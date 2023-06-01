Biostar Joins Intel Arc Camp, Preps Arc Video Cards

Without much fanfare, Biostar has introduced its first graphics card based on Intel Arc graphics processors. The add-in-board is aimed at entry-level gaming PCs, and is admittedly not very remarkable itself. But the fact that Intel has a new AIB partner, and that Biostar now has graphics cards powered by GPUs from all three major vendors, are important developments for the wider industry.

The Biostar Intel Arc A380 graphics card demonstrated at Computex 2023 is based on the ACM-G11 processor and features a minimalistic design with a rather simplistic single-fan cooler. The AIB does not need any auxiliary PCIe power connectors and will fit into the vast majority of desktops that are new or already in use (including Mini-ITX one), so it can be used both for new PCs and for upgrades. It is unclear whether Biostar plans to offer these products worldwide.

The board first appeared in a Biostar video posted on May 31, 2023, and then was spotted at the company's Computex booth by a WCCFTech editor Hassan Mujtaba.

While Intel is one of the world's most recognized brands, its modern entry into the discrete GPU game has not been met with a lot of enthusiasm from the top video card manufacturers. As of today, Intel has a number of partners building AIBs powered by its standalone graphics processors, including ASRock, Acer, Gigabyte, Gunnir, MSI, and Sparkle. The addition of Biostar in this case seems like an important event for Intel's GPU business, especially in going after the entry-level segment of the market.

Speaking of Biostar, it is noteworthy that while the company has introduced its Radeon RX 7900-series and Radeon RX 7600-series graphics cards, it yet has to offer any new products based on NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs. In fact, it is unclear whether the company has plans for any of these at all and its presence at Computex has not shed any light on its intentions.