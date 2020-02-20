Kontron Releases KBox B-202-CFL Mini-ITX PC: SFF Desktop For Commercial Use

Embedded computing specialist Kontron has revealed anew Mini-ITX system for commercial use. Designed for applications such as AI/ML, image processing, data analysis, system monitoring & control, and manufacturing execution, the small form factor KBox B-202-CFL PC offers extensive expandability and can be equipped with a variety of powerful accelerators and expansion cards for various tasks.

At the heart of Kontron’s KBox B-202-CFL system are Intel’s 8th and 9th Generation Core processors, which are backed by Intel’s H310 (Value version) or Q370 (Smart version) chipset and and up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory. Systems running Intel’s H310 chipset have a PCIe 3.0 x16 slot for graphics cards and do not support RAID, whereas machines powered by Intel’s Q370 have two PCIe 3.0 slots that can operate as one x16 or two x8 slots so to support a discrete GPU and another expansion card. Speaking of storage, the PC has an M.2 slot and two 2.5-inch bays, but customers with different requirements can install two M.2 SSDs or four mass storage devices using special adapters.

Meanwhile for connectivity, the Kontron’s KBox B-202-CFL (Smart) offers a versatile range of options, including Wi-Fi, two GbE ports (with Intel controllers), two USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, four USB 2.0 ports, PS/2 connectors, a COM port, 3.5-mm audio jacks, and multiple display outputs (up to two DisplayPorts and a DVI-D controlled by Intel's integrated GPU, and those on the discrete graphics card). In total, the KBox B-202-CFL can drive six or more monitors depending on hardware and software configurations.

Kontron’s KBox B-202-CFL comes in a chassis made of hot-dip galvanized sheet steel and aluminum, and measures 190×120×190 mm. The system is certified according to strict EN55032 Class B radio interference limits, so it can be used in industrial and adjacent environments. The KBox B-202-CFL uses only one fan for cooling (which produces up to 34 dBA of noise), and is powered by a 150 W external power supply. The system is tested for an operating temperature range between 0°C and +45°C, so it can get fairly hot without any drastic consequences.

Kontron will start to take orders on its KBox B-202-CFL Mini-ITX PCs shortly. Since the company will offer a variety of configurations many of which will be built-to-order, prices are not disclosed.

Kontron's KBox B-202-CFL Mini-ITX PCs Smart Value CPU Intel's 8th Generation or 9th Generation Core i3/i5/i7 with up to 8 cores GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630 Discrete a PCIe 3.0 x16 GPU w/ up to 75 W power consumption DRAM Two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots

Up to 32 GB of DDR4-2667 in dual-channel mode Expansion Slots 2 × PCIe 3.0 x8 1 × PCIe 3.0 x16 Storage M.2 1 × M.2-2280 on motherboard 2.5-Inch 2 × 2.5-inch SATA 6 Gbps drives

or

2 × 2.5-inch Dual M.2 RAID module 2 × 2.5-inch SATA 6 Gbps drives ODD optional - Wireless Optional Wi-Fi + Bluetooth module Ethernet 2 × GbE port (Intel i210AT, Intel i219M) USB 4 × USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A

2 × USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A

4 × USB 2.0 Type-A 4 × USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A

3 × USB 2.0 Type-A Display Outputs Integrated 2 × DisplayPort 1.2

1 × DVI-D 1 × DisplayPort 1.2

1 × DVI-D Discrete Various Audio 2 × 3.5mm audio jacks Other I/O 1 × COM ports PSU External 150 W PSU Warranty Typical, varies by country Dimensions Length: 190 mm

Width: 190 mm

Height: 120 mm MSRP ?

Source: Kontron