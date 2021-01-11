Intel's CES 2021 Press Event: The Future of Intel (A Live Blog, 1pm PT)

AnandTech Live Blog: The newest updates are at the top. This page will auto-update, there's no need to manually refresh your browser.

One of our first events of the annual CES trade show this year is Intel's press conference on its consumer product lines. Heading up the event with be Intel's Gregory Bryant, GM of Intel's Client Computing Group. We're expecting to hear updates about all the things planned for 2021, which is set to be a pivotal year for the company. With Rocket Lake supposedly around the corner, as well as larger versions of Tiger Lake, it will be interesting to hear what Intel is ready to talk about.

