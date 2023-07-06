Adata Reveals Its First PCIe Gen5 SSD: Legend 970

Adata Reveals Its First PCIe Gen5 SSD: Legend 970by Anton Shilov on July 6, 2023 7:30 PM EST
Adata has introduced its first PCIe 5.0 SSD, the Legend 970. A Phison E26-based design, the Legend 970 pairs Phison's high-end controller with a sophisticated active cooling system that promises predictable performance even under high loads. The Legend 970 SSD is aimed at high-performance desktops that can take advantage of fast storage devices.
Adata's Legend 970 drives come in 1 TB and 2 TB capacities and are rated for an up to 10,000 MB/s sequential read/write speed as well as a 1.4 million random read/write IOPS, performance levels in line with those of many current-generation enterprise-grade SSDs. The drives fully support all modern SSD technologies that one comes to expect from a contemporary drive, including SLC cache, Low Density Parity Check Code (LDPC) error correction, and AES 256-bit high-level encryption.
Like other PCIe Gen 5 SSDs available now, the Legend 970 product uses Phison's PS5026-E26 controller. As for memory, the drives use Micron's 232-layer TLC NAND with a 1600 MT/s interface.
One of the key selling points of Adata's Legend 970 is its cooling system, which although a bit on the bulky side of matters, is designed to be robust enough to keep the drive from thermal throttling even under high, sustained loads. Though at 80.6×24.2×17.9mm in size, the resulting SSD is decided a desktop part – and even then the drive will need a fair bit of clearance to fit.
Adata's iniital Legend 970 SSD will eventually be joined by at least one other PCIe 5.0 SSD as well. The company's XPG division is working on their NeonStorm SSD, which uses a self-contained liquid cooling system, and is rated for read speeds of up to 14GB/second (thanks to TLC NAND with a 2400 MT/s interface).
Adata's Legend 970 drives will come with a five-year global warranty. The company hasn't published any pricing information, though we'd expect the drives to be more or less in line with other first-generation PCIe Gen5 SSDs.
Source: Adata
meacupla - Thursday, July 6, 2023 - linkis that a weenie little fan I see in there? Reply
Soulkeeper - Friday, July 7, 2023 - linkYes, it'll probably clog up and fail with 1 month of use.
At best it'll whine/squeel for several months before it stops spinning. Reply
Tunnah - Friday, July 7, 2023 - linkThere's tons of those size fans in loads of places, what sort of POS would break within a month ? Nobody would buy them. That is absolute nonsense. Reply
Flunk - Friday, July 7, 2023 - linkPutting a tiny fan on a SSD is like a mule with a spinning wheel. No one knows how he got it and danged if he knows how to use it! Reply
bansheexyz - Friday, July 7, 2023 - linkOk we may need to slow down a bit here. Trying to make ssds faster without shrinking the controller die is resulting in giant heatsinks and fans lol. Reply
nandnandnand - Friday, July 7, 2023 - linkJust put it inside a glacier like that concept art. Reply
PeachNCream - Friday, July 7, 2023 - linkThe intake vent for the "doomed-to-fail-in-2-months" fan is shaped stupidly to interfere with its ability to move air thanks to the partial obstruction of the silly shape. I absolutely wouldn't want to buy something like this that appears to rely on notoriously unreliable active cooling (those little fans really are not durable) to apparently maintain safe operating temps. Also who has space for all that cooling garbage in a laptop anyway? Those things are rather thin and this does not look like it would fit without cutting away at a laptop's underside. Reply
nandnandnand - Friday, July 7, 2023 - linkThis seems like a good application for that AirJet cooler. Maybe it will be ready by the time ultrafast PCIe 6.0 SSDs hit the market. Reply