

Storage Up to 1 TB PCIe 4.0 x4 Up to 1 TB PCIe 4.0 x4 Networking Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.3 Audio Dual Speakers, Dolby Audio Dolby Atmos Battery 58 Wh (No battery runtime claimed) 70 Wh (No battery runtime claimed) Connectivity 2 x USB 3.2 G2 Type-A

2 x USB 4 Type-C

Audio Jack

HDMI 2.1 Output 3 x USB 4 Type-C, PD 3.1, DP 1.4 Dimensions 313.6 x 219.4 x 16.9 mm (12.34 x 8.64 x 0.67 inches) 325 x 225.15 x 12.9 mm (12.8 x 8.86 x 0.51 inches) Weight 1.24 kg / 2.72 lb 1.28 kg / 2.82 lb Camera 1080p, IR MIPI /w Privacy Shutter 1080p, IR MIPI /w Privacy Shutter Color Eclipse Black Cosmic Blue Pricing Starting From $1699 Starting From $1199

On the connectivity front, it has dual USB 3.2 G2 Type-A ports and two USB 4 Type-C ports for the fastest 40 Gbps-capable devices. It also has a single audio jack with an HDMI 2.1 video output. Built into the top bezel is a 1080 webcam with dual microphones, and it also supports IP MIPI with an integrated privacy shutter. Additional features include a fingerprint reader within the power button and dTPM. Lenovo uses the integrated Wi-Fi 7 within the Snapdragon X Elite for wireless connectivity, providing Bluetooth 5.3 support.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x 14 Gen 9 and ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 can support up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 x4 storage, while memory capability depends on the model. The Yoga 7x 14 Gen 9, a slimmer model, is limited to 32 GB of LPDDR5X-8448 memory in a dual-channel configuration. At the same time, the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 can accommodate up to 64 GB of slightly faster LPDDR5X-8533 memory.

Additionally, Lenovo offers deployment services through its Lenovo TruScale platform to support the efficient management of next-generation AI PC devices such as these models. These services include customizable security features, tailored deployment processes, enhanced control over the deployment process, and services designed to align with specific business objectives.

Both the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x and the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 will be available starting June 2024, with the Yoga Slim 7x starting at $1,199 and the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 priced starting at $1,699.