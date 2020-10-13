The Apple 2020 Fall iPhone Event Live Blog 10am PT (17:00 UTC)

Today Apple is holding its second fall 2020 launch event - only a few weeks after the traditional September launch which saw the unveiling of the a new Apple Watch, and a new line of iPads, including the new iPad Air which sports the new 5nm Apple A14 SoC. What was missing from the September event was any new announcements of new iPhones - which this year seem to have slightly slipped in terms of timing.

Today's event should cover the new iPhones, and if industry reports are accurate, we actually should be seeing quite a slew of new devices in the form of two "regular" iPhones and to Pro models, for a total of four devices. It should demark the first time in 3 years that Apple will be introducing a new iPhone design, and this generation should be the first one to support 5G connectivity.

As always, we'll be live-blogging the event and hold live commentary on Apple's newest revelations.

The event starts at 10am PDT (17:00 UTC).