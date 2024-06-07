The Enermax Revolution D.F. 12 750W ATX 3.1 PSU Review: Compact Contender

Enermax, established in 1990, is a renowned Taiwanese company in the PC hardware industry, particularly recognized for its innovative power supply units (PSUs), cooling solutions, and PC cases. Over the years, Enermax has built a reputation for engineering reliable, high-performance PSUs that primarily target enthusiasts and professional users. Their commitment to quality and technological advancement has kept them at the forefront of the industry, constantly evolving to meet the demands of the ever-changing tech landscape.

In this review, we are looking at the latest addition to Enermax's impressive PSU lineup: the Revolution D.F. 12 750W PSU. This is the second ATX 3.1-compliant power supply to arrive in our labs, and, broadly speaking, illustrates how we're approaching the inflection point for PSU vendors to update their designs for Intel's revised PSU standard.

As for the Revolution D.F. 12 itself, Enermax's new PSU pursues a balanced design, meeting modern gaming PCs mid-way with good conversion efficiency and an overall robust power delivery system. With features like fully modular cables with per-wire sleeving, a dynamic hybrid fan control for optimal cooling, and advanced topologies, the Revolution D.F. 12 750W is primed to deliver on both reliability and performance. We will delve into its specifications, build quality, and performance metrics to see if the new unit lives up to Enermax's esteemed legacy.

Enermax Revolution D.F. 12 750W

Power specifications ( Rated @ 50 °C ) RAIL +3.3V +5V +12V +5Vsb -12V MAX OUTPUT 20A 20A 62.4A 3A 0.4A 100W 748.8W 15W 4.8W TOTAL 750W 80PLUS RATING Gold AC INPUT 100 - 240 VAC, 50 - 60 Hz MSRP $130

Packaging and Bundle

The Enermax Revolution D.F. 12 750W PSU comes in simple yet effective packaging. The outer box is a basic cardboard construction, enhanced visually by a decorative ribbon wrapped around it. The power supply unit itself is protected during shipping by a nylon bag and dense packaging foam, ensuring it arrives in pristine condition.

The bundle goes a little beyond the essentials, featuring mounting screws, the required AC power cable and a basic manual, but also a jump-start adapter and cable combs.

This PSU sports a fully modular design, allowing for the removal of all DC power cables, including the 24-pin ATX connector. The cables are all-black, from connectors to wires, and feature individually sleeved wires, adding to the unit's premium aesthetic and enhancing cable management options.

Enermax Revolution D.F. 12 750W Connector type Hardwired Modular ATX 24 Pin - 1 EPS 4+4 Pin - 2 EPS 8 Pin - - 12v-2x6 - 1 PCI-E 8 Pin - 3 SATA - 6 Molex - 2 Floppy - -

The Enermax Revolution D.F. 12 750W ATX 3.1 PSU

External Appearance

The Enermax Revolution D.F. 12 750W PSU is housed in a chassis that measures just 122 mm in length, which is slightly shorter than the standard ATX dimensions stipulated by the ATX design guide. This unique size allows the power supply unit to fit into all ATX-compliant tower PC cases and may even be an advantage for custom builds, although the reduced length may slightly affect the alignment of cable paths with standard case's openings.

The aesthetic of the Revolution D.F. 12 750W PSU is understated, featuring a matte textured black finish. The design avoids unnecessary embellishments, opting instead for simple large stickers that cover the left and right sides of the unit entirely. The top side of the PSU carries a sticker with the electrical specifications and certifications.

The front side of the unit includes not only the standard on/off switch and AC cable receptacle but also a switch for the Dust Free (D.F.) function, which reverses the fan direction to blow dust away. The rear hosts the modular cable connectors, which are organized for easy and error-free connections. While the connectors are not color-coded, they are labeled with a simple, bright white legend next to each connector, aiding in accurate cable management. A white imprint of the company and series logos can also be found on the rear side, enhancing aesthetics.

Internal Design

The Enermax Revolution D.F. 12 750W PSU is fitted with a Zeta Group ZFB122512M 120 mm fan, which utilizes a ball-bearing engine. This choice of fan is recognized for its reliability and durability, commonly used in high-quality PSUs, as ball-bearing fans may be slightly louder at higher speeds but are far more reliable when they operate in high temperature environments. The fan in this model is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 2200 RPM, a relatively high speed for a fan of this size.

The Enermax Revolution D.F. 12 750W ATX 3.1 PSU is produced by Shenzhen Rui Sheng Yuan, an OEM with extensive experience in the power supply industry, despite some past challenges with reliability during 2015-2017. Their long history in power electronics contributes to their capability in producing mid to high power output PC power supplies.

This platform is based on well-proven topologies, with its electrical design focused on ensuring reliability. The input stage includes a basic transient filter, slightly below the typical robustness found in more recent designs, consisting of three Y capacitors, one X capacitor, and two filtering inductors. The Active Power Factor Correction (APFC) setup comprises a standard rectifying bridge attached to the main APFC heatsink, supplemented by an additional heatsink, two APFC MOSFETs (WML28N60C4), a diode, and a large inductor paired with two Rubycon 270 μF capacitors.

In its primary inversion stage, the Enermax Revolution D.F. utilizes a full-bridge LLC topology with four CS13N50FF MOSFETs as its heart. The secondary stage features four HYG020N04 MOSFETs on dedicated heatsinks to handle the primary 12V line, with 3.3V and 5V rails generated by DC-to-DC circuits on a vertical daughterboard. On the secondary side, the capacitors are a mixture of both electrolytic and solid-state products supplied by Rubycon, Nippon Chemi-Con, and Unicon, all recognized brands in the market.