Seagate Introduces IronWolf 510 M.2 NVMe SSDs for NAS Systems

Seagate was one of the first vendors to introduce SSDs targeting the consumer / SMB / SME NAS markets with the IronWolf SSD 110 series at the 2019 CES. Western Digital put up their offerings in the market segment in the form of the WD Red SA500 in Q4 2019. Both SSD families are SATA-based - however, while the WD Red SA500 comes in both 2.5" and M.2 form-factors, the IronWolf 110 family comprises of 2.5" drives only.

Seagate is again taking the lead with the launch of the IronWolf 510 SSD series today. This is a M.2 NVMe with a 1 DWPD rating - significantly higher than other SSDs targeting the market segment today. Key confirmed specifications are captured in the table below. We are in the process of gather more information to fill up the pending entries in the table.

The Seagate IronWolf 510 SSDs for NAS Capacity 240 GB 480 GB 960 GB 1920 GB Model Number ZP240NM30011 ZP480NM30011 ZP960NM30011 ZP1920NM30011 Controller ? NAND Flash 3D TLC NAND Form-Factor, Interface M.2-2280, PCIe 3.0 x4, NVMe 1.3 Sequential Read 3150 MB/s Sequential Write ? MB/s Random Read IOPS ? Random Write IOPS ? ? Pseudo-SLC Caching ? DRAM Buffer ? TCG Opal Encryption No Power Consumption Avg Active ? ? ? Max. Read ? ? ? Max. Write ? ? ? Slumber ? ? Warranty 5 years (including 2 years of Rescue Data Recovery Services) MTBF 1.8 million hours TBW 438 876 1752 3504 DWPD 1 UBER 1E10^17 Additional Information Link MSRP $120 $170 $320 $540

Seagate states that the drives are available for purchase today at prices ranging from $120 (for the 240GB model) to $540 (for the 1.92TB version). Two years of Rescue Data Recovery services are bundled in the five-year warranty. SOHO / SMB NAS units with a large number of M.2 NVMe SSD slots are rare right now. Some QNAP NAS units do support expansion capabilities with add-in cards (like the QM2-2P-384, and the IronWolf 510 is a perfect fit for usage with those expansion cards.