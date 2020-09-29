Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Fold Available For Preorder: Hold Onto Your Wallet

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Fold Available For Preorder: Hold Onto Your Walletby Brett Howse on September 29, 2020 6:00 AM EST
Announced back at CES, Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Fold is now available for preorder. Combining a foldable 13.3-inch OLED display with Intel’s Lakefield Hybrid CPU, this Always Connected PC ushers in a new form factor for the PC, mirroring some of the development on the smartphone side of the fence.
|Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold
|Component
|X1 Fold
|CPU
|Intel Core Processor with Intel Hybrid Technology
|Memory
|8 GB LPDDR4X-4267
|Display
|13.3-inch Flexible OLED
4:3 aspect ratio
2048x1536
95% P3 Gamut
300-nit
|Storage
|Up to 1 TB NVIe M.2 2242
|Wireless
|Intel AX201 Wi-Fi 6
5G sub 6GHz with 4G LTE CAT20 coverage
Bluetooth 5.1
|I/O
|1 x USB Type-C Gen 1
1 x USB Type-C Gen 2
1 x SIM
|Webcam
|5MP HD RGB + IR Camera
|Battery
|50 Wh
65-Watt Type-C Adapter
|Dimensions
|299.4 x 236.0 x 11.5 mm open
158.2 x 236.0 x 27.8 mm folded
|Weight
|999 grams / 2.2 lbs
|Starting Price (USD)
|$2,499
|Availability
|Preorder Now
The 13.3-inch flexible OLED display features a 2048 x 1536 resolution, 300 nit brightness, and can display 95% of the P3 color gamut. You can use it as a 13.3-inch tablet with it open, or use each 9.6-inch half of the display separately.
The ACPC features 5G connectivity, as well as Wi-Fi 6, and offers two USB Type-C ports, one at Gen 1 speeds and the other at Gen 2. The foldable PC offers USB-C docking, and of course supports an active pen.
The final dimensions are 299.4 x 236 x 11.5 mm open, and 158.2 x 236 x 27.8 mm when closed.
If you want to be one of the first to own a foldable PC, it is perhaps unsurprising that the X1 Fold is going to cost. A lot. The new X1 Fold starts at $2499 USD with preorders starting today at Lenovo.com.
Source: Lenovo
npz - Tuesday, September 29, 2020 - linkTo fold this tablet, you must first unfold your wallet. Reply
wr3zzz - Tuesday, September 29, 2020 - linkIt's 2.2lb. How is this superior to a 13" 2-in-1 or detachable? Reply
edzieba - Tuesday, September 29, 2020 - linkI really like the Psion / Vaio P form-factor, but I don't £2500 like it. Reply