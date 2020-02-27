ZOTAC Unveils Zbox Magnus EN52060V: A UCFF PC with GeForce RTX 2060 & 2.5 GbE

Zotac has quietly added a new mainstream gaming barebones system into its lineup of ultra-compact systems. With its quad-core Intel processor and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, the new Zbox Magnus EN52060V promises the performance of a mid-range mobile PC for gamers, but at a lower price and with all advantages that a desktop can offer.

The new barebones system comes in ZOTAC’s regular 2.65-liter Zbox Magnus EN chassis, which is just 62.2 mm (2.45 inches) tall. The Zbox Magnus EN52060V UCFF PC barebones is based on Intel’s quad-core Core i5-9300H processor (4C/8T, 2.40 GHz – 4.10 GHz, 45 W) accompanied by NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2600 discrete GPU with 6 GB of GDDR6 memory. The system can be equipped with up to 32 GB of DDR4-2600 memory, an M.2-2280 SSD with a PCIe 3.0 x4 or SATA interface, and a 2.5-inch storage device.

The barebones system uses a mobile processor in an FCBGA1440 packaging, so it cannot be upgraded. Meanwhile, it is unclear whether the system uses a soldered-down discrete GPU, or an MXM module that could theoretically be upgraded.

When it comes to connectivity, the Zbox Magnus EN52060V supports a Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth 5 adapter, two RJ-45 cores (2.5 GbE + GbE), two USB 3.1 Type-C connectors, four USB 3.0 Type-A ports, four display outputs (a DP 1.4, two HDMI 2.0b, one USB-C), an SD card reader, and two 3.5-mm audio jacks for headphones and a microphone.

ZOTAC's Zbox Magnus EN-Series GeForce RTX Barebones Magnus EN52060V

Zbox-EN52060V CPU Intel Core i5-9300H

4C/8T

2.4 GHz - 4.1 GHz

8 MB

45 W GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Memory 2 × DDR4 SO-DIMM slots

up to 32 GB of DDR4-2600 memory Storage M.2 M.2 2280 slot for PCIe/SATA SSD DFF 1 × 2.5" SSD/HDD Card Reader SD Wireless Killer 1650 802.11ax Wi-Fi + BT 5 Ethernet 1 × Gigabit Ethernet with RJ45

1 × 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet with RJ45 Display Outputs 1 × DisplayPort 1.4

2 × HDMI 2.0b

1 × USB-C Audio 3.5 mm audio-in

3.5 mm audio-out USB 5 x USB 3.1 Type-A

1 x USB 3.1 Type-C Thunderbolt 3 - PSU External OS ? Additional Details Link

ZOTAC already lists its Zbox Magnus EN52060V on its website, so it is reasonable to expect it to become available shortly. As for pricing, while Zotac has not announced anything at this time, based on its specifications we expect that this should end up the cheapest of Zotac's GeForce RTX-equipped Magnus EN-series PCs.

Source: ZOTAC (via Hermitage Akihabara)