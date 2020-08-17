ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
PC Components
Smartphones & tablets
Systems
ENTERPRISE & IT
GUIDES
DEALS

Hot Chips 2020 Live Blog: Next Gen Intel Xeon, Ice Lake-SP (9:30am PT)

 by Dr. Ian Cutress on August 17, 2020 11:15 AM EST
4 Comments | Add A Comment
4 Comments + Add A
Comment

Hot Chips has gone virtual this year! Lots of talks on lots of products, including Tiger Lake, Xe, POWER10, Xbox Series X, TPUv3, and a special Raja Koduri Keynote. Stay tuned at AnandTech for our live blogs as we commentate on each talk. Each one of the 11 or so talks today will get its own self-contained live blog.

Our first talk of the day is from Intel, about its next-generation Ice Lake Xeon Scalable processor. Come back at 9:30am PT and follow along :)

PRINT THIS ARTICLE
POST A COMMENT

4 Comments

View All Comments

  • SirDragonClaw - Monday, August 17, 2020 - link

    I am pumped for the Intel GPU, Nvidia GPU and Xbox Arch talks! Reply

  • jeremyshaw - Monday, August 17, 2020 - link

    Nothing new in any of those talks, it appears. Nvidia is going over their A100 material again, Intel Xe, you can get similar if not nearly all relevant information from Anandtech already, and Xbox Arch covers nothing new.

    Only thing interesting to me is how little IBM talked about their partners this time around. Looks like they really did burn some bridges at the end of POWER9.     Reply

  • nandnandnand - Monday, August 17, 2020 - link

    I took some notes back in May. 2nd-gen Cerebras Wafer Scale Engine, Alibaba RISC-V and NPU, 3rd-gen Google TPUs, 4096-core RISC-V Manticore, Marvell ThunderX3, and ARM Cortex-M55 look interesting. Maybe some of those have already been detailed, I didn't check.

    Samsung could also be sharing some more info about the "X-Cube" 3D TSV SRAM. Ref: https://www.theregister.com/2020/08/13/samsung_tou...     Reply

  • JayNor - Monday, August 17, 2020 - link

    would be interesting to know how many avx512 units they put in the server cores.

    also would be interesting to know if MKTME has any software behind it.

    also would be interesting to know if they have some pcie4 peripherals for demo ... Habana NNP, Optane SSD, perhaps a Xe SG1.     Reply
Copyright © 2020. All rights reserved.
BENCH
TOPICS
FOLLOW
ABOUT

Log in

Don't have an account? Sign up now