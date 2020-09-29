ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Fold Available For Preorder: Hold Onto Your Wallet

 by Brett Howse on September 29, 2020 6:00 AM EST
Announced back at CES, Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Fold is now available for preorder. Combining a foldable 13.3-inch OLED display with Intel’s Lakefield Hybrid CPU, this Always Connected PC ushers in a new form factor for the PC, mirroring some of the development on the smartphone side of the fence.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold
Component X1 Fold
CPU Intel Core Processor with Intel Hybrid Technology
Memory 8 GB LPDDR4X-4267
Display 13.3-inch Flexible OLED
4:3 aspect ratio
2048x1536
95% P3 Gamut
300-nit
Storage Up to 1 TB NVIe M.2 2242
Wireless Intel AX201 Wi-Fi 6
5G sub 6GHz with 4G LTE CAT20 coverage
Bluetooth 5.1
I/O 1 x USB Type-C Gen 1
1 x USB Type-C Gen 2
1 x SIM
Webcam 5MP HD RGB + IR Camera
Battery 50 Wh
65-Watt Type-C Adapter
Dimensions 299.4 x 236.0 x 11.5 mm open
158.2 x 236.0 x 27.8 mm folded
Weight 999 grams / 2.2 lbs
Starting Price (USD) $2,499
Availability Preorder Now

The 13.3-inch flexible OLED display features a 2048 x 1536 resolution, 300 nit brightness, and can display 95% of the P3 color gamut. You can use it as a 13.3-inch tablet with it open, or use each 9.6-inch half of the display separately.

The ACPC features 5G connectivity, as well as Wi-Fi 6, and offers two USB Type-C ports, one at Gen 1 speeds and the other at Gen 2. The foldable PC offers USB-C docking, and of course supports an active pen.

The final dimensions are 299.4 x 236 x 11.5 mm open, and 158.2 x 236 x 27.8 mm when closed.

If you want to be one of the first to own a foldable PC, it is perhaps unsurprising that the X1 Fold is going to cost. A lot. The new X1 Fold starts at $2499 USD with preorders starting today at Lenovo.com.

Source: Lenovo

  • npz - Tuesday, September 29, 2020 - link

    To fold this tablet, you must first unfold your wallet. Reply

  • wr3zzz - Tuesday, September 29, 2020 - link

    It's 2.2lb. How is this superior to a 13" 2-in-1 or detachable? Reply

  • edzieba - Tuesday, September 29, 2020 - link

    I really like the Psion / Vaio P form-factor, but I don't £2500 like it. Reply
