Motorola’s $1500 Foldable Razr to Ship Early February: Pre-Orders Soon

Today Motorola announced it will ship its foldable flip smartphone on February 6 and will start pre-orders on January 26. The new Motorola Razr will be available for pre-order directly from the company, from Verizon, and from Walmart. Being a unique phone with a foldable display, the list price for the 2020 Razr without contract is set to be $1500.

The main feature of the new Motorola Razr is its exclusive clamshell design with a foldable 6.2-inch pOLED main screen and a 2.7-inch OLED external display. Because of internal architecture of the smartphone, and space constraints, Motorola use Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 710 SoC with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage rather than a flagship 8-series SoCs.

Motorola originally planned to start taking pre-orders on the new Razr on December 26, 2019, to then begin shipments on January 6, 2020. As it turns out, the demand for the foldable flip smartphone was so high that the company had to delay its launch to build more units.

The new Motorola Razr will cost $1,499. Verizon will offer trade-in programs to its customers (up to $300 per device) and those who switch to it (up to $500 per device) to sweeten the deal. Furthermore, it will be possible to split up the price of the new Razr to 24 payments of $62.49 a month.

Source: The Verge, Slashgear