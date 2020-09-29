Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Fold Available For Preorder: Hold Onto Your Wallet

Announced back at CES, Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Fold is now available for preorder. Combining a foldable 13.3-inch OLED display with Intel’s Lakefield Hybrid CPU, this Always Connected PC ushers in a new form factor for the PC, mirroring some of the development on the smartphone side of the fence.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Component X1 Fold CPU Intel Core Processor with Intel Hybrid Technology Memory 8 GB LPDDR4X-4267 Display 13.3-inch Flexible OLED

4:3 aspect ratio

2048x1536

95% P3 Gamut

300-nit Storage Up to 1 TB NVIe M.2 2242 Wireless Intel AX201 Wi-Fi 6

5G sub 6GHz with 4G LTE CAT20 coverage

Bluetooth 5.1 I/O 1 x USB Type-C Gen 1

1 x USB Type-C Gen 2

1 x SIM Webcam 5MP HD RGB + IR Camera Battery 50 Wh

65-Watt Type-C Adapter Dimensions 299.4 x 236.0 x 11.5 mm open

158.2 x 236.0 x 27.8 mm folded Weight 999 grams / 2.2 lbs Starting Price (USD) $2,499 Availability Preorder Now

The 13.3-inch flexible OLED display features a 2048 x 1536 resolution, 300 nit brightness, and can display 95% of the P3 color gamut. You can use it as a 13.3-inch tablet with it open, or use each 9.6-inch half of the display separately.

The ACPC features 5G connectivity, as well as Wi-Fi 6, and offers two USB Type-C ports, one at Gen 1 speeds and the other at Gen 2. The foldable PC offers USB-C docking, and of course supports an active pen.

The final dimensions are 299.4 x 236 x 11.5 mm open, and 158.2 x 236 x 27.8 mm when closed.

If you want to be one of the first to own a foldable PC, it is perhaps unsurprising that the X1 Fold is going to cost. A lot. The new X1 Fold starts at $2499 USD with preorders starting today at Lenovo.com.

Source: Lenovo