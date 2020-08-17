Hot Chips 2020 Live Blog: Next Gen Intel Xeon, Ice Lake-SP (9:30am PT)

Hot Chips has gone virtual this year! Lots of talks on lots of products, including Tiger Lake, Xe, POWER10, Xbox Series X, TPUv3, and a special Raja Koduri Keynote. Stay tuned at AnandTech for our live blogs as we commentate on each talk. Each one of the 11 or so talks today will get its own self-contained live blog.

Our first talk of the day is from Intel, about its next-generation Ice Lake Xeon Scalable processor. Come back at 9:30am PT and follow along :)